Louisiana Secretary of State bans TikTok from department devices

Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced Monday that he has banned TikTok on all department-issued devices, following similar action the U.S. Senate took over concerns about the social media company’s ties to the Chinese Communist Party. The ban affects only 11 cellphones, Secretary of State spokesman John Tobler...
