Washington State

NEWStalk 870

Bird Flu Confirmed In South Central Washington Commercial Operation

The Washington State Department of Agriculture has confirmed a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a large commercial flock. The Franklin County operation first reported a high number of sudden deaths of chickens to the WSDA last week. Investigators say other birds were lethargic and showing additional signs of illness; prompting an investigation by state and federal veterinarians. State officials quarantined the impacted operation, and all birds on the farm were quickly and humanely put down.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
KXRO.com

Public advisory: WSDA says check your trees, wreathes for invasive species

Eric R. Day, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Bugwood.org. Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) plant protection officials are asking Washington residents to check their trees, wreathes and other purchased winter greenery for invasive species. Last week WSDA confirmed elongate hemlock scale, Fiorinia externa, on out-of-state sourced holiday greenery.
WASHINGTON STATE
iheart.com

Fisherman Earns Nearly $70,000 Catching Northern Pikeminnow

In 2022, anglers caught and removed more than 140,000 northern pikeminnow from the Columbia and Snake rivers, protecting hundreds of thousands of young salmon and steelhead from predation. Nearly 1,200 people registered to be part of the Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Program that ran from May 1 through Sept. 30....
WASHINGTON STATE
ifiberone.com

A tumbleweed Christmas tree? Yeah, it's a thing in eastern WA, apparently...

Tumbleweeds are apparently worthy of Christmas decor, according to a number of current and former eastern Washington residents. On Monday, the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) reposted a Facebook post from the Nicodemus National Historic Site out of Kansas. The post was a picture of a tumbleweed that was adorned with Christmas ornaments and lights as part of a longstanding prairie tradition.
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Dangerously Cold Temperatures Tonight and Tomorrow Morning

NonStop Local Weather Alert until Sunday with significant weather/travel impacts across the Pacific Northwest!. Mostly cloudy tonight and dangerously cold with overnight lows dropping into the single digits and below zero and wind chill –10 to –30. Wind Chill Advisory - Everyone... 10 PM Today-10 AM Friday. Dangerously...
WASHINGTON STATE
nwnewsradio.com

150% of normal rain needed to end WA drought

(Image courtesy of the U.S. Drought Monitor/University of Nebraska/National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) A fall that was drier than normal, especially in western Washington, has much of the state in a continued drought, and it will take a lot of rain and snow to bring the drought to an end.
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Freezing rain expected to create dangerous road conditions

Road crews are working to stay ahead of potentially dangerous weather conditions that are expected in western Washington over the next few days. Freezing rain is a possibility from Thursday night to Friday morning and bitter-cold temperatures are already setting in across many areas, according to the National Weather Service.
WASHINGTON STATE

