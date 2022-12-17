ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

WMBB

Marianna woman spreads love across Northwest Florida

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Hundreds of people are able to eat this holiday season thanks to a Marianna businesswoman. Pamela Shack is the owner of Kaboodles Boutique on Orange Street. But every third Wednesday of the month she’s at Madison Street Park giving away whatever it is she has. A partnership with Farm Share Food […]
MARIANNA, FL
WJHG-TV

Rotary Club of Panama City to award six local agencies

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Tuesday, The Rotary Club of Panam City awarded $4,500 to local agencies at their weekly local meeting at St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club. Recipients of $500 community grants included United Way of Northwest Florida, Angel House Bereavement Center, Kaleidoscope Theatre, Club 360, FSU-PC Early Childhood Autism Program, Martin Theatre, DADSRA – Panhandle, Panama City Music Association, and Salvation Army.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City sporting goods store brings smiles to young faces

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Christmas is coming early for some kids in Bay County. “I’m happy that I got new shoes,” one Boys & Girls Clubs of Bay County member, said. Academy Sports + Outdoors partnered up with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bay County Wednesday...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Community responds to shelter’s call to action

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Walton County Animal Shelter told NewsChannel 7 about its need for support, and the community quickly sprang into action. “It’s been a Christmas blessing,” Patricia Weingartner, Walton County Animal Shelter manager, said. “Walton County and everyone in it has come through. They have sent us a lot of donations, we’ve gotten a lot of towels, we’ve gotten a lot of toys, we’ve gotten a lot of treats... and it’s just been amazing.”
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Local authorities warn parents to check kids’ online activity

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local authorities are warning parents about internet safety when it comes to children. They said kids will be using online devices more during the holiday break. “Parents have got to be in those devices and they’ve got to see who their kids are talking to,”...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Giving back this Christmas season

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The First Annual Greyslak Cookie Swap benefiting the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center is tomorrow at 5 p.m. Hayley Greyslak is teaming up with her mom, Janice Brooks, and sister, Abby Brooks, to host this give back event. Visitors are asked to bring...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Walton County first responders are on Santa Patrol

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The role of Santa was filled by Walton County first responders Monday, as they distributed gifts to around 200 children across the county. “Santa Patrol is an opportunity for the sheriff’s office to give back to the kids who could use the gifts, and may not have had the opportunity to have them,” Lieutenant Benjamin Dowdy, with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, said. “It’s great to see how we’re able to come together, and how fortunate we are as a community.”
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Walton County Animal Shelter asking for help from the community

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Animal rescues across the country are in dire need of help right now, and the Walton County Animal Shelter is no different. Shelter staff told NewsChannel 7 that more than 200 animals have come through their door in recent weeks. They said they need supplies and helping hands in order to keep up.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley, Florida Offering Scholarships in Four Well-Paid Career Programs for Limited Time

Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley, Florida is offering, for a limited time, scholarships in four well-paid career programs offered on the Chipley Campus. The programs include Hemodialysis, Patient Care Technician, Welding and Heavy Equipment Operation Technician, all of which are skills in high demand. Download the application (see link...
CHIPLEY, FL
WJHG-TV

Demand for mental health treatment growing

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Across the United States, the demand for mental health treatment is growing. This summer, the White House called the rise in rates of depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts among children an “unprecedented mental health crisis.”. However, despite this growing demand for mental health services,...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Discovering forgotten history can be a lot like finding treasure. This week Local Historian Bill Hudson brought back a piece of treasure from 1959. The clip featuring the very first Gulf Coast State College yearbook shows off many locals still heavily involved in the community...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Celebrate the season with these holiday party tips

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you are tasked with throwing the perfect holiday party, these tips and tricks will help. April Crosby and Olivia Crosby Sanchez joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team in-studio to share some great holiday party ideas. April and Olivia offered some advice to make...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Project to expand Griffitts Parkway continues

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County commissioners are making plans to alleviate traffic in Panama City Beach. On Tuesday, they moved forward with plans for a design phase to expand Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway. The county is looking to expand the parkway from North Clara Avenue to Chip Seal Parkway. This is the third […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Adopt a pet just in time for Christmas

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Chocolate truffles and puppy snuggles?. This two-year-old pup named Truffles may look like the Grinch’s dog, Max, but she is all about the holiday cheer. Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services explained that Truffles would thrive in any type of home. She is...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Second night on Hanukkah celebration

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holiday season is here -- and Monday many locals gathered to celebrate the second night of Hanukkah. Chabad of Panama City Beach hosted a Hanukkah celebration at Pier Park lighting the second candle on the menorah. Hanukkah is an eight-day festival of lights....
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Panama City man arrested for child solictation

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man is in the Bay County jail facing child solicitation charges. Springfield Police arrested 25-year-old Dean Augustus Pennicook Monday night after officers spotted him walking from house to house on East 2nd Place while on his cell phone. When confronted, he allegedly admitted he was trying to meet […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Experience a winter of fun at the Village of Baytowne Wharf

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This winter season, the Village of Baytowne Wharf, is hosting several events that’s fun for the whole family. Ice skating is happening now until Feb. 5 and is open Christmas day. “We keep it open through the first week of February,” Kensley Brooks, Events...
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

St. Joe Company purchases 3 major properties

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The St. Joe company announced it purchased three properties in Bay and Walton Counties, according to a news release from the company. St. Joe closed on the sale of The Pearl Hotel in Rosemary Beach. It’s a 55-room hotel in the 30A corridor. The company now owns three hotels on 30A with two additional hotels under construction, set to open up in 2023.
WALTON COUNTY, FL

