MilitaryTimes

Air Force, Space Force priorities largely supported in funding bill

Congress is poised to approve many of the Air Force’s top priorities for the coming year, thanks to legislation that avoids many of the restrictions that have kept the service’s plans in check over the past decade. The Air Force is set to receive more than $216 billion...
MilitaryTimes

Congress moves to ban TikTok from US government devices

TikTok would be banned from most U.S. government devices under a spending bill Congress unveiled early Tuesday, the latest push by American lawmakers against the Chinese-owned social media app. The $1.7 trillion package includes requirements for the Biden administration to prohibit most uses of TikTok or any other app created...
MilitaryTimes

Afghan refugee bill sidelined again, dashing advocates’ hopes

Advocates pushing for Congress to help Afghan refugees with new immigration legislation were hopeful in recent weeks that they were inching closer to a legislative victory. Instead, that optimism was crushed on Tuesday after lawmakers unveiled plans for a massive federal budget bill — likely the last piece of legislation to pass this Congress — without the provisions to help Afghan allies.
MilitaryTimes

Defense spending to rise by 9% in Congress’ FY23 budget deal

The Department of Defense would see a 9% funding boost over fiscal 2022 spending levels — including enough money to fund a 4.6% pay raise for troops next month — under a compromise full-year federal appropriations bill unveiled by lawmakers Tuesday. The measure is the culmination of a...
New York Post

Health care workers treating each other ‘disrespectfully’ on the rise

Some bullies wear white coats, new research reveals. While health care workers aim to treat their patients with compassion, empathy and respect, a significant number don’t follow those same ideals when working with each other, according to an article published recently by Massachusetts General Hospital. Christine Porath, Ph.D, an expert in unprofessional workplace behavior who’s quoted in the article, told Fox News Digital this week that based on her research, “Too many health care workers and physicians are treated disrespectfully.” And “we’ve found that the majority don’t report it, often out of a sense of fear or hopelessness,” she added. Porath has studied disrespectful behavior at...
MilitaryTimes

GI Bill fix for vets enrolled in defunct schools heads to White House

Student veterans looking to get their education benefits restored after an unexpected school closure would get clearer guidelines from the Department of Veterans Affairs under legislation finalized by Congress this week. The Veterans Eligible to Transfer School Credit Act was approved by House lawmakers in May and finalized by the...
Missouri Independent

End of public health emergency could cause spike in uninsured Missouri children

Researchers warn the end of the federal public health emergency, which will likely occur next year and require states to redetermine eligibility for all Medicaid recipients, will put children at risk of inappropriately losing healthcare coverage. The post End of public health emergency could cause spike in uninsured Missouri children appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MilitaryTimes

Tell us: What do you think of the Navy ship name, the USS Fallujah?

The Navy’s new America-class amphibious assault ship LHA-9 will be named “Fallujah” to remember 2004′s first and second Battles of Fallujah during the Iraq War, Navy Times recently reported. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro said Dec. 13 during the announcement, “The name selection follows...
MilitaryTimes

Why the Marine Corps may nix gender identifiers for drill instructors

A new academic report on efforts to integrate Marine Corps boot camp recommends dropping gender-specific salutations for drill instructors, but service leaders are not convinced they want to take that step. The lengthy report, commissioned by the Corps from the University of Pittsburgh in 2020 and completed in 2022, points...
MilitaryTimes

Lawmakers mull making VA home loans transferable to vets’ families

Lawmakers and Veterans Affairs officials are considering plans to allow veterans to share unused home loan benefits with immediate family members or other descendants, as a way to bring the loans in line with other veterans benefits and make up for past racial discrimination within the program. The proposal, sponsored...
MilitaryTimes

All WWII vets would get VA medical benefits under budget bill

All living World War II veterans would be eligible for Veterans Affairs medical services and nursing home care under language included in the federal budget bill expected to be approved by lawmakers this week. The provision is one of numerous changes to VA policies included in the $1.7 trillion omnibus...
MilitaryTimes

Deluge of money for Ukraine puts Pentagon’s top cops on high alert

WASHINGTON ― With Congress on track to hit $100 billion in aid this year to help Ukraine repel Russia, the Pentagon’s law enforcement agency is watching for signs of fraud and abuse in the contracts being awarded. The Defense Criminal Investigative Service’s Ukraine focus is on the Pentagon’s...
