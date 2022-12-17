Read full article on original website
Related
MilitaryTimes
Air Force, Space Force priorities largely supported in funding bill
Congress is poised to approve many of the Air Force’s top priorities for the coming year, thanks to legislation that avoids many of the restrictions that have kept the service’s plans in check over the past decade. The Air Force is set to receive more than $216 billion...
MilitaryTimes
Congress moves to ban TikTok from US government devices
TikTok would be banned from most U.S. government devices under a spending bill Congress unveiled early Tuesday, the latest push by American lawmakers against the Chinese-owned social media app. The $1.7 trillion package includes requirements for the Biden administration to prohibit most uses of TikTok or any other app created...
MilitaryTimes
San Francisco mandates paid military leave for Guardsmen, reservists
Last week, the city of San Francisco became one of the first corners of the United States to require some private employers to provide a form of paid military leave to their employees who serve as part-time members of the National Guard or other reserve components of the military. Federal...
MilitaryTimes
Afghan refugee bill sidelined again, dashing advocates’ hopes
Advocates pushing for Congress to help Afghan refugees with new immigration legislation were hopeful in recent weeks that they were inching closer to a legislative victory. Instead, that optimism was crushed on Tuesday after lawmakers unveiled plans for a massive federal budget bill — likely the last piece of legislation to pass this Congress — without the provisions to help Afghan allies.
MilitaryTimes
Defense spending to rise by 9% in Congress’ FY23 budget deal
The Department of Defense would see a 9% funding boost over fiscal 2022 spending levels — including enough money to fund a 4.6% pay raise for troops next month — under a compromise full-year federal appropriations bill unveiled by lawmakers Tuesday. The measure is the culmination of a...
Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Russia Issues Dire Warning Over Ukraine's Fate if U.S. Delivers Weapons
The warning came against the backdrop of Volodymyr Zelensky's U.S. visit—the first time the leader has left his country since the war began.
Health care workers treating each other ‘disrespectfully’ on the rise
Some bullies wear white coats, new research reveals. While health care workers aim to treat their patients with compassion, empathy and respect, a significant number don’t follow those same ideals when working with each other, according to an article published recently by Massachusetts General Hospital. Christine Porath, Ph.D, an expert in unprofessional workplace behavior who’s quoted in the article, told Fox News Digital this week that based on her research, “Too many health care workers and physicians are treated disrespectfully.” And “we’ve found that the majority don’t report it, often out of a sense of fear or hopelessness,” she added. Porath has studied disrespectful behavior at...
McConnell on Jan. 6 criminal referral of Trump: ‘Entire nation knows who is responsible for that day’
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday issued a terse response to the House Jan. 6 select committee’s decision to refer criminal charges against former President Trump to the Justice Department. “The entire nation knows who is responsible for that day. Beyond that, I don’t have any immediate observations,” McConnell said in a […]
‘It’s time for us to act’ – VA plans week of outreach and education on PACT Act benefits
The Department of Veterans Affairs is trying to educate vets who were exposed to toxins during their time in the military. The VA is calling it the “PACT Act Week of Action” at facilities across the country. It starts Saturday December 10th. It stems from legislation President Joe Biden signed in August.
MilitaryTimes
GI Bill fix for vets enrolled in defunct schools heads to White House
Student veterans looking to get their education benefits restored after an unexpected school closure would get clearer guidelines from the Department of Veterans Affairs under legislation finalized by Congress this week. The Veterans Eligible to Transfer School Credit Act was approved by House lawmakers in May and finalized by the...
End of public health emergency could cause spike in uninsured Missouri children
Researchers warn the end of the federal public health emergency, which will likely occur next year and require states to redetermine eligibility for all Medicaid recipients, will put children at risk of inappropriately losing healthcare coverage. The post End of public health emergency could cause spike in uninsured Missouri children appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Lawsuit Alleges VA Has Denied Black Veteran’s Disability Claims Disproportionately For Decades
Former Marine Conley Monk Jr. filed a lawsuit claiming Black veterans have been discriminated against by the VA for decades. The post Lawsuit Alleges VA Has Denied Black Veteran’s Disability Claims Disproportionately For Decades appeared first on NewsOne.
Health Care — Toddlers and infants are now eligible for bivalent booster
You may be cool, but do you have a license to own a unicorn like this lucky Los Angeles girl? Today in health, the FDA has expanded its emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 bivalent shots to include children as young as 6 months old. Welcome to Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on…
MilitaryTimes
Tell us: What do you think of the Navy ship name, the USS Fallujah?
The Navy’s new America-class amphibious assault ship LHA-9 will be named “Fallujah” to remember 2004′s first and second Battles of Fallujah during the Iraq War, Navy Times recently reported. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro said Dec. 13 during the announcement, “The name selection follows...
MilitaryTimes
Why the Marine Corps may nix gender identifiers for drill instructors
A new academic report on efforts to integrate Marine Corps boot camp recommends dropping gender-specific salutations for drill instructors, but service leaders are not convinced they want to take that step. The lengthy report, commissioned by the Corps from the University of Pittsburgh in 2020 and completed in 2022, points...
MilitaryTimes
Lawmakers mull making VA home loans transferable to vets’ families
Lawmakers and Veterans Affairs officials are considering plans to allow veterans to share unused home loan benefits with immediate family members or other descendants, as a way to bring the loans in line with other veterans benefits and make up for past racial discrimination within the program. The proposal, sponsored...
MilitaryTimes
All WWII vets would get VA medical benefits under budget bill
All living World War II veterans would be eligible for Veterans Affairs medical services and nursing home care under language included in the federal budget bill expected to be approved by lawmakers this week. The provision is one of numerous changes to VA policies included in the $1.7 trillion omnibus...
MilitaryTimes
Deluge of money for Ukraine puts Pentagon’s top cops on high alert
WASHINGTON ― With Congress on track to hit $100 billion in aid this year to help Ukraine repel Russia, the Pentagon’s law enforcement agency is watching for signs of fraud and abuse in the contracts being awarded. The Defense Criminal Investigative Service’s Ukraine focus is on the Pentagon’s...
Comments / 0