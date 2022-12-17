Read full article on original website
Bird Flu Confirmed In South Central Washington Commercial Operation
The Washington State Department of Agriculture has confirmed a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a large commercial flock. The Franklin County operation first reported a high number of sudden deaths of chickens to the WSDA last week. Investigators say other birds were lethargic and showing additional signs of illness; prompting an investigation by state and federal veterinarians. State officials quarantined the impacted operation, and all birds on the farm were quickly and humanely put down.
KXRO.com
Public advisory: WSDA says check your trees, wreathes for invasive species
Eric R. Day, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Bugwood.org. Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) plant protection officials are asking Washington residents to check their trees, wreathes and other purchased winter greenery for invasive species. Last week WSDA confirmed elongate hemlock scale, Fiorinia externa, on out-of-state sourced holiday greenery.
iheart.com
Fisherman Earns Nearly $70,000 Catching Northern Pikeminnow
In 2022, anglers caught and removed more than 140,000 northern pikeminnow from the Columbia and Snake rivers, protecting hundreds of thousands of young salmon and steelhead from predation. Nearly 1,200 people registered to be part of the Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Program that ran from May 1 through Sept. 30....
nbcrightnow.com
EPA issues permits to stop pollution from dams between Portland and Tri-Cities
SEATTLE, Wash.- Recently issued Clean Water Act permits hope to reduce the discharge of hot water, oil and toxic chemicals from four Columbia River dams between Portland and the Tri-Cities. The permits were issued to the Army Corps of Engineers by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and will require the...
nbcrightnow.com
Freezing temps across southeast Washington and northeast Oregon can put homeowners' pipes in danger
PACIFIC NORTHWEST --- Temps are dropping into the low double digits and high single digits later this week, putting external pipes and pipes in external walls at risk of freezing. Campbell and Company Plumber and Comfort Advisor Troy Brigham says a clear sign of a frozen or broken pipe is...
Tri-City Herald
WA Dept. of Natural Resources hiring for a wide variety of positions, view 89 job postings
The Washington State Department of Natural Resources is looking to fill a large number of full-time, year-round positions. DNR currently has 89 open job listings. A November press release noted a specific need for about 60 permanent wildfire and forest health positions. Typically, DNR hires firefighting positions during wildfire season...
ifiberone.com
A tumbleweed Christmas tree? Yeah, it's a thing in eastern WA, apparently...
Tumbleweeds are apparently worthy of Christmas decor, according to a number of current and former eastern Washington residents. On Monday, the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) reposted a Facebook post from the Nicodemus National Historic Site out of Kansas. The post was a picture of a tumbleweed that was adorned with Christmas ornaments and lights as part of a longstanding prairie tradition.
One Place in Washington That Always Guaranteed a White Christmas
Can You Name The One Place In Washington State Where It Snows On Xmas Day?. Washington State can get a lot of snow but do you realize new snowfall on Christmas day might be a hit or miss even in the higher elevations?. One Pass In Washington State Gets Snow...
nbcrightnow.com
Dangerously Cold Temperatures Tonight and Tomorrow Morning
NonStop Local Weather Alert until Sunday with significant weather/travel impacts across the Pacific Northwest!. Mostly cloudy tonight and dangerously cold with overnight lows dropping into the single digits and below zero and wind chill –10 to –30. Wind Chill Advisory - Everyone... 10 PM Today-10 AM Friday. Dangerously...
nwnewsradio.com
150% of normal rain needed to end WA drought
(Image courtesy of the U.S. Drought Monitor/University of Nebraska/National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) A fall that was drier than normal, especially in western Washington, has much of the state in a continued drought, and it will take a lot of rain and snow to bring the drought to an end.
natureworldnews.com
Washington Expects Arctic Blast Into the Weekend, Blizzard Brings 18-Inch Snow
An Arctic blast lures in a blizzard with 18-inch snow and high wind speeds across Washington. Several road troubles are reported in the area. Washington's weather affects the neighboring state of Seattle, where flights have been canceled. Winter Storm Warning, 18-Inch Snow. As the rest of the nation prepares for...
Here's which areas saw the most snow around western Washington
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Some residents in northwestern Washington woke up to several inches of snow on Tuesday, taking the brunt of a weather system that barely dusted some areas around the south Puget Sound. Fifteen inches of snow piled up in Blaine, near the Canadian border. Bellingham also...
ifiberone.com
-24 F? Experts say rare arctic front will deliver deadly temps to local region on Wednesday
Temperatures that can kill will consume the region on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service say this week’s cold front isn’t just any weather system, it’s an "arctic front," which is rare for Washington. Weather analysts say the freezing air...
Stocking up before the storm: How Washingtonians are preparing for potential snow
SHORELINE, Wash. — Stocking kitchen pantries, car trunks and that space under the Christmas tree were top priorities for many Washingtonians Monday night as people prepared for a snowy night ahead. In Shoreline, a Costco parking lot stayed full into the early evening as snow fell, leaving about two...
KOMO News
Freezing rain expected to create dangerous road conditions
Road crews are working to stay ahead of potentially dangerous weather conditions that are expected in western Washington over the next few days. Freezing rain is a possibility from Thursday night to Friday morning and bitter-cold temperatures are already setting in across many areas, according to the National Weather Service.
Tri-Cities wind chill dropping to dangerous lows. Bad weather keeps closing I-90, I-84
More snow possible in Tri-Cities this week.
Flu deaths rise to 40 in Washington state, vaccines urged
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The flu is spreading at a high rate in Washington state with deaths at higher rates than are usually seen at this point in the season, according to health officials. The Washington Department of Health said Tuesday that 40 people have died from the flu in...
Washington Examiner
'Ignoring science': Suit targets Washington fish farming ban, seeks stay for 300,000 trout
(The Center Square) – Cooke Aquaculture on Wednesday morning filed a complaint in Washington State Superior Court to appeal the state’s decision to deny renewal of the Canada-based company’s fish farming permits for its Hope Island and Rich Passage farms. In the 42-page complaint, Cooke also seeks...
How Cold Will Yakima Get This Week? Minus How Many Degrees? Brrr!
If the polar bears up north are tired of wearing their Bermuda shorts, they should head down south to Washington this week. A combination of snow and cold temperatures will get teeth chattering in the PNW. How Cold Will it Get This Week in Washington?. In Yakima, the forecast is...
Energy efficiency benefits are now available to these Washington residents
The Community Energy Challenge has made changes to let more homeowners qualify for benefits.
