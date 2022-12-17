Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Cincinnati announces warming center locations
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The city of Cincinnati converts its 23 recreation centers into warming centers as needed to give the public a refuge from the brutal cold. That’s still the plan with a dangerous winter storm expected to reach the Tri-State starting Thursday. Rain, ice, and snow are expected...
rnbcincy.com
Cincinnati: Weather Alert For The Tri-State This Weekend
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. It looks like there is a winter storm coming this weekend!. It all starts as rain Thursday which will change to snow Thursday night. Most parts of the Tri-State will see 1-3 inches of snow before dawn Friday. Areas to...
Fox 19
Cincinnati struggles to staff warming centers on Christmas Day
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The city of Cincinnati converts its 23 recreation centers into warming centers as needed to give the public a refuge from the brutal cold. That’s still the plan with a dangerous winter storm expected to reach the Tri-State starting Thursday. But the facilities are normally closed...
Fox 19
Could the Ohio River freeze over this weekend?
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Tri-State is under a multiple weather alerts ahead of an expected flash freeze overnight Thursday into Friday. Temperatures will be dangerously cold and could freefall with little warning. A 35-degree temperature drop is expected early Friday morning thanks to a front of arctic air that will...
WLWT 5
LIST: Business, school closures start to roll in as winter storm takes aim at Cincinnati
Business closures are starting to come in as a major winter storm takes aim at the Cincinnati area late this week. SEE LATEST FORECAST // SEE CLOSINGS HERE // SEE WEATHER ALERTS HERE. An arctic blast is set to move through the area starting late Thursday night, bringing dangerously cold...
Fox 19
Winter storm brings worst-case scenario for clearing roads
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A dangerous winter storm headed for the Tri-State is among the worst-case scenarios for road crews. The combination of rain and then snow, ice, and rapidly falling temperatures with gusty and subzero winds that could bring flash freezing pack quite a punch - and then we will stay in the deep freeze Friday through at least the entire Christmas holiday weekend.
WKRC
Temperature in Cincinnati set to tumble to lowest in nearly 4 years
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A potent, late-week weathermaker will likely have a high impact on travel across the Ohio Valley. Before it arrives, temperatures return to the low 40s Tuesday through Thursday. The storm system moves in early Thursday, beginning as scattered rain showers. Rain will be on-and-off through the day...
WLWT 5
Hour by hour: When winter storm is expected to move through Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A major winter storm system is expected to move through Cincinnati Thursday into Friday. Click through to see an hour by hour look of when it's expected to move through. The timing is subject to change as we get closer to Friday.
WLWT 5
Major winter storm takes aim at Cincinnati
A major winter storm moves in late week, bringing impacts starting Thursday. A flash freeze is possible as well as life-threatening cold.
Fox 19
Kings Island announces WinterFest closure due to winter storm threat
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island will be closed Friday due to weather concerns as an arctic front approaches. The front will bring unsafe wind chill temperatures and gusting winds, according to a park spokesperson. FORECAST | Wind chills as low as -20º possible with 50mph wind gusts arriving...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man covers car in Christmas lights to drive around during holiday season
CINCINNATI — One of the coolest Christmas lights displays in the Cincinnati area is not a house, but a car!. Ryan Golembiewski says this is the fourth year he has covered his car in Christmas lights to drive around and make people's days. This year, Golembiewski covered his car...
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com
10 Holiday Lights Attractions to Experience Dec 21 – 24
There is still plenty of time to get in some holiday fun with the family before the New Year! Check out these awesome 10 holiday lights attractions that will illuminate your joy this season!. 1. CONEY ISLAND’S NIGHTS OF LIGHTS. Open nightly, including holidays, 6 – 10 p.m. through...
Fox 19
First Alert Weather Days: Major winter storm headed for Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A major winter storm with snow, an arctic cold front and gusty, subzero winds is headed for the Tri-State just in time for Christmas. FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Days will be in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday until 5 p.m. Sunday on Christmas Day,. It all...
WRBI Radio
Storm Warning for Decatur Co.; Ripley, Franklin, Dearborn under Storm Watch
— A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Decatur County from 4 pm Thursday until 1 pm Friday, while Ripley, Franklin, and Dearborn counties are under a Winter Storm Watch from Thursday evening through Friday afternoon. In addition, a Wind Chill Watch will be in effect for Ripley, Franklin,...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to West Chester Township for a reported crash with injuries on Cincinnati Dayton Road
WETHERINGTON, Ohio — Crews respond to West Chester Township for a reported crash with injuries on Cincinnati Dayton Road. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
Fox 19
1,500 jobs, new office tower coming to Cincinnati neighborhood
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Medpace Holdings Inc. plans to add 1,500 jobs over the next six years in Cincinnati and invest $150 million to expand its offices and business operations, CEO Dr. August Troendle announced Wednesday. Troendle said the expansion would be the biggest in the medical research company’s history.
Fox 19
Dangerous temps, winter storms forecasted Christmas week
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dangerously cold temperatures with subzero wind chills and snow are expected over the long Christmas holiday weekend. The FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team is issuing four First Alert Weather Days starting at 5 p.m. Thursday through 5 p.m. Sunday on Christmas Day. We are getting a...
WKRC
Brrrrr: Single-digit temps, sub-zero chills possible just in time for Christmas
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Brrrrr!! The end of this week could bring some real deal cold just in time for Christmas. Wintry weather arrives with high confidence of single-digit temps and sub-zero chills. Expect a cold start to the work week with lows in the teens in a few areas Monday...
Fox 19
Last chance to visit Santa at the Cincinnati Zoo
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Santa is in town and there’s still time to see him at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens before he heads to the North Pole this weekend. “Kids and animals look forward to seeing Santa every year during PNC Festival of Lights,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard. “Some first-time Santa visitors get a little shy around him, and that was the case with baby hippo Fritz when the big man dropped off presents for the hippos last week. The other hippos, elephants, red pandas, and Rico the porcupine happily tore into their gifts.”
WKRC
Growing Cincinnati restaurant brand opening new location at Factory 52
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A growing Cincinnati restaurant brand will open its third location inside the $100 million Factory 52 development in Norwood. Decibel Korean Fried Chicken, which first launched inside of Kroger's 1010 On the Rhine food hall in 2021 before expanding adjacent to Esoteric Brewing in Walnut Hills, has signed a lease to open a location inside the Gatherall Food Hall at Factory 52.
