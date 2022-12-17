CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Santa is in town and there’s still time to see him at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens before he heads to the North Pole this weekend. “Kids and animals look forward to seeing Santa every year during PNC Festival of Lights,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard. “Some first-time Santa visitors get a little shy around him, and that was the case with baby hippo Fritz when the big man dropped off presents for the hippos last week. The other hippos, elephants, red pandas, and Rico the porcupine happily tore into their gifts.”

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO