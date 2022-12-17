Read full article on original website
James Cameron Just Coined The Term 'Stranger Things Effect' To Describe Aging Young Actors
Although "Stranger Things" is a series that features a host of interdimensional monsters, a secret government facility filled with child psychics, and a parallel universe known simply as "the Upside Down," it's safe to say that one of the strangest things about the show is just how fast the residents of Hawkins, Indiana seem to age.
The Avatar 2 Scene That Proves Humans Still Beat CGI
Making a serious splash with ticket-buying audiences during its feverishly anticipated big-screen debut, the special-effects-drenched "Avatar: The Way of Water" recently delivered the second-most-profitable Monday of the year for theaters, coming in just behind 2022's Monday box office champion, "Top Gun: Maverick" (via Deadline). Racking up roughly $150 million domestically since its December 16 opening, director James Cameron's big-budget sci-fi-action flick is also closing in on the $500 million mark globally.
James Cameron Lost Some Serious Bets On Avatar Star Zoe Saldaña's Archery Skills
13 years after the original film hit theaters, "Avatar: The Way of Water," the first of many planned "Avatar" sequels, finally arrived in December 2022. Moviegoers can, of course, expect both good and bad aspects of "Avatar: The Way of Water," but the film has been a massive hit, with an emotional and tense story alongside groundbreaking motion capture technology that adds to the film's immersion.
James Cameron Claims Avatar's Performance Capture Prevents On-Set Distractions
"Avatar 2: The Way of Water" has already made waves, so to speak, for its technological advances. The film takes place almost entirely in the CGI landscapes and seascapes of Pandora, with internationally beloved actors like Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, and Kate Winslet rendered unrecognizable by digital effects; yet the film never fails to showcase its actors' performances. "Avatar 2" is already considered to be a sure thing for the Best Visual Effects Oscar at this year's Academy Awards. After all, the movie's first iteration, "Avatar," already nabbed the Visual Effects Oscar — as well as two other Academy Awards — in 2010.
James Cameron Spills On The Origin Of Titanic's Most Iconic Line
If there's one line people likely remember from "Titanic," it's Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) exclaiming, "I'm the king of the world!" DiCaprio spreads his arms out in the scene as if on he's flying. Preceding this moment, we've seen Jack is barely scraping by and only earned his way onto the doomed Titanic through a poker game, but the moment declared to anyone listening that Jack — and likely DiCaprio — never felt better. Considering the 1997 epic went on to become the top-grossing movie of all time upon its initial release, it's safe to say there were plenty of folks listening, per Variety.
Avatar Fans Think They've Already Spotted Spoilers For Spider's Future
This article contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water." "Avatar: The Way of Water" has finally hit screens, and loyal fans are generally happy with the way things turned out for their favorite Na'vi characters. While the movie had a slightly smaller box office debut than expected, it's still the subject of much praise, both critical and casual, for its stunning visuals and moving, world-expanding story.
Avatar: The Way Of Water's First 10 Minutes Are Causing Waves Of Tears Among Fans
The original "Avatar" contains some pretty heartbreaking scenes, though it seems like "Avatar: The Way of Water" certainly doesn't waste any time playing on the heartstrings of its audience either. Feeling potent emotions during a movie is definitely the mark of a fine director, and James Cameron knows a thing or two from his previous films about how to do so. The swelling music, the emotional responses of the characters involved, the grim implications for the future – all of these aspects definitely mark a scene to be forever burned in one's memory.
Ranking Every James Cameron Movie From Worst To Best
The films of James Cameron are full of compelling contradictions. For decades he has been at the forefront of cinematic technology, yet his cutting-edge techniques are put to the service of old-fashioned (sometimes clichéd) storytelling. He's a bleeding heart liberal and peacenik, but is fascinated with military hardware and violence on screen. His films are personal and idiosyncratic, and sometimes downright weird, but have proven to be some of the most popular movies of all time.
Avatar 2 Fans Are Scratching Their Heads Over The Sully Kids' Accents
There are an endless array of challenges that come with creating an entire universe from the ground up, which is more than likely what plagued James Cameron when coming up with the ever-expanding world present in the "Avatar" franchise. The planet of Pandora was truly like nothing we had seen on the big screen, not only for its grand-scaled environments and collection of strange creatures, but also for its more nuanced details that helped breathe even more life into Cameron's computer-generated world. The customs, beliefs, and language of the Na'vi people, pulled from a combination of real-life cultures and science fiction stories (via Insider), imbued the motion-captured cast with a believable sense of their society that further immersed viewers back in 2009.
We'll Never See A Director's Cut Of Avatar: The Way Of Water, And That's A Good Thing
"Avatar: The Way of Water" marks the epic return of legendary filmmaker James Cameron to the director's chair, with it being his very first movie since 2009 when the original "Avatar" came out. At 192 minutes long, the cinematic behemoth was reportedly a massive undertaking for both Cameron and the crew, and many people believe — or at least wish — that a director's cut will be released in the future to show off all their hard work, especially since "The Way of Water" runtime was one of Cameron's biggest battles during post-production.
