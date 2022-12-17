Read full article on original website
Marianna woman spreads love across Northwest Florida
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Hundreds of people are able to eat this holiday season thanks to a Marianna businesswoman. Pamela Shack is the owner of Kaboodles Boutique on Orange Street. But every third Wednesday of the month she’s at Madison Street Park giving away whatever it is she has. A partnership with Farm Share Food […]
WJHG-TV
Rotary Club of Panama City to award six local agencies
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Tuesday, The Rotary Club of Panam City awarded $4,500 to local agencies at their weekly local meeting at St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club. Recipients of $500 community grants included United Way of Northwest Florida, Angel House Bereavement Center, Kaleidoscope Theatre, Club 360, FSU-PC Early Childhood Autism Program, Martin Theatre, DADSRA – Panhandle, Panama City Music Association, and Salvation Army.
WJHG-TV
Panama City sporting goods store brings smiles to young faces
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Christmas is coming early for some kids in Bay County. “I’m happy that I got new shoes,” one Boys & Girls Clubs of Bay County member, said. Academy Sports + Outdoors partnered up with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bay County Wednesday...
WJHG-TV
Community responds to shelter’s call to action
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Walton County Animal Shelter told NewsChannel 7 about its need for support, and the community quickly sprang into action. “It’s been a Christmas blessing,” Patricia Weingartner, Walton County Animal Shelter manager, said. “Walton County and everyone in it has come through. They have sent us a lot of donations, we’ve gotten a lot of towels, we’ve gotten a lot of toys, we’ve gotten a lot of treats... and it’s just been amazing.”
WJHG-TV
Local authorities warn parents to check kids’ online activity
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local authorities are warning parents about internet safety when it comes to children. They said kids will be using online devices more during the holiday break. “Parents have got to be in those devices and they’ve got to see who their kids are talking to,”...
WJHG-TV
Local groups giving out winter clothes to those in need
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Center of Hope in Panama City is helping those in need stay warm by giving them winter clothing. “We have had coats come in and as soon as they come in they go right out the door,” said Jane Dye. Jane Dye who...
WJHG-TV
Giving back this Christmas season
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The First Annual Greyslak Cookie Swap benefiting the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center is tomorrow at 5 p.m. Hayley Greyslak is teaming up with her mom, Janice Brooks, and sister, Abby Brooks, to host this give back event. Visitors are asked to bring...
WJHG-TV
Walton County first responders are on Santa Patrol
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The role of Santa was filled by Walton County first responders Monday, as they distributed gifts to around 200 children across the county. “Santa Patrol is an opportunity for the sheriff’s office to give back to the kids who could use the gifts, and may not have had the opportunity to have them,” Lieutenant Benjamin Dowdy, with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, said. “It’s great to see how we’re able to come together, and how fortunate we are as a community.”
WJHG-TV
Walton County Animal Shelter asking for help from the community
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Animal rescues across the country are in dire need of help right now, and the Walton County Animal Shelter is no different. Shelter staff told NewsChannel 7 that more than 200 animals have come through their door in recent weeks. They said they need supplies and helping hands in order to keep up.
fosterfollynews.net
Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley, Florida Offering Scholarships in Four Well-Paid Career Programs for Limited Time
Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley, Florida is offering, for a limited time, scholarships in four well-paid career programs offered on the Chipley Campus. The programs include Hemodialysis, Patient Care Technician, Welding and Heavy Equipment Operation Technician, all of which are skills in high demand. Download the application (see link...
WJHG-TV
Demand for mental health treatment growing
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Across the United States, the demand for mental health treatment is growing. This summer, the White House called the rise in rates of depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts among children an “unprecedented mental health crisis.”. However, despite this growing demand for mental health services,...
WJHG-TV
Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Discovering forgotten history can be a lot like finding treasure. This week Local Historian Bill Hudson brought back a piece of treasure from 1959. The clip featuring the very first Gulf Coast State College yearbook shows off many locals still heavily involved in the community...
WJHG-TV
Celebrate the season with these holiday party tips
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you are tasked with throwing the perfect holiday party, these tips and tricks will help. April Crosby and Olivia Crosby Sanchez joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team in-studio to share some great holiday party ideas. April and Olivia offered some advice to make...
Project to expand Griffitts Parkway continues
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County commissioners are making plans to alleviate traffic in Panama City Beach. On Tuesday, they moved forward with plans for a design phase to expand Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway. The county is looking to expand the parkway from North Clara Avenue to Chip Seal Parkway. This is the third […]
WJHG-TV
Adopt a pet just in time for Christmas
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Chocolate truffles and puppy snuggles?. This two-year-old pup named Truffles may look like the Grinch’s dog, Max, but she is all about the holiday cheer. Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services explained that Truffles would thrive in any type of home. She is...
WJHG-TV
Second night on Hanukkah celebration
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holiday season is here -- and Monday many locals gathered to celebrate the second night of Hanukkah. Chabad of Panama City Beach hosted a Hanukkah celebration at Pier Park lighting the second candle on the menorah. Hanukkah is an eight-day festival of lights....
Panama City man arrested for child solictation
SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man is in the Bay County jail facing child solicitation charges. Springfield Police arrested 25-year-old Dean Augustus Pennicook Monday night after officers spotted him walking from house to house on East 2nd Place while on his cell phone. When confronted, he allegedly admitted he was trying to meet […]
WJHG-TV
Experience a winter of fun at the Village of Baytowne Wharf
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This winter season, the Village of Baytowne Wharf, is hosting several events that’s fun for the whole family. Ice skating is happening now until Feb. 5 and is open Christmas day. “We keep it open through the first week of February,” Kensley Brooks, Events...
WJHG-TV
St. Joe Company purchases 3 major properties
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The St. Joe company announced it purchased three properties in Bay and Walton Counties, according to a news release from the company. St. Joe closed on the sale of The Pearl Hotel in Rosemary Beach. It’s a 55-room hotel in the 30A corridor. The company now owns three hotels on 30A with two additional hotels under construction, set to open up in 2023.
Contractors testify about debris pits, Finch health in Lynn Haven corruption case
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — During last week’s hearing in the Lynn Haven corruption case, the defense called on several contractors to testify about the investigation and, at times, on behalf of one of the suspects. James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, and Margo Anderson, the former mayor of Lynn Haven, are accused by federal […]
