Fayetteville, AR

Marie Wilkinson
4d ago

there is always 7 brew.Tgey have been popping up everywhere. Maybe if the place loses so much money,and they lose their jobs they will learn.

Kait 8

Washington pays tribute to fallen Arkansas Law Enforcement

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAIT) - Arkansas U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton paid tribute on the Senate floor to Benton County Sheriff’s Detective Paul Newell, Stuttgart Police Sergeant Donald Scoby, and Jonesboro Police Officer Vincent Parks. A news release from Dec. 21 tells how the two senators will remember...
JONESBORO, AR
kawx.org

US, Arkansas Flags to Half Staff for Detective Paul Newell

Governor Asa Hutchinson has directed the United States flag and the Arkansas State flag to fly at half-staff in tribute to the memory of Detective Paul Newell of the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Flags will fly at half-staff from December 20, 2022, to December 28, 2022. On the morning of...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

It’s a wonderful time to help your neighbor

CONWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - This time of year, many people and communities struggle to stay warm but the whole state came together to help make a difference. Arkansas PBS and 47 libraries across the state have collected more than 2,500 sweaters in the 2022 Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive. The sweater drive took place from Nov. 5 to Nov. 30 as a tribute to Fred Rogers and the example he set to always be a good neighbor.
ARKANSAS STATE
Courthouse News Service

Trooper heads to trial

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A federal court in Arkansas allowed a Black motorist’s civil rights claims to proceed against a state trooper who kept the driver handcuffed after a 90-minute search of his U-Haul trailer with a police drug dog revealed no contraband. It is “difficult to believe” that the trooper acted with “a pure heart and honest motivations,” the judge wrote in the 63-page decision.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Cave Springs infant killed by husky

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — A dog killed a four-day-old baby in Cave Springs last week, according to Nathan Smith, Benton County prosecutor. On Dec. 14, 2022, the husky put its mouth on the baby's head. The husky's tooth penetrated the baby's head. The child was brought to Arkansas Children's...
CAVE SPRINGS, AR
Kait 8

Arkansas road crews prepare for an “arctic blast”

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Road crews in Arkansas spent the week preparing ahead of Thursday’s weather. Our content-sharing partner KHOG spoke with ARDOT about how this weather will affect traffic and what they are doing differently for this winter storm. “If you plan on leaving Thursday, for example, at...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Paragould man appointed to United Soybean Board

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man has been met with a big honor in the agriculture industry. On Monday, Dec. 19, the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board congratulated Dustin Henson, as he was appointed to the United Soybean Board. According to a news release, Henson will represent Arkansas during a...
PARAGOULD, AR
KHBS

Flags to fly at half-staff to honor fallen detective

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson has ordered the U.S. and state flags to fly at half-staff to honor Detective Paul Newell, who served with the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Detective Newell died while working as an escort for Wreaths Across America on Dec. 17. According to a crash...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Arkansas football kicks off Early Signing Period

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - More prospects are heading to The Hill. Arkansas football is adding players from all over the country in the first day of the Early Signing Period. The 2023 Razorback recruiting class includes three in-state signees: JaColby Criswell (Morrilton - North Carolina), Joey Su’a (Bentonville), and Quincy Rhodes (North Little Rock).
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

