Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Cincinnati announces warming center locations

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The city of Cincinnati converts its 23 recreation centers into warming centers as needed to give the public a refuge from the brutal cold. That’s still the plan with a dangerous winter storm expected to reach the Tri-State starting Thursday. Rain, ice, and snow are expected...
rnbcincy.com

Cincinnati: Weather Alert For The Tri-State This Weekend

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. It looks like there is a winter storm coming this weekend!. It all starts as rain Thursday which will change to snow Thursday night. Most parts of the Tri-State will see 1-3 inches of snow before dawn Friday. Areas to...
Fox 19

Cincinnati struggles to staff warming centers on Christmas Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The city of Cincinnati converts its 23 recreation centers into warming centers as needed to give the public a refuge from the brutal cold. That’s still the plan with a dangerous winter storm expected to reach the Tri-State starting Thursday. But the facilities are normally closed...
Fox 19

Could the Ohio River freeze over this weekend?

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Tri-State is under a multiple weather alerts ahead of an expected flash freeze overnight Thursday into Friday. Temperatures will be dangerously cold and could freefall with little warning. A 35-degree temperature drop is expected early Friday morning thanks to a front of arctic air that will...
Fox 19

Winter storm brings worst-case scenario for clearing roads

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A dangerous winter storm headed for the Tri-State is among the worst-case scenarios for road crews. The combination of rain and then snow, ice, and rapidly falling temperatures with gusty and subzero winds that could bring flash freezing pack quite a punch - and then we will stay in the deep freeze Friday through at least the entire Christmas holiday weekend.
WKRC

Temperature in Cincinnati set to tumble to lowest in nearly 4 years

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A potent, late-week weathermaker will likely have a high impact on travel across the Ohio Valley. Before it arrives, temperatures return to the low 40s Tuesday through Thursday. The storm system moves in early Thursday, beginning as scattered rain showers. Rain will be on-and-off through the day...
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com

10 Holiday Lights Attractions to Experience Dec 21 – 24

There is still plenty of time to get in some holiday fun with the family before the New Year! Check out these awesome 10 holiday lights attractions that will illuminate your joy this season!. 1. CONEY ISLAND’S NIGHTS OF LIGHTS. Open nightly, including holidays, 6 – 10 p.m. through...
Fox 19

1,500 jobs, new office tower coming to Cincinnati neighborhood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Medpace Holdings Inc. plans to add 1,500 jobs over the next six years in Cincinnati and invest $150 million to expand its offices and business operations, CEO Dr. August Troendle announced Wednesday. Troendle said the expansion would be the biggest in the medical research company’s history.
Fox 19

Dangerous temps, winter storms forecasted Christmas week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dangerously cold temperatures with subzero wind chills and snow are expected over the long Christmas holiday weekend. The FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team is issuing four First Alert Weather Days starting at 5 p.m. Thursday through 5 p.m. Sunday on Christmas Day. We are getting a...
Fox 19

Last chance to visit Santa at the Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Santa is in town and there’s still time to see him at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens before he heads to the North Pole this weekend. “Kids and animals look forward to seeing Santa every year during PNC Festival of Lights,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard. “Some first-time Santa visitors get a little shy around him, and that was the case with baby hippo Fritz when the big man dropped off presents for the hippos last week. The other hippos, elephants, red pandas, and Rico the porcupine happily tore into their gifts.”
WKRC

Growing Cincinnati restaurant brand opening new location at Factory 52

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A growing Cincinnati restaurant brand will open its third location inside the $100 million Factory 52 development in Norwood. Decibel Korean Fried Chicken, which first launched inside of Kroger's 1010 On the Rhine food hall in 2021 before expanding adjacent to Esoteric Brewing in Walnut Hills, has signed a lease to open a location inside the Gatherall Food Hall at Factory 52.
