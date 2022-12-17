ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio AMBER Alert: Why law enforcement delayed issuing statewide warning for missing infants

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An AMBER Alert remains in place for a 5-month-old boy who went missing Monday evening. Kason and Kyair Thomas were kidnapped from the Short North district. Police said the twin boys were inside a 2010 Honda Accord left running by their mother at a Donatos Pizza located at East 1st Avenue and North High Street when the vehicle was stolen. Kyair was found safe at the Dayton International Airport early Tuesday morning. Kason is still missing.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio can't appeal block on 'heartbeat' abortion law, court says

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio's ban on most abortions will remain blocked after the First District Court of Appeals on Friday denied the state's request to appeal a judge's preliminary block on the law. The ruling regards Ohio's so-called “heartbeat” abortion ban, which outlaws the procedure after the first cardiac...
OHIO STATE
Woman sentenced for smuggling drug-soaked papers into Ohio prisons

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A South African woman was sentenced Tuesday to 12 months and one day in prison for mailing packages containing sheets of paper soaked with drugs to inmates in the United States including Ohio. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio said 46-year-old Tanya...
OHIO STATE
Fate of Ohio education bill, transgender athlete ban unclear

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The latest proposal to give Ohio’s governor more power overseeing K-12 education cleared the state Senate with a ban on transgender student-athletes in girls sports but hit a roadblock hours later when the legislation fell several votes short of passage in the House early Thursday.
OHIO STATE
Lawmakers approve bill prohibiting Ohioans from using phones, other devices while driving

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lawmakers signed a bill Thursday morning that would prohibit Ohioans from using phones or other electronic communication devices while driving. The bill makes texting and driving a primary offense, implements a "single swipe" policy and prohibits drivers from holding and looking at an "electronic wireless communications device," with certain exceptions.
OHIO STATE
Ohio court: Insurance doesn't cover business COVID losses

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A commercial insurance policy doesn’t cover the income a business lost when the governor ordered a shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ohio Supreme Court said Monday in a decision consistent with multiple court rulings nationally weighing similar questions. The state’s high court found...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Senate backs voter ID, host of other election changes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans would be required to present photo ID at the voting booth and have fewer days to apply for absentee ballots or to vote early in person under a significantly rewritten bill that sped through committee and floor votes in the Ohio Senate on Tuesday. The...
OHIO STATE
Former US treasurer's memorabilia on display in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — When Mary Ellen Withrow first ran for public office, she was not allowed to have a credit card in her name. In 1969, credit cards were for men only. Today, the 92-year-old Democrat's signature appears on more U.S. paper currency than that of any other person. Just check the Guinness Book of World Records.
OHIO STATE
'Plow Chick A Plow Wow' among winning names for Ohio Turnpike plows

COLUMBUS, Ohio — When coming across one of Ohio Turnpike's plows on a snow-covered road this winter season, you'll likely see a unique name etched into the plow. Eight plows were given names as part of the turnpike's annual plow-naming contest. On Friday, turnpike officials announced the winners who will be receiving a $100 gift card and the satisfaction of having their name idea sprawled across a snow-clearing vehicle.
OHIO STATE
Columbus, OH
Columbus local news

