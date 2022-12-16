Read full article on original website
Tobiah Wells
5d ago
Naw they we're just trying to get beautiful cuz they far from it 😂😂😂. It just wasn't meant to be 😂😂😂
Reply(1)
8
buckfiden
4d ago
move to California where it's not a crime and you get a $250,000 bonus for your color!
Reply(1)
6
Related
Suspects steal thousands of dollars from elderly woman in Louisiana
Police are looking for two suspects who they say stole thousands of dollars from an elderly woman while shopping earlier this month.
KSLA
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Grieving, frustrated families fear police bias in unsolved trans murders in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It has been a nonstop battle in the streets of Shreveport the last few years: a rise in homicides. KSLA reports on most, but some get little media attention. Now, KSLA Chief Investigative Reporter Stacey Cameron is examining five unsolved homicides. These murders have few clues and different killers, but the victims all share something in common.
Louisiana Nurse Practitioner Indicted for Illegally Distributing Controlled Substances, Faces Up to 20 Years If Convicted
Louisiana Nurse Practitioner Indicted for Illegally Distributing Controlled Substances, Faces Up to 20 Years If Convicted. Shreveport, Louisiana – Bonnie Jennifer Sherrard, a 46-year-old nurse practitioner in Louisiana, has been indicted for illegally distributing and dispensing controlled substances. Sherrard faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a maximum $250,000 fine if convicted.
ktoy1047.com
Wake Village police seek suspects in thefts
What appears to be a blue SUV was observed in the early morning hours of December 10 pulling a utility trailer with a Honda side by side. The trailer and UTV were stolen from a neighborhood west of OT’s Landing, according to Wake Village PD. Police suspect that this vehicle made a stop in Wake Village and acquired an ATV from a residence on Goldfinch Road. Anyone with information about the thefts should contact Wake Village Police Department.
20-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Felony Theft After Allegedly Failing to Pay for Repair Services
20-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Felony Theft After Allegedly Failing to Pay for Repair Services. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – A 20-year-old man from DeSoto Parish, Louisiana has been arrested for stealing approximately $3,000 worth of services from a Caddo Parish business after failing to pay for the repair of his vehicle.
ktoy1047.com
TTPD seeks assistance identifying thieves
One of the women distracted the elderly shopper while the other took the wallet from her purse. When the victim went to pay for her purchases half an hour later, the culprits had already racked up more than $3,000 worth of charges at other area stores. Photos of the suspects are available on our website and on the TTPD Facebook page.
easttexasradio.com
Red River County Woman Jailed In Sulphur Springs
Authorities arrested a Red River County woman in the District Courtroom in Sulphur Springs on a federal warrant. They charged 40-year-old Crystal McLin Lipe of Annona with Tampering with a Consumer Product. The summons came from an investigation by the Federal Drug Administration and Drug Enforcement Administration. She remains in the Hopkins County Jail until they transport her to a federal facility in Sherman.
ktalnews.com
Arkansas Middle School gifts all students $10 for Christmas
Students at Arkansas Middle School received a special gift on their last day of school before Christmas break. Arkansas Middle School gifts all students $10 for …. Students at Arkansas Middle School received a special gift on their last day of school before Christmas break. TxDOT prepares for severe winter...
magnoliareporter.com
Man receives probation for striking child
Laquadric Johnson of Magnolia was sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to striking his four-month-old child in the head while assaulting the baby’s mother on their front porch in Magnolia. The actual charges against Johnson which he plead to on all counts were domestic battering, terroristic...
Texarkana Police Need Your Help Locating 2 Women on Santa’s Very Naughty List
Texarkana Texas Police need your help in identifying and locating two women who are allegedly accused of stealing from a woman at a local store earlier this month. According to a Facebook post from the TTPD back on Monday, December 5, a woman started to distract an elderly woman that was shopping at Hobby Lobby in Texarkana. While one woman was doing the distracting another woman was able to grab the victim's wallet out of her purse. It wasn't until the victim went to pay for her purchases that she realized her wallet was missing.
ktalnews.com
Diamond Jacks casino license transferred over to Foundation Gaming
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The old Diamond Jacks casino will soon get a much-needed update with a multimillion-dollar renovation. Diamond Jacks casino license transferred over to …. SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The old Diamond Jacks casino will soon get a much-needed update with a multimillion-dollar renovation. Caught on...
KTBS
Woman killed in Bossier City shooting; suspect turns gun on himself and later dies
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City Police detectives continue their investigation this morning into a Tuesday night shooting that left a woman dead and her ex-boyfriend as the suspected assailant. At approximately 9 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Parkland Villa Apartment complex located in...
New Plan for Arthur Circle School in Shreveport Revealed
After several years of neglect, the empty school on Arthur Circle will be getting a second chance at life!. The new plan is to move a Louisiana Key Academy in to the unused space. Louisiana Key Academy is a charter school with a curriculum designed for assisting those with dyslexia.
KSLA
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Nativity scene stolen from Shreveport church
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Someone stole the nativity scene from a church in Shreveport... and it was all caught on surveillance video. The theft happened Saturday, Dec. 17 at Baptist Tabernacle, located at 8501 E Kingston Rd. in Shreveport. The church’s video tech posted about the theft on Facebook Tuesday, Dec. 20. She says the incident happened Saturday morning around 7 a.m.
KSLA
Woman fatally shot at Bossier apartment complex; suspect also dead after shooting himself
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Two people are dead after a domestic violence incident at an apartment complex in Bossier City. Sometime after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, police responded to gunfire that occurred off Airline Drive in Bossier. When officers arrived on Shed Road, they found a 43-year-old...
KTBS
2 people, vehicles hit by gunfire on S. Lakeshore Drive
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigate a shooting early Tuesday morning in which two people and several vehicles were hit by gunfire at Cross Lake Apartment Homes in the 5600 block of South Lakeshore Drive. According to police, while four people were sitting in a parked car, several other...
ktoy1047.com
Overturned truck shuts down traffic
According to Texarkana, Texas, police, the driver seems to have taken the curve too fast on the southbound flyover to 369/Jarvis Parkway. The road was closed for hours while the fire department and police worked the scene. The police said there were no injuries in the accident. The Wake Village...
KSLA
2 injured after shooting at Shreveport apartment complex
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at around 12:46 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The incident occurred in the 5600 block of South Lakeshore Drive at the Cross Lake Apartments. Officials say a man and his girlfriend were walking visitors to their car, when...
Early Morning Shreveport Shooting Leaves One Injured
Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left 1 person injured. The frantic call came into dispatch at 12:46 a.m. from the Cross Lake Apartments, which are located on South Lakeshore Drive. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.
Take These Items Out of Your Car Before the Freeze Hits Louisiana
The Ark-La-Tex can't Stop Talking About the Freeze Coming Our Way. Shreveport-Bossier is preparing for below-freezing temperatures. If you have seen the forecast you have probably already found out that the temperature will drop to 11 degrees on Thursday night, and it won't be back to above freezing until sometime Saturday afternoon. Even then, the temperature will drop down to 20 degrees that night.
Comments / 15