Two people died, 11 were injured and dozens were displaced from their homes in the aftermath of a magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck off the coast of Northern California and rocked the small towns of Humboldt County early Tuesday morning, officials said. Ferndale, Fortuna, Rio Dell and Scotia were among the towns that felt the most intense shaking. The quake buckled a bridge on the main road into Ferndale, knocked out power to more than 70,000 people and damaged dozens of homes. Here's everything we know so far.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO