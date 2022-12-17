Read full article on original website
losalamosreporter.com
DPU Remains Vigilant Of Winter Storm Elliott Impact
As Winter Storm Elliott promises to drive temperatures down across the western United States, combined with already increasing gas pricing, officials with the Los Alamos Department of Public Utilities (DPU) would like to remind natural gas customers to be cognizant of their gas usage this holiday season. “Dropping temperatures mean...
losalamosreporter.com
DPU: Call Utility Emojis By Their Names
You might recognize the utility emojis used by the Los Alamos Department of Public Utilities (DPU) —there’s the lightbulb one (electric), the blue flame one (gas), the droplet one (water) and the poop one (sewer)—but now you can start calling them by their names. The icons have been officially dubbed Blinky, Toasty, Droppy and Duke!
rrobserver.com
King Blvd. to start reconstruction Jan. 3
King Blvd., Wilpett Dr. intersection.(Michaela Helean) King Blvd. will begin reconstruction between Wilpett Dr. and Unser Blvd. starting January 3, 2023. King Blvd. has been a congested road as it only has one lane in each direction. It lies adjacent to Cielo Azul Elementary School and in front of the Northern Meadows neighborhood. The Wilpett and King four way intersection does not have a light or a round about but has stop signs to guide traffic.
ABQ Solid Waste Department looking to hire during worker shortage
"It almost gives you a sense of accomplishment because you're going out, you're cleaning up, you're taking it away; You're making it look nice again," said Francis.
Zipper merge coming to Rio Rancho neighborhood
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents in one Rio Rancho neighborhood will soon have to use a zipper merge. It’s part of the ongoing construction on Highway 528 between Ridgecrest. Northbound drivers will have two left-turn lanes at Rockaway, then they will merge into a single lane. The Department of Transportation says there will not be […]
losalamosreporter.com
‘It’s Housing Driven’: LANL, Hiring And Local Housing
In the last election cycle, one issue that dominated local news and social-media discussion was housing: the lack of it, the need for it, and where (if anywhere) it should go. A lot of conflicting assertions were made. I wondered, where can people go to find out the facts?. This...
kunm.org
With billions promised next year, wildfire victims are struggling now
In the brilliant sunshine and freezing cold of the Mora Valley, Paula Garcia gestures up to the blackened mountainside above the village of Holman. "You can see the burn scar above the village," she says, pointing at large patches of forest scorched by the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire earlier this year. "And all of that soil that used to be held by the trees and bushes and plants, that soil washed down along with ash."
losalamosreporter.com
Blue Bus Schedule Changes For Christmas And New Year Holidays
The North Central Regional Transit District (NCRTD) RTD Blue Buses and administrative offices will not be in operation on Dec. 23, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays respectively. Exceptions will include the following:. 255 Mountain Trail to Ski Santa Fe will...
kunm.org
As brutal cold hits northeast NM, shelter stays open
The National Weather Service in Albuquerque is warning that arctic air will arrive in northeastern New Mexico Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, creating dangerously cold temperatures through Friday. A shelter in Las Vegas has extended its hours to help keep people out of the elements. Wind chills are what’s...
Albuquerque property owner fed up after dumpster fire
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fed up with homeless encampments outside his property, an Albuquerque man is fuming after he says a homeless person started a huge dumpster fire that threatened a building on Vassar just behind Central. Property owner Joshua Baca says he believes the fire could have been prevented if the city had done something […]
City of Albuquerque wants problem property resident in jail after probation violation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The battle to fix a problem property in an Albuquerque neighborhood is escalating. City fire and code enforcement descended on the property Tuesday afternoon. Now the city wants the resident to go to jail. For years, people living in the Inez neighborhood near Menaul and Pennsylvania have been trying to get […]
rrobserver.com
Rio Rancho man found guilty in Social Security scheme
United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico, Alexander M.M. Uballez, announced that James Anthony Sandoval, 57, of Rio Rancho, was found guilty on Dec. 16 by a Federal jury. He was convicted on 33 counts of theft of government property and one count each of making false statements...
Housing complex for homeless veterans coming to Bernalillo County
The Veterans Integration Center of New Mexico wants to build a three-acre campus near the southeast side of the I-25 and Gibson interchange.
This City in New Mexico Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of New Mexico was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Litter of Lounging Lynx Thrill a Santa Fe Couple, But Raise Questions About Whereabouts of their Mother
A Santa Fe, New Mexico-based couple with Colorado connections contacted Ark Valley Voice this week with a wildlife story readers may appreciate. Just a few days earlier they say, what appeared to be three Canadian Lynx kittens had curled up together in the sun, on their property bordering an arroyo, only ten minutes from the downtown Santa Fe Plaza.
losalamosreporter.com
LAPS: Planning To Imbibe? Know The Trends, Have The Talk, Secure Substances
According to the 2019 New Mexico Youth Risk and Resiliency Survey, nearly 30% of Los Alamos High School students reported being current alcohol users and answered that the most common place to drink alcohol was in private homes. Nearly 47% had vaped and 30% had used marijuana. All of these products are readily available and the alcohol, vape, and cannabis industries have had great success using colorful designs, fruity flavors, high alcohol or THC (the main psychoactive compound in cannabis products) content, sleek packaging, and targeted advertising to attract young consumers.
losalamosreporter.com
Doing Business For Good
Since the Industrial Revolution, corporations have been responsible for some of the greatest injustices – from pollution to wage slavery to war – in the name of profit. In 1970, American economist and Nobel laureate Milton Friedman famously said, “The Social Responsibility of Business is to increase its Profits.” That statement has been widely criticized as justifying these extractive and exploitative business practices. In 1994, British entrepreneur John Elkington redefined corporate responsibility with the Triple Bottom Line: businesses are not only responsible to shareholders but also for their economic, social, and environmental impact on society. A growing number of entrepreneurs and CEOs are rethinking what kind of legacy they will leave as they shift their priorities from shareholders to stakeholders. Thirty-five states including New Mexico have adopted benefit corporation legislation to protect business operators who value their impact as much as their profits. Over 4000 Certified B Corps have been recognized for their commitment to the highest standards of social and environmental responsibility.
Vexus Fiber promising faster internet for Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new internet provider will be bringing faster internet to Albuquerque. Vexus Fiber began construction Tuesday on what they’re calling the city’s first fiber-to-the-home internet network. The contract with the city promises an option to connect every home and business in the city. “What we’re really here to do is to deliver […]
KOAT 7
Man arrested in Santa Fe for burglary, over $100,000 in stolen items
SANTA FE, N.M. — A Santa Fe Police Department officer arrested a man for burglary and related charges after robbing a gem gallery early Tuesday morning. The officer noticed a man peaking behind a wall and attempting to flee the scene, but he was caught. That officer discovered a bag with a sledgehammer and several types of gems, rocks and other items.
losalamosreporter.com
LAPS: Update On August Cyber Attack
Over the next few days, some of you may receive a letter in the mail with the notification that some of your personal information was involved when we had the cyber security incident on August 8, 2022. The letters were mailed to anyone whose information was identified in any of the files that may have been accessed. Each letter has the information specific to you that may have been involved, specific information about what you steps you can take to protect your information, a telephone number to call for support, and a personalized activation code for credit monitoring.
