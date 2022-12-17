Friday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cameron 61, Van 47
Capital 89, Calvary Baptist 66
Greenbrier East 59, Woodrow Wilson 58
Huntington 65, Charleston Catholic 57
Hurricane 71, Musselman 63
James Monroe 73, Covington, Va. 42
Jefferson 82, University 68
John Marshall 57, Weir 53
Liberty Raleigh 74, Summers County 52
Logan 70, Mingo Central 54
Meadow Bridge 63, Pocahontas County 31
Mercer Christian 67, Greater Beckley Christian 52
Midland Trail 67, Independence 52
Morgantown 56, Shady Spring 52
Nitro 66, Sissonville 48
Oak Hill 62, PikeView 37
Parkersburg South 68, Spring Mills 58
Poca 58, Greenbrier West 33
Scott 61, Parkersburg 58
Sherando, Va. 62, Berkeley Springs 43
Spring Valley 51, Chesapeake, Ohio 32
Steubenville, Ohio 62, Brooke 47
Teays Valley Christian 64, Wayne 61
Trinity 66, Notre Dame 42
Winfield 56, St. Albans 34
Wirt County 76, Parkersburg Catholic 25
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
