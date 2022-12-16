Read full article on original website
What on earth is going on with Yankees, Fernando Tatis Jr. and flight to New York?
The New York Yankees are not trading for Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr., who remains one of San Diego’s building blocks as they head towards World Series contention. The New York Yankees are not trading for Fernando Tatis Jr. Forget his 2022 campaign, marred by a motorcycle accident and PED suspension. He’s still essential to their operation, and he’s under contract until 2035.
Mets looking to trade pair of high-priced veterans, report says
Billy Eppler isn’t done wheeling and dealing. The New York Mets general manager is looking for an offseason trade partner or two, according to SNY’s Andy Martino. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per SNY, the Mets are looking to move high-priced veterans Carlos Carrasco and...
Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez goes public with new girlfriend
Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has gone public with his new girlfriend, JacFit owner Jac Cordeiro. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. You can see the picture here, which is a shot of Rodriguez, Cordeiro and Rodriguez’s daughters posing in front of a Christmas tree. The...
Yankees see Gold Glove outfielder on the trade market
Brian Cashman knows his offseason isn’t done. Sure, the New York Yankees general manager can bask in the glow of re-signing outfielder Aaron Judge to a record-setting, nine-year, $360 million contract and landing two-time All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodon with a six-year, $162 million deal. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
Mets hire former Yankees infielder
The New York Mets are welcoming a new member of the coaching staff. They have hired Miguel Cairo to be their minor-league infield coordinator, the New York Post’s Joel Sherman reports. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Cairo is no stranger to the Mets, having played with...
Mets reportedly bringing in Buck Showalter favorite
Buck Showalter is reuniting with one of his old company men in New York. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the New York Mets are hiring Dom Chiti to serve as their bullpen coach. The 64-year-old Chiti had spent the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Angels. Chiti is plenty familiar with... The post Mets reportedly bringing in Buck Showalter favorite appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
New York Mets reportedly trying to trade for 3-time All-Star closer
The New York Mets have been very busy in MLB free agency this winter, and it seems they are now
Red Sox Fans Will Love Latest Report Regarding Reunion With Premier Pitcher
The Boston Red Sox reportedly are expected to re-sign right-hander Nathan Eovaldi this offseason.
Kodai Senga already giving New York Mets fans reason to love him
If his introductory press conference is any indication, it will not take long for Kodai Senga to be beloved by New York Mets fans. It all began with one simple question. Joe Pantorno from AmNY.com asked Senga who he was most looking forward to facing. The answer? “The Phillies lineup.”
Dodgers Sign Hard-Throwing Right-Handed Pitcher
Dodgers sign another pitcher to their 2023 pitching staff. His name is Jacob Pilarski.
Former Red Sox All-Star Slugger Reportedly Agrees To Deal With Dodgers
Another Boston fan favorite is on the way out of home
What Yankees now are thinking about DJ LeMahieu’s nagging toe issue
NEW YORK — Christmas came early for the Yankees. Besides crossing off most of their shopping list before the holidays with free agent signings — especially the return of record-setting slugger Aaron Judge and addition of All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodon — the Yankees are getting a much-needed gift:
Projecting the Yankees’ starting infield for the 2023 season
The Yankees currently have a log jam in the infield they have to sift through over the next few months. General manager Brian Cashman has been trying to offload Josh Donaldson and his bloated contract, but there have been no takers, given the baggage that comes with him. There are...
Remaining free agent targets for the Braves
We are approaching January, and the Braves have still yet to spend more than $1 million on free agents. It’s understandable for fans to be frustrated, especially after Dansby Swanson signed a deal with the Cubs over the weekend, but there is still time for Alex Anthopoulos to make some moves, and there are several places where the Braves could upgrade their roster.
Rumor: Mets interested in closer Liam Hendriks
The New York Mets have shown interest in a trade for White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, according to multiple reports. One report indicates the Mets are among a few teams who have contacted the White Sox to inquire about the All-Star closer, according to Michael Mayer. By all accounts, this...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at more acquisitions before Spring Training
Despite the Yankees spending an exorbitant amount of money this off-season, they still have weaknesses that must be addressed within the next few months prior to spring training. General manager Brian Cashman is skirting the luxury tax threshold, meaning he will likely try to offload a few bloated contracts to...
Braves add to their outfield with free agent signing
This isn’t the most exciting signing, and hopefully, it isn’t the only way the Braves plan to address their situation in left field. With that being said, these are the kind of deals that have really paid off for Atlanta under Alex Anthopoulos, and Luplow has some upside. He’s a platoon option that thrives against lefties. For his career, he owns an .841 OPS against southpaws with 31 homers in 430 at-bats. Luplow is not a guy that hits for average, but he has a lot of pop in his bat and owns a career 101 OPS+.
Mets' payroll balloons to staggering number following latest signing
It was a big day for the New York Mets on Tuesday as they officially introduced Justin Verlander, their top offseason addition, and also re-signed relief pitcher Adam Ottavino to a two-year, $14.5 million contract. That deal includes an opt-out after the first year. But the real news here is...
LA Showing Interest in Former Halo and Longtime MLB Starting Pitcher
Hill, who spent last season with the Red Sox, actually pitched in two games with the Angels in 2014. The Angels are one of 11 teams Hill has been with over the course of his 18-year career. However, as he enters his age-43 season, he's made it clear that he's not done yet.
