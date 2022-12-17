ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NJ

'Come Get Your Kid': Rude Children Test Officers' Patience At Warren County Movie Theater

By Cecilia Levine
 5 days ago
Regal Cinemas Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pohatcong PD

Patience was wearing thin for police in Pohatcong Friday, Dec. 16.

Department Chief Scott Robb took to Facebook to urge any parent who dropped their child off at Regal Cinema to get in touch with them.

"So if you dropped your kid off at Regal Cinema tonight could you please contact them to see if they were kicked out by the police," he writes.

"If they were could you please come get them as they are talking back and think it's a joke.

"We are trying to be patient, but our patience is wearing thin. Thanks in advance."

The post had 63 shares as of 9:20 p.m., and some comments from people backing the blue.

"So disrespectful to our police makes me wonder how they talk to their parents," one person said.

"Keeping it old school," another wrote. "Like it."

Comments / 8

Pablo Guzman
4d ago

It’s about time we stop young adults from thinking They can act ,say and do whatever they want, and especially there thoughts that everything is a joke , well done officers

Reply
22
Guest
4d ago

Should have transported them all to the police station, cited them for disturbing the peace, and made their parents pick them up there. I know I would be pissed if I received a call from law enforcement about one of my kids, then had to pay a fine😡

Reply
16
William Hubbard
4d ago

Back in my day the police would have took you in to the police station stuck you in a cell and called your parents to come get you and it depends on how you acted if you got a fine. That's what I think should have happened to these children then they would have seen it was no joke .

Reply
9
