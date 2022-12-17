ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

Monache boys basketball pulls away for win

The Monache boys basketball team pulled away for a 73-60 win over Mission Oak on Saturday in the final game of the second annual Dave Moorhead Invitational. Monache (7-6), ended up going 1-2 in the tournament. Monache pulled away after leading 35-31 at halftime. Brandan Garcia, who was named to...
PORTERVILLE, CA
Porterville Recorder

Bucknell Bison to visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights Friday

Bucknell Bison (7-5) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-4, 1-1 Big Ten) BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers plays Bucknell in a matchup of Division 1 Division squads. The Scarlet Knights are 7-1 on their home court. Rutgers is ninth in the Big Ten scoring 70.5 points while shooting 43.7% from the field. The...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Porterville Recorder

'We Love You, G:' Gonzales' 'My Farewell' featured in Folklorico performance

A night to cherish and remember titled “My Farewell” is what Director John Gonzales, fondly known as Mr. G., left his students, families, friends and fans Friday night following his farewell performance at a packed-to-capacity crowd at the Buck Shaffer Theater inside the Porterville Memorial Auditorium during the 20th anniversary of his Ballet Folklorico Oro de Mexico performance.
PORTERVILLE, CA
californiaglobe.com

California’s Court of Appeal

California has three levels of courts – trial courts (called the superior courts), courts of appeal, and the high court (called the supreme court). Title 8 of the California Government Code deals with the organization and government of the state’s courts. Chapter 4 sets forth the courts of appeal. Article 1 provides general provisions and Article 2 provides officers and employees.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Truck Accident Fatality on Highway 43 and Fargo Avenue in Hanford

On the morning of Monday, December 19, 2022, authorities in Kings County reported a fatal big rig crash on SR-43 in Hanford. The incident occurred shortly after 5:00 a.m. on State Route 43 just north of Fargo Avenue and involved a big rig and a Toyota, according to the California Highway Patrol.
HANFORD, CA
KGET

Corcoran murder suspect arrested in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspect in a deadly shooting in Corcoran was arrested Tuesday in Bakersfield. Michael Freeman, 18, was transported back to Kings County and is held on $5 million bail in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy, according to Corcoran Police Department. The shooting happened at about 4:50 p.m. Sunday on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Dec. 7-18

Shawne Christian Moore, age 28, of Ventura, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Karen Sue Hook, age 73, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Raina Marie Stoner, age 43, of Paso Robles, passed...
PASO ROBLES, CA
KGET

KCSO identifies woman killed when vehicle hit pole

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman who died when her vehicle hit a pole on Dec. 11 in southwest Bakersfield. Around 6 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a report of a vehicle that lost control and struck a pole at the intersection of Ming Avenue and Scarlet Oak […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Family nurse practitioner comes home to Corcoran

As family nurse practitioner Amandeep Kaur prepared to meet her new clinic team in Corcoran, she felt nervous and excited at the same time. After serving as a hospital registered nurse and charge nurse in Visalia for eight years, she was starting a new career in primary care. Then, in...
CORCORAN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman dead after head-on crash near Hanford, CHP says

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –  A woman died in a crash near Hanford Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says a woman in her 40s crashed head-on into a semi-truck around 5:00 a.m. near Highway 43 and 10th Avenue just outside of Hanford. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured, according to CHP.  The […]
HANFORD, CA
Porterville Recorder

Race issue causing controversy at BC; Corkins clarifies 'cull' comment

An issue in which African-American students and faculty at Bakersfield College have made claims they have been unfairly treated by a faculty coalition on campus and it has created an uncomfortable environment for them came to a head at the December 13 Kern Community College District board meeting. And John...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMPH.com

Random Acts of Kindness visits Kingsburg

KINGSBURG, Calif. (FOX26) — FOX26 News and Grocery Outlet are celebrating random acts of kindness. For the 6th year in a row, FOX26 News and Grocery Outlet are working together to give free groceries to unsuspecting shoppers at locations up and down the Central Valley. We will have new...
KINGSBURG, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Visalia man sentenced for killing his wife

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Visalia man was sentenced to life in prison for killing his wife, officials with Tulare’s District Attorney Office announced on Tuesday. Court documents say on Sept. 25, 2006, 45-year-old Joseph Allen Hughes was released from custody for theft-related offenses. On Oct. 6, Hughes contacted Visalia police to say his wife […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: 2 arrested in SWAT operation after shots fired in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two individuals were arrested following a search warrant involving the Porterville Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, after a negligent discharge of a firearm, which had occurred a short time earlier according to the Porterville Police Department. Officers say, that on Tuesday, around 3:30 p.m., the Porterville police responded […]
PORTERVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy