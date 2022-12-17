HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman died in a crash near Hanford Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says a woman in her 40s crashed head-on into a semi-truck around 5:00 a.m. near Highway 43 and 10th Avenue just outside of Hanford. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured, according to CHP. The […]

