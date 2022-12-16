Read full article on original website
Related
nftevening.com
Fashion Giant Diesel Announce Partnership With HAPE NFT
International lifestyle brand, Diesel has partnered with the HAPE NFT project to drop a unique NFT collection. Co-created by Diesel’s creative director Glenn Martens and Hape founder and creator, Digimental, the NFTs offer both physical and digital perks. The two brands are kickstarting the partnership with the Diesel Genesis Hape, a Diesel ambassador within the Hape community.
nftevening.com
Iconic Fashion Photographer Nick Knight Launches First NFT Collection
Nick Knight is launching his first NFT Collection in an attempt to bring fashion and Web3 into conversation with one another. The famed fashion photographer noted how wide the gap is between the industries, but asserted that both need each other. With 8,000 unique artworks created in collaboration with influencer Jazzelle, this is a collection that will go down in fashion and Web3 history.
nftevening.com
Forbes and The Sandbox Create a Festive Metaverse Quest With Prizes
Forbes has partnered with The Sandbox metaverse to create a festive metaverse quest. With this, players will get to experience the Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Gallery, learn about Forbes’ history as well as Malcolm Forbes’ passions, and discover the all-new Forbes. What’s more, players can purchase exclusive Forbes wearables to explore The Sandbox metaverse. More importantly, players who complete all the quests will be entered into a 50,000 SAND prize pool.
nftevening.com
Yuga Labs Appoints New CEO: Ex Blizzard COO, Daniel Alegre
The swamp is heating up with the recent news that Yuga Labs has appointed Blizzard’s former Chief Operating Officer as its new CEO. Daniel Alegre, the video game company’s former COO, will join Yuga in the first half of 2023. Here’s what you need to know about the...
nftevening.com
Spatial Announce Its Creator Toolkit For 3D Immersive Experiences
Top metaverse building platform Spatial has announced the launch of its Spatial Creator Toolkit. The toolkit allows creators, digital designers, and architects to design immersive spaces across mobile, desktop, and VR. Furthermore, the creator toolkit is powered by the Unity engine. This makes it a powerful tool to create next-gen art and graphic creation solution. So what exactly can you do with the toolkit? Read on to learn more!
nftevening.com
Aavegotchi’s New Initiative To Help Create Verified Physical Prints Of NFT Art
Aavegotchi is launching Verified Physical Prints of on-chain NFT Art. The development allows holders access to a limited number of physical prints, which are directly tied to the FAKE Gotchi NFT Collection. As such, each purchase comes with a print and a SoulPrint Card that verifies the work. This is the latest development from Aavegotchi, after launching the Gotchiverse this year.
Comments / 0