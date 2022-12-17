ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo DA investigates vote trading claims amid mayoral drama

By CBS San Francisco
 5 days ago

Supporters of Amourence Lee rally before historic San Mateo mayoral vote 04:56

SAN MATEO – Following the drama of choosing a new mayor in the city of San Mateo, the county's District Attorney has launched an investigation into claims of vote trading.

District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe's office confirmed to KPIX 5 that they have opened an investigation into allegations regarding the San Mateo City Council and possible improprieties in the process of voting for mayor and a vacant position on the council. The investigation is at the beginning stage and no additional information was available.

The investigation was launched after newly-chosen mayor Amourence Lee said she was approached by people who said they would vote for her as mayor, if she agreed to vote for a certain candidate to fill a vacant council seat. Lee did not say who approached her.

For several days, the council was deadlocked over appointing Lee, despite having a rotational system where the most senior member of the council is selected mayor. Some members wanted to wait to choose to fill the fifth councilmember seat first.

"I believe that we are in unchartered and very dangerous territory," Lee told KPIX during the stalemate .  "And I absolutely believe that this is sowing seeds of division and strife that will take years to repair.  And I've heard from so many of my community members, including the API and Jewish community members, who feel incredibly cheated.  We're told to wait our turn and then that turn doesn't come."

Lee was appointed on Monday , becoming the city's first female Asian-American mayor. A fifth member of the council was also appointed.

"Looking across our City Hall, there is more love in this community than there are ideas that divide us and we're all committed to building that community that we want to be a part of," Lee said during Monday's meeting. "It is a profound privilege to serve and we are so fortunate to be part of this team."

