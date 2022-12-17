Read full article on original website
mynews13.com
Florida colleges fill up their football rosters on early signing day
Wednesday marked early signing day for college football, a day when young athletes can sign National Letters of Intent to play for the team of their dreams and universities can start to restock their rosters for next season. The day had been primarily an avenue for colleges to bring in...
WCJB
Tom Petty muralist battling leukemia
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville artist, best known for his work touching up paintings of the city’s favorite son, is fighting for his life. Blake Harrison was admitted to UF Health Shands in late November and has spent the time since tackling his leukemia diagnosis. Harrison’s most recognized works across town are the picture of Gainesville rocker Tom Petty off of SW 16th Street and South Main and his work re-painting the Tom Petty memorial on the 34th Street graffiti wall. His deep connection to Petty’s work is helping him fight, just like the lyrics in the songwriter’s most popular tune.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida suffers decommitment from 4-star edge to in-state program
Isaiah Nixon, a 4-star edge out of Saint Petersburg, Florida (Lakewood), has decommitted from Florida and flipped his commitment to Central Florida. Nixon told Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, after he’d been committed to the Gators since June, that, “I had a way better relationship with the coaches at UCF than I did at Florida.”
WCJB
UF women blown out by No. 23 Oklahoma in Jumpman Invitational, 95-79
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCJB) -The Gator women’s basketball team came into Wednesday’s matchup against Oklahoma looking to prove itself, having gotten off to an 11-1 start without having faced a ranked opponent. The Gators now know they have work to do, after a 95-79 loss to the No. 23 Sooners in the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte.
WCJB
Paige’s Kitchen: Purple Cabbage Salad
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you are looking for a new recipe to add to your Hanukkah collection this salad is not only colorful but it is delicious. I hope you enjoy this as you celebrate the Festival of Lights!. Ingredients. Salad:. 16 oz shredded purple cabbage. 1/3 cup chopped...
WCJB
Gator football team lands 22 players on Early Signing Day
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After watching their team struggle through a second straight 6-7 season, Early Signing Day couldn’t arrive soon enough for Gator Nation. Florida stocked its 2023 incoming class with the addition of 22 signees on Wednesday. The class is highlighted by quarterback Jaden Rashada of Pittsburg, California, the nation’s No. 2 passer in the ESPN rankings. Other top recruits are center Knijeah Harris (No. 1 at his position) and defensive tackle Kelby Collins (No. 5 at his position). ESPN ranks the class No. 8 overall. Late in the day, former Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz announced his intention to join the Gators. Mertz has played 34 games in colelge, passing for 5,405 yards across four seasons.
WCJB
Wildlife mural unveiled in the City of Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A new mural was unveiled in the City of Ocala which celebrates the wildlife of the Ocklawaha River. The dedication was held on the morning of December 19th on NE 36th Avenue. The 415-foot mural features 24 different wildlife species found in and along the Ocklawaha...
WCJB
Lubavitch Chabad Jewish Student Center will hold the Chanukah Lox N Latkes Brunch
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Jewish Student Community Center hosts Chanukah Lox N Latkes Brunch for senior citizens on Tuesday. The Chanukah event creates a community atmosphere where seniors come together to express and practice their faith. It will consist of good food, music, and joy. The event will take...
WCJB
MCSO are on the lookout for a pair of thieves
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are in search for a pair who used fake money to buy store products. Deputies say these 2 people used a fake 50-dollar bill and got the change back on Thursday, December 8th at the Winn Dixie in Silver Springs. Deputies said...
WCJB
UF Health Shands wins property tax exemption in Appeals Court
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health Shands has won a legal battle over property taxes. The Appeals Court upheld an Alachua County Circuit Judge’s decision to side with Shands in a dispute about whether they should be subject to property taxes. The Court of Appeal agreed with the Circuit...
WCJB
High Springs Police Department will host Holiday Cheer Operation delivery day
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs Police Department officials will hold Holiday Cheer Operation delivery day on Tuesday. They will deliver gifts to several deserving families starting at 9 a.m. Officials will start at the High Springs Police Department. All are welcome to attend this joyful event and experience.
WCJB
Guy Fieri gives Ocala Police Department officers free pizza
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Food Network star stopped by the Ocala Police Department to surprise officers with free pizza. The police department posted photos of their encounter with TV host Guy Fieri over the weekend. Officers say he donated 10 pies to police who were working overnight. In the...
WCJB
Bradford County veteran gets trailer home stolen while in rehab
HAMPTON, Fla. (WCJB) - In a matter of months Bradford County Vietnam veteran, Arthur Baker, lost his leg and his home. If it weren’t for Baker living at Windsor Health and Rehabilitation Center, recovering from getting his leg amputated due to his diabetes, he wouldn’t have a home.
WCJB
Marion County and city of Ocala did not agree on how to fund no-kill animal shelter in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County and Ocala city officials still have a ways to go to agree on how to fund a no-kill animal shelter. The county’s plan to charge the city 10% of their operating costs wasn’t met with enthusiasm by council members Tuesday night. Ocala...
WCJB
Marion County family wins handicapped accessible bathroom makeover for adult special needs son
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Transitions Life Center family in Marion County has won a handicapped accessible bathroom makeover scheduled for Monday. The Coppock family takes care of their adult son, 37-year-old Jordan. Jordan suffered a stroke as an infant, which left him with cognitive impairments and physical challenges. Ocala...
WCJB
Cold night shelters to open as temperatures expected to drop below freezing
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing in North Central Florida over the Christmas weekend and area shelters are opening to provide a warm bed to those in need. Lake City. In Lake City, Parkview Baptist Church is opening its cold weather shelter starting on Friday...
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
WCJB
Marion County Commissioners discussed a potential six-month pause on new development
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Commissioner Kathy Bryant is proposing a six-month pause on new developments. Bryant’s proposal came up during the commission’s special meeting, with three out of five commissioners in attendance. Bryant said she suggested the pause because she has concerns about funding additional development projects.
WCJB
Marion County commissioners discussed rising costs linked to the no-kill animal shelter
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - For the past 12 years, Marion County has provided animal services to the city of Ocala. A few years back, residents expressed the desire to transition Marion County Animal Services into a no-kill shelter. They reached that goal, but that also brought changes. In 2021, Marion...
WCJB
Orange Springs residents rejoice after sand mine proposal is denied
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A special use permit was proposed to turn nearly 200 acres of land off HWY 318 near Horseshoe Lake in Orange Springs into a sand mine. “I have two children that have special needs one is deaf and also has autism and the other has chronic lung disease. So I just imagine 50 trucks a day just beeping and going and everything going on what’s that going on,” said Manny Davis.
