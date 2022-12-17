ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Comments / 0

 

mynews13.com

Florida colleges fill up their football rosters on early signing day

Wednesday marked early signing day for college football, a day when young athletes can sign National Letters of Intent to play for the team of their dreams and universities can start to restock their rosters for next season. The day had been primarily an avenue for colleges to bring in...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Tom Petty muralist battling leukemia

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville artist, best known for his work touching up paintings of the city’s favorite son, is fighting for his life. Blake Harrison was admitted to UF Health Shands in late November and has spent the time since tackling his leukemia diagnosis. Harrison’s most recognized works across town are the picture of Gainesville rocker Tom Petty off of SW 16th Street and South Main and his work re-painting the Tom Petty memorial on the 34th Street graffiti wall. His deep connection to Petty’s work is helping him fight, just like the lyrics in the songwriter’s most popular tune.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida suffers decommitment from 4-star edge to in-state program

Isaiah Nixon, a 4-star edge out of Saint Petersburg, Florida (Lakewood), has decommitted from Florida and flipped his commitment to Central Florida. Nixon told Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, after he’d been committed to the Gators since June, that, “I had a way better relationship with the coaches at UCF than I did at Florida.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

UF women blown out by No. 23 Oklahoma in Jumpman Invitational, 95-79

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCJB) -The Gator women’s basketball team came into Wednesday’s matchup against Oklahoma looking to prove itself, having gotten off to an 11-1 start without having faced a ranked opponent. The Gators now know they have work to do, after a 95-79 loss to the No. 23 Sooners in the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Paige’s Kitchen: Purple Cabbage Salad

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you are looking for a new recipe to add to your Hanukkah collection this salad is not only colorful but it is delicious. I hope you enjoy this as you celebrate the Festival of Lights!. Ingredients. Salad:. 16 oz shredded purple cabbage. 1/3 cup chopped...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gator football team lands 22 players on Early Signing Day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After watching their team struggle through a second straight 6-7 season, Early Signing Day couldn’t arrive soon enough for Gator Nation. Florida stocked its 2023 incoming class with the addition of 22 signees on Wednesday. The class is highlighted by quarterback Jaden Rashada of Pittsburg, California, the nation’s No. 2 passer in the ESPN rankings. Other top recruits are center Knijeah Harris (No. 1 at his position) and defensive tackle Kelby Collins (No. 5 at his position). ESPN ranks the class No. 8 overall. Late in the day, former Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz announced his intention to join the Gators. Mertz has played 34 games in colelge, passing for 5,405 yards across four seasons.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Wildlife mural unveiled in the City of Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A new mural was unveiled in the City of Ocala which celebrates the wildlife of the Ocklawaha River. The dedication was held on the morning of December 19th on NE 36th Avenue. The 415-foot mural features 24 different wildlife species found in and along the Ocklawaha...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

MCSO are on the lookout for a pair of thieves

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are in search for a pair who used fake money to buy store products. Deputies say these 2 people used a fake 50-dollar bill and got the change back on Thursday, December 8th at the Winn Dixie in Silver Springs. Deputies said...
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
WCJB

UF Health Shands wins property tax exemption in Appeals Court

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health Shands has won a legal battle over property taxes. The Appeals Court upheld an Alachua County Circuit Judge’s decision to side with Shands in a dispute about whether they should be subject to property taxes. The Court of Appeal agreed with the Circuit...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Guy Fieri gives Ocala Police Department officers free pizza

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Food Network star stopped by the Ocala Police Department to surprise officers with free pizza. The police department posted photos of their encounter with TV host Guy Fieri over the weekend. Officers say he donated 10 pies to police who were working overnight. In the...
OCALA, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Orange Springs residents rejoice after sand mine proposal is denied

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A special use permit was proposed to turn nearly 200 acres of land off HWY 318 near Horseshoe Lake in Orange Springs into a sand mine. “I have two children that have special needs one is deaf and also has autism and the other has chronic lung disease. So I just imagine 50 trucks a day just beeping and going and everything going on what’s that going on,” said Manny Davis.
ORANGE SPRINGS, FL

