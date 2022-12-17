Read full article on original website
Related
dequeenbee.com
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Arkansas
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Arkansas using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
fox16.com
Job Alert: Openings in administration, higher education
SALARY RANGE: CL-27 ($52,967 – $86,084) to CL-28 ($63,467 -$103,208) (depending on. This is a career ladder position with promotional potential to the CL 28 level. without further competition at the discretion of the court. The United States Bankruptcy Clerk for the Eastern and Western Districts of Arkansas is...
Arkansas apartments for rent dropping as costs go up
Apartment renters in Arkansas have fewer choices and higher rent costs than pre-pandemic levels, according to one survey.
Kait 8
Paragould man appointed to United Soybean Board
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man has been met with a big honor in the agriculture industry. On Monday, Dec. 19, the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board congratulated Dustin Henson, as he was appointed to the United Soybean Board. According to a news release, Henson will represent Arkansas during a...
southarkansassun.com
Arkansas Educators Received $1,500 One-Time Bonus For Christmas
A $1,500 worth of one-time bonus was received by eligible educators in Arkansas just in time for Christmas. The qualified educators were given a bonus for all the hard work amidst the pandemic, says Notheis. Last December 15, a one-time bonus check worth $1,500 was received by qualified educators from...
Energy companies give power overload prevention tips as temperatures prepare to drop
The temperatures are dropping, and heat is getting turned up, causing some concerns for Arkansans over power overload.
Kait 8
Washington pays tribute to fallen Arkansas Law Enforcement
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAIT) - Arkansas U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton paid tribute on the Senate floor to Benton County Sheriff’s Detective Paul Newell, Stuttgart Police Sergeant Donald Scoby, and Jonesboro Police Officer Vincent Parks. A news release from Dec. 21 tells how the two senators will remember...
State of Arkansas sues contractor at the middle of Working4You investigation
Clients claim an Arkansas contractor has taken their money without doing the work, and now that same man is being sued by the state.
Kait 8
Area preparing for significant snowfall
MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - Northeast Arkansas is preparing for a cold snap that could bring some troubling snow. The Arkansas and Missouri Department of Transportation crews and cities have treated roads in preparation for the winter precipitation. Area residents and businesses have been gearing up for the colder weather...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Add to Nation’s Top Recruiting Class
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Hogs have signed another top-100 prospect to their nation-leading 2023 recruiting class. Pitcher Hunter Dietz is Arkansas’ 13th signee ranked among Perfect Game’s top 100, an all-time high in the publication’s rankings history. He is the No. 51 overall prospect and the No. 5 left-hander in the class of 2023 by Perfect Game.
KNWA Today: Miss Arkansas discusses competing in Miss America
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Miss Arkansas, Ebony Mitchell, joined KNWA Today and shares her favorite memories of competing on the national stage for Miss America. Mitchell won the title of Miss Arkansas 2022 at the 84th Miss Arkansas Scholarship Pageant. Her platform involves teaching children about online safety and how to not fall victim to […]
Arkansas moves from ‘Very High’ to ‘High’ in latest influenza report, deaths nearly triple last season’s numbers.
Arkansas has dropped from “Very High” to “High” flu activity in the latest Arkansas Department of Health report.
Kait 8
Arkansas governor-elect announces additional senior staff appointments
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – As the start of her time in office draws closer, Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee-Sanders has announced more appointments to her administration. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Sanders said Alexa Henning would be joining her administration as Communications Director. According to a news release, Henning most...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Snow Thursday with dangerously cold temps
We've been keeping a very close eye on Thursday's arctic storm for several days. Now that it is only a couple of days away we are getting a good idea of its impacts.
Kait 8
Arkansas gas prices continue to dip amid holidays
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - As we approach one of the busiest travel periods of the year, drivers in Arkansas won’t have to worry as much about hefty pit stops. According to GasBuddy, gas prices in the Natural State have fallen 10.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.65 per gallon as of Monday, Dec. 19.
Arkansas National Signing Day NLI Tracker
Follow along here as Arkansas recruits put pen to paper and send in their National Letter of Intent (NLI) during Wednesday's National Signing Day for Class of 2023 recruits. As each prospect signs with the Hogs, we will place their capsule in the chronological order that they sign and flip them from 'unsigned to 'signed.' As a default to start, players are listed in alphabetical order with 'unsigned' by their names.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Data reveals Arkansas’ most popular Christmas cookie
It looks like Arkansans this year prefer a little bit of everything in their Christmas cookies. In its annual holiday data release, search giant Google unveiled a map of uniquely searched Christmas cookies by state which shows that kitchen sink Christmas cookies are the new favorite in Arkansas. Last year’s...
Warming centers open in Arkansas ahead of winter storm
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Temperatures are expected to plummet this week in Arkansas as a winter storm moves through our area. Quiet, seasonal weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 40s and 50s, but the Siberian air mass moves into Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Kait 8
It’s a wonderful time to help your neighbor
CONWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - This time of year, many people and communities struggle to stay warm but the whole state came together to help make a difference. Arkansas PBS and 47 libraries across the state have collected more than 2,500 sweaters in the 2022 Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive. The sweater drive took place from Nov. 5 to Nov. 30 as a tribute to Fred Rogers and the example he set to always be a good neighbor.
Pittman thankful for loyalty of high school signees
Arkansa class rankings go from 17th to 21st
Comments / 0