ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vallejo, CA

Comments / 2

Pisces girl
5d ago

We will miss this Christmas display. I am thankful for the couple who shared the amazing Christmas lights for so many years. You both will be truly missed. We thank you! 🙏🏾🙏🏾💕

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Breakfast for Bob: Honoring hero who died saving waitress

VALLEJO, Calif. - A Vallejo restaurant honored a long-time customer who died saving one of its servers. Scotty's Restaurant on Tennessee Street hosted "Breakfast for Bob" to remember Bob Sundin, who was shot and killed after stepping in to protect a waitress from a man trying to steal her purse.
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

The very best Bay Area holiday light displays

OAKLAND, Calif. - Time on your hands, and family in town? Hoping for one last jolt of holiday spirit?. From homemade neighborhood displays to large elaborate productions, we searched for the best Christmas light displays in the Bay Area. Here is a list of the most popular:. San Carlos: Eucalyptus...
KTVU FOX 2

Volunteers make wonderful days for Half Moon Bay Area farmworkers

Half Moon Bay, California - It's the time when many Latin Americans celebrate Las Posadas, an extended period of devotional prayer, lasting until Christmas Eve. For many farmworkers, the "Season of Peace" is a very lonely time. But, one Bay Area volunteer charity made Wednesday not just 'hump day' but 'hope day.'
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

South Bay nonprofit hosts the unhoused for the holidays

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Despite the holidays being a time of joy and celebration, it can be a difficult time for those who are unhoused. But one South Bay nonprofit’s actions reinforced the meaning of the season. At San Jose’s Corinthian Ballroom in Downtown on Tuesday, there was a...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

7 displaced in San Francisco Noe Valley fire

SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Fire Department is investigating a 2-alarm fire that broke out at a home in Noe Valley on Wednesday morning, which investigators said was caused by heater in the wall that overheated. The fire at Castro and Elizabeth street was contained by 6:30 a.m.; it...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Family pet store burglarized just before Christmas

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Mugsy’s Pet Supply and Barkery in Vallejo was burglarized early Monday, according to a Facebook post from the store, just days before the Christmas holiday. “We were burglarized early this morning,” the store posted to Facebook. “This is so discouraging. I wish the person who did this understood the ramifications of […]
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Alameda man busted for stealing Christmas packages from porches: police

ALAMEDA, Calif. - An Alameda man was busted for taking Christmas packages from neighborhood porches. Christopher Yorrie, 49, was arrested for package theft Sunday night near Windsor Drive, according to the Alameda Police Department. They said three boxes fell from his motorcycle when they pulled him over. "Not so fast,...
ALAMEDA, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Beloved Bay Area summer camp saved after $10M agreement

A nearly $10 million agreement forged between the YMCA of San Francisco and the Sempervirens Fund, the state's oldest land trust, has ensured the permanent protection of the Y's historic youth summer camp and the rare old-growth redwoods around it. The deal was finalized Monday, with Sempervirens completing the purchase at a total of $9.625 million for the 920-acre parcel, plus the costs of management for the next 20 years. The funds will go toward restoring waterways, vegetation management, invasive species control and upgrades to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
vallejosun.com

Policing and protest on Vallejo's waterfront

It’s been one year since the launch of the Vallejo Sun! We’ve published hundreds of stories, launched a podcast, and published several major investigations. But that work is expensive to produce, and at the end of the year, we’ve still got a pretty big gap in our budget. So we’re launching a special anniversary fundraiser to help us raise $5,000 to fill that gap.
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Real Sierra snow trucked to San Francisco for public winter wonderland

SAN FRANCISCO - Real Sierra snow has arrived in San Francisco by the truckload. A holiday tradition among fire stations in San Francisco to see which crew can pull off the best Christmas decorations, was taken up a notch Wednesday, when the BOE station on 25th Street trucked in 15 cubic yards of snow from Tahoe.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 East Bay businesses burglarized but keeping doors open

CONCORD, Calif. - Surveillance video showed how a thief scrambled to find anything of value during a break-in at an East Bay dance studio. What the clip did not show was the damage left behind. Clayton Valley Dance Academy in Concord was ransacked. There was broken glass. Shelved items were...
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland teenage sisters found

Update: The girls have been safely found. OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two teenage girls went missing in Oakland Sunday night, the Oakland Police Department reported. Both girls are considered to be at risk due to their age. Herlinda Martinez, 14, is 5-feet, 2-inches tall, 95 pounds, with red-and-brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police race to MLK Library in San Jose after reports of armed suspect

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police descended on the Martin Luther King Library on Wednesday morning to investigate reports of an armed suspect in the bathroom, according to the police chief. There have been no reports in injuries at this point, San Jose State Police Chief Mike Carroll told...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police locate two sisters who went missing Sunday

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Two teen sisters were located safely after they went missing on Sunday, Oakland police said Tuesday. Paola and Herlinda Martinez had last been seen Sunday night in the 9700 block of Walnut Street. They were considered at risk because they are young, according to police. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

RV fire in Oakland led to propane tank explosion

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – An RV fire early Wednesday led to a propane tank explosion that “sent shrapnel into the air that can cause severe injuries,” according to a tweet that also included a one-minute video of the whole incident. The tweet was sent by the International Association of Firefighters AFL-CIO Local No. 55 at […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

MyShake app wakes people far from quake's epicenter

BERKELEY, Calif. - The MyShake app designed to give a short warning before a quake hits, sounded the alarm early Tuesday morning when an earthquake centered in Humboldt County hit. It woke people up here in the Bay Area and beyond. And in some cases, it alerted people out of...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Alleged DUI Driver Kills Fairfield Man in Traffic Crash

Fatal Accident on Sonoma Boulevard Reportedly Caused by DUI Driver. A suspected DUI driver was placed under arrest and is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter following a fatal accident in Vallejo. Officers arrived at the accident scene on Sonoma Boulevard between Garibaldi and Sereno drives around 8:00 p.m. Although the name of the person who died in the collision has yet to be released, the Vallejo Police Department reported he was a Fairfield man, age 44.
VALLEJO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy