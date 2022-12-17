Read full article on original website
Ohio AMBER Alert: Why law enforcement delayed issuing statewide warning for missing infants
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An AMBER Alert remains in place for a 5-month-old boy who went missing Monday evening. Kason and Kyair Thomas were kidnapped from the Short North district. Police said the twin boys were inside a 2010 Honda Accord left running by their mother at a Donatos Pizza located at East 1st Avenue and North High Street when the vehicle was stolen. Kyair was found safe at the Dayton International Airport early Tuesday morning. Kason is still missing.
Ohio can't appeal block on 'heartbeat' abortion law, court says
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio's ban on most abortions will remain blocked after the First District Court of Appeals on Friday denied the state's request to appeal a judge's preliminary block on the law. The ruling regards Ohio's so-called “heartbeat” abortion ban, which outlaws the procedure after the first cardiac...
Body found in Kentucky more than 30 years ago ID'd as missing Columbus woman
OWEN COUNTY, Ky. — A body that was found in Kentucky more than 30 years ago has been identified as a Columbus woman. Kentucky State Police announced the woman who was found on the side of a road in 1988 was identified as Linda Bennett. In May of that...
Woman sentenced for smuggling drug-soaked papers into Ohio prisons
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A South African woman was sentenced Tuesday to 12 months and one day in prison for mailing packages containing sheets of paper soaked with drugs to inmates in the United States including Ohio. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio said 46-year-old Tanya...
Fate of Ohio education bill, transgender athlete ban unclear
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The latest proposal to give Ohio’s governor more power overseeing K-12 education cleared the state Senate with a ban on transgender student-athletes in girls sports but hit a roadblock hours later when the legislation fell several votes short of passage in the House early Thursday.
Lawmakers approve bill prohibiting Ohioans from using phones, other devices while driving
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lawmakers signed a bill Thursday morning that would prohibit Ohioans from using phones or other electronic communication devices while driving. The bill makes texting and driving a primary offense, implements a "single swipe" policy and prohibits drivers from holding and looking at an "electronic wireless communications device," with certain exceptions.
Lancaster couple accused of kidnapping 6 children arrested in Florida
LANCASTER, Ohio — A Lancaster woman and her boyfriend were arrested in Florida on Tuesday after allegedly kidnapping her six children. The Walton County Sheriff's Office in Florida said the state's highway patrol agency told them about a minivan involved in a parental kidnapping. The sheriff's office said Ashley...
Ohio court: Insurance doesn't cover business COVID losses
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A commercial insurance policy doesn’t cover the income a business lost when the governor ordered a shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ohio Supreme Court said Monday in a decision consistent with multiple court rulings nationally weighing similar questions. The state’s high court found...
Ohio Board of Education approves resolution rejecting federal protections for LGBTQ students
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Board of Education on Tuesday passed a resolution that would reject President Joe Biden's amendment to Title IX designed to protect LGBTQ students from discrimination. The board approve the resolution by a vote of 10-7 with one abstention. Earlier this year, the Biden administration...
Ohio Senate backs voter ID, host of other election changes
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans would be required to present photo ID at the voting booth and have fewer days to apply for absentee ballots or to vote early in person under a significantly rewritten bill that sped through committee and floor votes in the Ohio Senate on Tuesday. The...
New formula factory coming to Ohio; expected to be complete in 2026
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Abbott is planning to build a new $536 million formula-production facility in Bowling Green, company officials and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday. The project is expected to create 450 new jobs, according to an announcement from JobsOhio. "We are so excited to welcome Abbott...
Former US treasurer's memorabilia on display in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — When Mary Ellen Withrow first ran for public office, she was not allowed to have a credit card in her name. In 1969, credit cards were for men only. Today, the 92-year-old Democrat's signature appears on more U.S. paper currency than that of any other person. Just check the Guinness Book of World Records.
'Plow Chick A Plow Wow' among winning names for Ohio Turnpike plows
COLUMBUS, Ohio — When coming across one of Ohio Turnpike's plows on a snow-covered road this winter season, you'll likely see a unique name etched into the plow. Eight plows were given names as part of the turnpike's annual plow-naming contest. On Friday, turnpike officials announced the winners who will be receiving a $100 gift card and the satisfaction of having their name idea sprawled across a snow-clearing vehicle.
