Arkansas State

dequeenbee.com

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Arkansas

Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Arkansas using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Job Alert: Openings in administration, higher education

SALARY RANGE: CL-27 ($52,967 – $86,084) to CL-28 ($63,467 -$103,208) (depending on. This is a career ladder position with promotional potential to the CL 28 level. without further competition at the discretion of the court. The United States Bankruptcy Clerk for the Eastern and Western Districts of Arkansas is...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Paragould man appointed to United Soybean Board

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man has been met with a big honor in the agriculture industry. On Monday, Dec. 19, the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board congratulated Dustin Henson, as he was appointed to the United Soybean Board. According to a news release, Henson will represent Arkansas during a...
PARAGOULD, AR
southarkansassun.com

Arkansas Educators Received $1,500 One-Time Bonus For Christmas

A $1,500 worth of one-time bonus was received by eligible educators in Arkansas just in time for Christmas. The qualified educators were given a bonus for all the hard work amidst the pandemic, says Notheis. Last December 15, a one-time bonus check worth $1,500 was received by qualified educators from...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Washington pays tribute to fallen Arkansas Law Enforcement

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAIT) - Arkansas U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton paid tribute on the Senate floor to Benton County Sheriff’s Detective Paul Newell, Stuttgart Police Sergeant Donald Scoby, and Jonesboro Police Officer Vincent Parks. A news release from Dec. 21 tells how the two senators will remember...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Area preparing for significant snowfall

MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - Northeast Arkansas is preparing for a cold snap that could bring some troubling snow. The Arkansas and Missouri Department of Transportation crews and cities have treated roads in preparation for the winter precipitation. Area residents and businesses have been gearing up for the colder weather...
FULTON COUNTY, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorbacks Add to Nation’s Top Recruiting Class

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Hogs have signed another top-100 prospect to their nation-leading 2023 recruiting class. Pitcher Hunter Dietz is Arkansas’ 13th signee ranked among Perfect Game’s top 100, an all-time high in the publication’s rankings history. He is the No. 51 overall prospect and the No. 5 left-hander in the class of 2023 by Perfect Game.
ARKANSAS STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA Today: Miss Arkansas discusses competing in Miss America

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Miss Arkansas, Ebony Mitchell, joined KNWA Today and shares her favorite memories of competing on the national stage for Miss America. Mitchell won the title of Miss Arkansas 2022 at the 84th Miss Arkansas Scholarship Pageant. Her platform involves teaching children about online safety and how to not fall victim to […]
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Arkansas governor-elect announces additional senior staff appointments

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – As the start of her time in office draws closer, Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee-Sanders has announced more appointments to her administration. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Sanders said Alexa Henning would be joining her administration as Communications Director. According to a news release, Henning most...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Arkansas gas prices continue to dip amid holidays

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - As we approach one of the busiest travel periods of the year, drivers in Arkansas won’t have to worry as much about hefty pit stops. According to GasBuddy, gas prices in the Natural State have fallen 10.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.65 per gallon as of Monday, Dec. 19.
ARKANSAS STATE
247Sports

Arkansas National Signing Day NLI Tracker

Follow along here as Arkansas recruits put pen to paper and send in their National Letter of Intent (NLI) during Wednesday's National Signing Day for Class of 2023 recruits. As each prospect signs with the Hogs, we will place their capsule in the chronological order that they sign and flip them from 'unsigned to 'signed.' As a default to start, players are listed in alphabetical order with 'unsigned' by their names.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Data reveals Arkansas’ most popular Christmas cookie

It looks like Arkansans this year prefer a little bit of everything in their Christmas cookies. In its annual holiday data release, search giant Google unveiled a map of uniquely searched Christmas cookies by state which shows that kitchen sink Christmas cookies are the new favorite in Arkansas. Last year’s...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Warming centers open in Arkansas ahead of winter storm

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Temperatures are expected to plummet this week in Arkansas as a winter storm moves through our area. Quiet, seasonal weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 40s and 50s, but the Siberian air mass moves into Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley on Thursday, Dec. 22.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

It’s a wonderful time to help your neighbor

CONWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - This time of year, many people and communities struggle to stay warm but the whole state came together to help make a difference. Arkansas PBS and 47 libraries across the state have collected more than 2,500 sweaters in the 2022 Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive. The sweater drive took place from Nov. 5 to Nov. 30 as a tribute to Fred Rogers and the example he set to always be a good neighbor.
ARKANSAS STATE

