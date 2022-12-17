Read full article on original website
Related
DC TV Shows That Were Canceled Before They Were Even Made
Flip through any DC comic book and point to a random character on the page. Chances are that hero or villain was earmarked for a DC TV show once upon a time. Throughout the years, fans have become all too used to an announcement about an exciting new series being in development (in some instances, the showrunners and actors have been revealed as well). Unfortunately, all this euphoria often leads to disappointment as these productions crash into a pit on the boulevard of broken dreams, becoming nothing more than what-ifs for everyone to ponder.
The Avatar 2 Scene That Proves Humans Still Beat CGI
Making a serious splash with ticket-buying audiences during its feverishly anticipated big-screen debut, the special-effects-drenched "Avatar: The Way of Water" recently delivered the second-most-profitable Monday of the year for theaters, coming in just behind 2022's Monday box office champion, "Top Gun: Maverick" (via Deadline). Racking up roughly $150 million domestically since its December 16 opening, director James Cameron's big-budget sci-fi-action flick is also closing in on the $500 million mark globally.
The Entire Henry Cavill Superman Mustache Controversy Explained
Whether you agree with the decision or not, Henry Cavill has officially been ousted as Hollywood's Superman. Portraying the Man of Steel for nearly a decade, Cavill hung up the cape just two months after a post-credit appearance in Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's "Black Adam" feature. The set-up for a sequel featuring Big Blue and Rock's new anti-hero failed to fit into the plans of DC's new studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, bringing Cavill's time as the Last Son of Krypton to an end after three feature films and the aforementioned uncredited cameo.
The Witcher Boss Lauren Hissrich Promises An Epic Final Hurrah For Henry Cavill's Geralt
The last few months have been quite the rollercoaster for Henry Cavill and his fans. The actor shocked Netflix viewers by stepping down from the role of Geralt of Rivia for the streaming platform's "The Witcher." The fantasy series already has two seasons under its belt, but Cavill is currently signed on for a third. After that, the part of Geralt will be played by Liam Hemsworth.
Joaquin Phoenix Was Deeply Involved In Shaping Ridley Scott's Upcoming Napoleon Movie
It's now been over two decades since director-producer Ridley Scott collaborated with Joaquin Phoenix on a movie. That movie, of course, was 2000's "Gladiator," in which Phoenix played Commodus, the ruthless leader of ancient Rome. Flash forward to today, and fans now are looking forward to seeing Phoenix as another historical leader in Scott's upcoming film, "Napoleon."
Solo: A Star Wars Story Writer Jonathan Kasdan Wants To Fix A Plot Hole
"Solo: A Star Wars Story" tried to bring the "Star Wars" franchise to a new corner of the galaxy where the series could explore standalone movies focusing on individual characters. The film was, at the time, just the latest in numerous efforts by George Lucas to give his favorite smuggler the spotlight. First, he began developing a young Han Solo movie, hiring Lawrence Kasdan ("The Empire Strikes Back") to write the script. After Lucas sold Lucasfilm to Disney, Kasdan shifted focus to writing "The Force Awakens," and the studio brought in his son, Jonathan Kasdan, to finish. Unfortunately, after numerous behind-the-scenes production difficulties, "Solo: A Star Wars Story" hit theaters and fairly quickly bombed. It was a surprising turn of events for the "Star Wars" franchise, which hadn't ever failed at the box office before.
Avatar Fans Think They've Already Spotted Spoilers For Spider's Future
This article contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water." "Avatar: The Way of Water" has finally hit screens, and loyal fans are generally happy with the way things turned out for their favorite Na'vi characters. While the movie had a slightly smaller box office debut than expected, it's still the subject of much praise, both critical and casual, for its stunning visuals and moving, world-expanding story.
Movie Trailers That Lie To Fans Can Now Potentially Get Into Serious Legal Trouble
There's perhaps nothing that enrages moviegoers more, outside of overpriced concessions, then a movie trailer that deceives them in one way or another. But for those who find this issue especially grating, there may just be a solution at hand that will have studios think twice before sending out their promotional materials.
Babylon Director Damien Chazelle Explains Why The Movie Took 15 Years To Come Together
Damien Chazelle is nothing if not ambitious. Perhaps that's why so many of his films are about all-consuming ambition, whether it's a nascent jazz legend's climb to the top in "Whiplash," two star-crossed artists' yearning for Hollywood success in "La La Land," or an astronaut's otherworldly aspirations in "First Man." "I ... naturally find myself drawn for whatever reason towards stories of people living in their dreams, for better or worse," the filmmaker told Screen Rant. "This idea of always reaching towards something that obviously can inspire achievements and progress and whatnot, but can also come with so much collateral damage."
Avatar: The Way Of Water's First 10 Minutes Are Causing Waves Of Tears Among Fans
The original "Avatar" contains some pretty heartbreaking scenes, though it seems like "Avatar: The Way of Water" certainly doesn't waste any time playing on the heartstrings of its audience either. Feeling potent emotions during a movie is definitely the mark of a fine director, and James Cameron knows a thing or two from his previous films about how to do so. The swelling music, the emotional responses of the characters involved, the grim implications for the future – all of these aspects definitely mark a scene to be forever burned in one's memory.
Babylon Director Explains The Decision To Not Include An Intermission
Whether it's dancing in the streets or drumming up perfection, Damien Chazelle has a proven track record when it comes to entertaining audiences with well-crafted motion pictures, from "La La Land" to "Whiplash." With his newest offering, "Babylon," the ambitious director offers a bold look at what Tinseltown was like in the roaring twenties. The well-renowned cinematic auteur may not be the first to pull back the curtain on the early days of Hollywood stardom, but there is no denying he is doing so with an abundance of talented players. The cast of the film is nothing short of a smorgasbord worth of recognizable faces with names like Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Jean Smart, Diego Calva, Tobey Maguire, Li Jun Li, Jovan Adepo, Samara Weaving, Lukas Haas, Max Minghella, and Olivia Wilde, among many others in the mix. And the trailer for the provocative period flick showcases a fascinating ride packed to the brim with a satisfying blend of Hollywood nostalgia drenched in dreams of fame and a vast array of debauchery, indicating that people are in for a wild experience.
The Boys Spin-Off Gen V Promises 'A Really Cool Mystery' And Plenty Of Easter Eggs
Since Amazon started producing and distributing its own content for its Prime Video streaming service, "The Boys" has quickly emerged as one of its most popular franchises. With an animated spin-off titled "The Boys Presents: Diabolical" already released on top of the 3rd season of the mainline series, the fictional universe is set to expand once again with the upcoming "Gen V."
James Cameron Just Coined The Term 'Stranger Things Effect' To Describe Aging Young Actors
Although "Stranger Things" is a series that features a host of interdimensional monsters, a secret government facility filled with child psychics, and a parallel universe known simply as "the Upside Down," it's safe to say that one of the strangest things about the show is just how fast the residents of Hawkins, Indiana seem to age.
The Simpsons' Harry Shearer's First Film Role Was In An Abbott And Costello Movie
As long-running as it can be confusing, "The Simpsons" has been around for a long time, and many of its voice cast members have stayed on the job for actual decades — some since the show's humble "The Tracey Ullman Show" beginnings in 1987. As such, many of them are considerably older than you'd assume from the characters they're voicing.
James Cameron Claims Avatar's Performance Capture Prevents On-Set Distractions
"Avatar 2: The Way of Water" has already made waves, so to speak, for its technological advances. The film takes place almost entirely in the CGI landscapes and seascapes of Pandora, with internationally beloved actors like Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, and Kate Winslet rendered unrecognizable by digital effects; yet the film never fails to showcase its actors' performances. "Avatar 2" is already considered to be a sure thing for the Best Visual Effects Oscar at this year's Academy Awards. After all, the movie's first iteration, "Avatar," already nabbed the Visual Effects Oscar — as well as two other Academy Awards — in 2010.
Rian Johnson Admits He Was Nervous To Work With Knives Out's Star-Studded Cast
Rian Johnson has been making exceptional films for nearly 20 years now. He broke onto the scene with 2005's "Brick," establishing himself as a voice that needed to be heard. With his brilliant deconstruction of the neo-noir mystery thriller, Johnson was on his way to paving a path filled with some of the most deliciously sly films to come out in recent memory. From the twisty time travel tale in "Looper" to the deconstructive nuances of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," Johnson was merely setting the stage for what would become his greatest caper of all.
Rooster's Story Was The Key To Getting Tom Cruise On Board For Top Gun: Maverick
Soaring to critical acclaim and box office riches, "Top Gun: Maverick" will not only be remembered as a rare sequel-reboot that's better than the original but as one of the most successful films of the early 2020s. Starring "Mission Impossible's" Tom Cruise as the titular loose-cannon Navy pilot with a predilection for ignoring authority, "Maverick" forced the character to take an unfamiliar and uncomfortable leadership position over a new class of Top Gun students.
We'll Never See A Director's Cut Of Avatar: The Way Of Water, And That's A Good Thing
"Avatar: The Way of Water" marks the epic return of legendary filmmaker James Cameron to the director's chair, with it being his very first movie since 2009 when the original "Avatar" came out. At 192 minutes long, the cinematic behemoth was reportedly a massive undertaking for both Cameron and the crew, and many people believe — or at least wish — that a director's cut will be released in the future to show off all their hard work, especially since "The Way of Water" runtime was one of Cameron's biggest battles during post-production.
The Unfilmed Luke Training Scene For Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Fixes A Weird Moment
Even in big Hollywood movies, essential footage can still end up on the cutting room floor. Take 1973's "The Exorcist," for example. Ask fans to select iconic scenes from that movie, and the "Spider Walk" scene in which the possessed Reagan crawls backward up a flight of stairs, is sure to come up. However, that scene was deleted ... until "The Version You've Never Seen" of "The Exorcist" was released in 2000. Furthermore, major moments often don't even make it past the script stage, which can leave plot holes in the released film.
How Paul Dano Got In Character To Play The Riddler
Paul Dano is far from an inexperienced actor, having graced the silver screen numerous times over the past few decades. From "There Will Be Blood" to "the Fabelmans," he has consistently offered moviegoers standout performances, making him one of the most reliably good actors in the game today. Thus, it should come as no surprise that when he finally tried his hand at the superhero genre, he knocked it out of the park. His take on the Ridder in director Matt Reeves' "The Batman" was, unsurprisingly, a highlight of the feature.
Looper
15K+
Followers
58K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0