Movie Trailers That Lie To Fans Can Now Potentially Get Into Serious Legal Trouble
There's perhaps nothing that enrages moviegoers more, outside of overpriced concessions, then a movie trailer that deceives them in one way or another. But for those who find this issue especially grating, there may just be a solution at hand that will have studios think twice before sending out their promotional materials.
Andor's Ben Bailey Smith Compares Landing His Role To Watching A Scary Movie
As numerous individuals have touted since it premiered, "Andor" is a breath of fresh air in the "Star Wars" galaxy. Instead of taking the cameo and reference-loaded, fast-paced adventure route the franchise has become synonymous with, it instead took a more tense, methodical approach. Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) transition from a semi-neutral citizen of the Empire to a full-blown revolutionary intent on changing the galaxy for the better took time to develop, with Imperial forces taking their sweet time to realize the potentially galaxy-wide pushback they'll soon have to face.
Why Patrick Bateman Ended Up On The Cutting Room Floor Of Rules Of Attraction
Roger Avary, the Oscar-winning co-writer of "Pulp Fiction," brought to life another fragmented story of complex characters with his 2003 adaptation, "The Rules of Attraction." While the film was not a huge critical success upon release, it has become a cult classic — even The AV Club added it to their New Cult Canon series. With its star-studded cast featuring James Van Der Beek, Shannyn Sossamon, Jessica Biel, and Kate Bosworth, fans have sought out the dark comedy about the trials and tribulations of young people in college.
Babylon Director Damien Chazelle Explains Why The Movie Took 15 Years To Come Together
Damien Chazelle is nothing if not ambitious. Perhaps that's why so many of his films are about all-consuming ambition, whether it's a nascent jazz legend's climb to the top in "Whiplash," two star-crossed artists' yearning for Hollywood success in "La La Land," or an astronaut's otherworldly aspirations in "First Man." "I ... naturally find myself drawn for whatever reason towards stories of people living in their dreams, for better or worse," the filmmaker told Screen Rant. "This idea of always reaching towards something that obviously can inspire achievements and progress and whatnot, but can also come with so much collateral damage."
Rooster's Story Was The Key To Getting Tom Cruise On Board For Top Gun: Maverick
Soaring to critical acclaim and box office riches, "Top Gun: Maverick" will not only be remembered as a rare sequel-reboot that's better than the original but as one of the most successful films of the early 2020s. Starring "Mission Impossible's" Tom Cruise as the titular loose-cannon Navy pilot with a predilection for ignoring authority, "Maverick" forced the character to take an unfamiliar and uncomfortable leadership position over a new class of Top Gun students.
Avatar 2's Opening Weekend Wasn't Huge Enough To Fight Back Against Dropping Movie Theater Stocks
The opening of "Avatar: The Way of Water" is nothing to balk at with the long-in-development sequel raking in more than $400 million worldwide in its opening weekend, per Box Office Mojo. The numbers, however, fell below some projections that had the movie topping $500 million globally in its debut, via Deadline.
HBO Offers Our First Glimpse At Jodie Foster In True Detective: Night Country
It's hard to exaggerate just how much of a big deal "True Detective" Season 1 was when it came out in 2014. Matthew McConaughey was in the midst of an acting renaissance that culminated in him winning an Oscar for best actor for "Dallas Buyers Club." Viewers tuned in week after week to see what kind of existential turmoil his character, along with Woody Harrelson's, would get into next. Thanks to a stellar storyline from creator Nic Pizzolatto, all the makings were there for another HBO hit.
The Simpsons' Harry Shearer's First Film Role Was In An Abbott And Costello Movie
As long-running as it can be confusing, "The Simpsons" has been around for a long time, and many of its voice cast members have stayed on the job for actual decades — some since the show's humble "The Tracey Ullman Show" beginnings in 1987. As such, many of them are considerably older than you'd assume from the characters they're voicing.
Guillermo Del Toro's Poignant Advice For Young Directors Everywhere
"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" is just another one of the many excellent feature films the popular director has added to his impressive list of accomplishments, and the experienced cinematic auteur has a pretty solid tip for anyone looking to follow in his footsteps. The tale of "Pinocchio" has been around...
Joaquin Phoenix Was Deeply Involved In Shaping Ridley Scott's Upcoming Napoleon Movie
It's now been over two decades since director-producer Ridley Scott collaborated with Joaquin Phoenix on a movie. That movie, of course, was 2000's "Gladiator," in which Phoenix played Commodus, the ruthless leader of ancient Rome. Flash forward to today, and fans now are looking forward to seeing Phoenix as another historical leader in Scott's upcoming film, "Napoleon."
