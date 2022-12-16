ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

What on earth is going on with Yankees, Fernando Tatis Jr. and flight to New York?

The New York Yankees are not trading for Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr., who remains one of San Diego’s building blocks as they head towards World Series contention. The New York Yankees are not trading for Fernando Tatis Jr. Forget his 2022 campaign, marred by a motorcycle accident and PED suspension. He’s still essential to their operation, and he’s under contract until 2035.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez goes public with new girlfriend

Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has gone public with his new girlfriend, JacFit owner Jac Cordeiro. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. You can see the picture here, which is a shot of Rodriguez, Cordeiro and Rodriguez’s daughters posing in front of a Christmas tree. The...
NEW YORK STATE
NJ.com

Yankees see Gold Glove outfielder on the trade market

Brian Cashman knows his offseason isn’t done. Sure, the New York Yankees general manager can bask in the glow of re-signing outfielder Aaron Judge to a record-setting, nine-year, $360 million contract and landing two-time All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodon with a six-year, $162 million deal. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
New York Post

Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference

Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

Mets hire former Yankees infielder

The New York Mets are welcoming a new member of the coaching staff. They have hired Miguel Cairo to be their minor-league infield coordinator, the New York Post’s Joel Sherman reports. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Cairo is no stranger to the Mets, having played with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Mets reportedly bringing in Buck Showalter favorite

Buck Showalter is reuniting with one of his old company men in New York. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the New York Mets are hiring Dom Chiti to serve as their bullpen coach. The 64-year-old Chiti had spent the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Angels. Chiti is plenty familiar with... The post Mets reportedly bringing in Buck Showalter favorite appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WASHINGTON STATE
Yardbarker

Projecting the Yankees’ starting infield for the 2023 season

The Yankees currently have a log jam in the infield they have to sift through over the next few months. General manager Brian Cashman has been trying to offload Josh Donaldson and his bloated contract, but there have been no takers, given the baggage that comes with him. There are...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Remaining free agent targets for the Braves

We are approaching January, and the Braves have still yet to spend more than $1 million on free agents. It’s understandable for fans to be frustrated, especially after Dansby Swanson signed a deal with the Cubs over the weekend, but there is still time for Alex Anthopoulos to make some moves, and there are several places where the Braves could upgrade their roster.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports Chicago

Rumor: Mets interested in closer Liam Hendriks

The New York Mets have shown interest in a trade for White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, according to multiple reports. One report indicates the Mets are among a few teams who have contacted the White Sox to inquire about the All-Star closer, according to Michael Mayer. By all accounts, this...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at more acquisitions before Spring Training

Despite the Yankees spending an exorbitant amount of money this off-season, they still have weaknesses that must be addressed within the next few months prior to spring training. General manager Brian Cashman is skirting the luxury tax threshold, meaning he will likely try to offload a few bloated contracts to...
Yardbarker

Braves add to their outfield with free agent signing

This isn’t the most exciting signing, and hopefully, it isn’t the only way the Braves plan to address their situation in left field. With that being said, these are the kind of deals that have really paid off for Atlanta under Alex Anthopoulos, and Luplow has some upside. He’s a platoon option that thrives against lefties. For his career, he owns an .841 OPS against southpaws with 31 homers in 430 at-bats. Luplow is not a guy that hits for average, but he has a lot of pop in his bat and owns a career 101 OPS+.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

LA Showing Interest in Former Halo and Longtime MLB Starting Pitcher

Hill, who spent last season with the Red Sox, actually pitched in two games with the Angels in 2014. The Angels are one of 11 teams Hill has been with over the course of his 18-year career. However, as he enters his age-43 season, he's made it clear that he's not done yet.

