Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cameron 61, Van 47

Capital 89, Calvary Baptist 66

Greenbrier East 59, Woodrow Wilson 58

Huntington 65, Charleston Catholic 57

Hurricane 71, Musselman 63

James Monroe 73, Covington, Va. 42

Jefferson 82, University 68

John Marshall 57, Weir 53

Liberty Raleigh 74, Summers County 52

Logan 70, Mingo Central 54

Meadow Bridge 63, Pocahontas County 31

Mercer Christian 67, Greater Beckley Christian 52

Midland Trail 67, Independence 52

Morgantown 56, Shady Spring 52

Nitro 66, Sissonville 48

Oak Hill 62, PikeView 37

Parkersburg South 68, Spring Mills 58

Poca 58, Greenbrier West 33

Scott 61, Parkersburg 58

Sherando, Va. 62, Berkeley Springs 43

Spring Valley 51, Chesapeake, Ohio 32

Steubenville, Ohio 62, Brooke 47

Teays Valley Christian 64, Wayne 61

Trinity 66, Notre Dame 42

Winfield 56, St. Albans 34

Wirt County 76, Parkersburg Catholic 25

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

