Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Monache boys basketball pulls away for win
The Monache boys basketball team pulled away for a 73-60 win over Mission Oak on Saturday in the final game of the second annual Dave Moorhead Invitational. Monache (7-6), ended up going 1-2 in the tournament. Monache pulled away after leading 35-31 at halftime. Brandan Garcia, who was named to...
Porterville Recorder
Bucknell Bison to visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights Friday
Bucknell Bison (7-5) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-4, 1-1 Big Ten) BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers plays Bucknell in a matchup of Division 1 Division squads. The Scarlet Knights are 7-1 on their home court. Rutgers is ninth in the Big Ten scoring 70.5 points while shooting 43.7% from the field. The...
Porterville Recorder
'We Love You, G:' Gonzales' 'My Farewell' featured in Folklorico performance
A night to cherish and remember titled “My Farewell” is what Director John Gonzales, fondly known as Mr. G., left his students, families, friends and fans Friday night following his farewell performance at a packed-to-capacity crowd at the Buck Shaffer Theater inside the Porterville Memorial Auditorium during the 20th anniversary of his Ballet Folklorico Oro de Mexico performance.
californiaglobe.com
California’s Court of Appeal
California has three levels of courts – trial courts (called the superior courts), courts of appeal, and the high court (called the supreme court). Title 8 of the California Government Code deals with the organization and government of the state’s courts. Chapter 4 sets forth the courts of appeal. Article 1 provides general provisions and Article 2 provides officers and employees.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Truck Accident Fatality on Highway 43 and Fargo Avenue in Hanford
On the morning of Monday, December 19, 2022, authorities in Kings County reported a fatal big rig crash on SR-43 in Hanford. The incident occurred shortly after 5:00 a.m. on State Route 43 just north of Fargo Avenue and involved a big rig and a Toyota, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Individual hanging out car window, falls, gets run over during street takeover in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There have been multiple reports of injuries stemming from illegal demonstrations of speed and reckless driving, which continue to be a problem in Bakersfield. During street takeovers, individuals meet up in isolated areas to race, burn rubber and demonstrate the capabilities of their cars. A video sent to 17 News by […]
Corcoran murder suspect arrested in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspect in a deadly shooting in Corcoran was arrested Tuesday in Bakersfield. Michael Freeman, 18, was transported back to Kings County and is held on $5 million bail in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy, according to Corcoran Police Department. The shooting happened at about 4:50 p.m. Sunday on […]
Death notices for Dec. 7-18
Shawne Christian Moore, age 28, of Ventura, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Karen Sue Hook, age 73, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Raina Marie Stoner, age 43, of Paso Robles, passed...
KCSO identifies woman killed when vehicle hit pole
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman who died when her vehicle hit a pole on Dec. 11 in southwest Bakersfield. Around 6 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a report of a vehicle that lost control and struck a pole at the intersection of Ming Avenue and Scarlet Oak […]
Hanford Sentinel
Family nurse practitioner comes home to Corcoran
As family nurse practitioner Amandeep Kaur prepared to meet her new clinic team in Corcoran, she felt nervous and excited at the same time. After serving as a hospital registered nurse and charge nurse in Visalia for eight years, she was starting a new career in primary care. Then, in...
Woman dead after head-on crash near Hanford, CHP says
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman died in a crash near Hanford Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says a woman in her 40s crashed head-on into a semi-truck around 5:00 a.m. near Highway 43 and 10th Avenue just outside of Hanford. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured, according to CHP. The […]
'It's a phenomenal opportunity' | Here's how you can help Black single moms this holiday season
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — As a Black single mother, Michal Stafford is always striving to make ends meet. Stafford has three children. She, along with her children, moved from Oakland to Elk Grove for a lower cost of living in California. "It has been a very difficult road," said...
What goes in a green bin? Many are still confused about the organic waste law
The new organic waste law is meant to address California's aggressive climate goals, and people want to do their part... they're just not sure how.
Porterville Recorder
Race issue causing controversy at BC; Corkins clarifies 'cull' comment
An issue in which African-American students and faculty at Bakersfield College have made claims they have been unfairly treated by a faculty coalition on campus and it has created an uncomfortable environment for them came to a head at the December 13 Kern Community College District board meeting. And John...
California CHP commissioner to retire after 2 years on job
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The first woman to lead California’s highway patrol will retire Dec. 30, two years after she was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to succeed the first Black man to head the agency. The California Highway Patrol on Friday announced the retirement of Amanda Ray,...
Bakersfield Now
Culichi Town server cited for selling alcohol to minors, three minors cited for buying
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Delano Police Department said one server at Culichi Town was cited for selling alcohol to minors, and three minors were cited for buying the alcohol. According to Delano police, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, agents with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control along...
KMPH.com
Random Acts of Kindness visits Kingsburg
KINGSBURG, Calif. (FOX26) — FOX26 News and Grocery Outlet are celebrating random acts of kindness. For the 6th year in a row, FOX26 News and Grocery Outlet are working together to give free groceries to unsuspecting shoppers at locations up and down the Central Valley. We will have new...
GV Wire
Visalia Man Receives Life Sentence in Case Worthy of ‘Dateline’
In a case worthy of “Dateline,” a Visalia man has been sentenced to life in prison for strangling his wife to death 16 years ago. Tulare County Judge Nathan Leedy imposed the sentence on Joseph Allen Hughes, 45, on Dec. 16. The sentencing followed Leedy’s finding that Hughes...
DA: Visalia man sentenced for killing his wife
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Visalia man was sentenced to life in prison for killing his wife, officials with Tulare’s District Attorney Office announced on Tuesday. Court documents say on Sept. 25, 2006, 45-year-old Joseph Allen Hughes was released from custody for theft-related offenses. On Oct. 6, Hughes contacted Visalia police to say his wife […]
PD: 2 arrested in SWAT operation after shots fired in Porterville
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two individuals were arrested following a search warrant involving the Porterville Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, after a negligent discharge of a firearm, which had occurred a short time earlier according to the Porterville Police Department. Officers say, that on Tuesday, around 3:30 p.m., the Porterville police responded […]
Comments / 0