ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Rain On The Way To Bay Area After Christmas

The National Weather Service tweeted Wednesday that rain is on the way to the Bay Area, though the region may have to wait until after Christmas. The weather service's Sacramento office said a weak system will pass through Northern California on Thursday night and early Friday with light rain and snow amounts in the mountains. Dry and mild conditions with periods of Central Valley fog are expected through the holiday weekend.
OREGON STATE
SFGate

Freezing rain and snow snarl travel in Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Heavy snow, freezing rain and sleet have disrupted travel across the Pacific Northwest, causing widespread flight cancellations and delays and creating dangerous driving conditions in the region stretching from Vancouver, Canada, down through Washington state and Oregon. In Oregon, one person died in an accident...
OREGON STATE
SFGate

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California. This is an automatically generated product that provides average. values for large geographical areas and may not be representative. of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site. specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either. (1) Select a location...
PHOENIX, AZ
SFGate

CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut and central, eastern. and western Massachusetts. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Friday.
BOSTON, MA
SFGate

The Daily 12-20-22: 2 people reported dead following NorCal earthquake

Two people died, 11 were injured and dozens were displaced from their homes in the aftermath of a magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck off the coast of Northern California and rocked the small towns of Humboldt County early Tuesday morning, officials said. Ferndale, Fortuna, Rio Dell and Scotia were among the towns that felt the most intense shaking. The quake buckled a bridge on the main road into Ferndale, knocked out power to more than 70,000 people and damaged dozens of homes. Here's everything we know so far.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
SFGate

NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH. * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations. of 4 to 12 inches possible, with locally higher amounts possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Northern St. Lawrence, Southeastern St. Lawrence and.
BURLINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy