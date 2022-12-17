Read full article on original website
Why big earthquakes keep hammering California's 'Mendocino Triple Junction'
In the past 100 years, at least 40 other earthquakes of magnitude 6 or larger have occurred there.
140 mph wind gust, heavy rain and small hail blast Hawaii
A fierce cold front hammered the Hawaiian Islands Sunday through Monday.
Rain On The Way To Bay Area After Christmas
The National Weather Service tweeted Wednesday that rain is on the way to the Bay Area, though the region may have to wait until after Christmas. The weather service's Sacramento office said a weak system will pass through Northern California on Thursday night and early Friday with light rain and snow amounts in the mountains. Dry and mild conditions with periods of Central Valley fog are expected through the holiday weekend.
Freezing rain and snow snarl travel in Pacific Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Heavy snow, freezing rain and sleet have disrupted travel across the Pacific Northwest, causing widespread flight cancellations and delays and creating dangerous driving conditions in the region stretching from Vancouver, Canada, down through Washington state and Oregon. In Oregon, one person died in an accident...
CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California. This is an automatically generated product that provides average. values for large geographical areas and may not be representative. of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site. specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either. (1) Select a location...
CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut and central, eastern. and western Massachusetts. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Friday.
The Daily 12-20-22: 2 people reported dead following NorCal earthquake
Two people died, 11 were injured and dozens were displaced from their homes in the aftermath of a magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck off the coast of Northern California and rocked the small towns of Humboldt County early Tuesday morning, officials said. Ferndale, Fortuna, Rio Dell and Scotia were among the towns that felt the most intense shaking. The quake buckled a bridge on the main road into Ferndale, knocked out power to more than 70,000 people and damaged dozens of homes. Here's everything we know so far.
Calmatters: Buried Treasure: California Politicians Stash $35 Million In Leftover Campaign Cash
It has been nearly eight years since Bill Lockyer held elected office in California. For more than four decades, he climbed the ranks of state politics -- Assembly member, Senate leader, attorney general, treasurer -- before ending a campaign for controller amid turmoil in his marriage and retiring at the start of 2015.
10 places you need to visit in California in 2023
These hidden gems span the desert to the mountains.
How to eat like a local in Lake Tahoe
Here's where to experience the best of Lake Tahoe's food scene.
NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH. * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations. of 4 to 12 inches possible, with locally higher amounts possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Northern St. Lawrence, Southeastern St. Lawrence and.
