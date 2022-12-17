Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
Master P Extends Olive Branch To Romeo Miller After Social Media Feud
Master P has extended an olive branch to his son, Romeo Miller, following their public dispute. The No Limit Records founder and his 33-year-old son became embroiled in a social media spat over the weekend, stemming from Romeo appearing to call out his father for addressing the recent suicide of DJ/dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss, yet allegedly neglecting his own child’s mental health struggles.
HipHopDX.com
Benzino Expresses Empathy For Master P Amidst Romeo Rift: ‘Keep It Private’
Benzino knows a thing or two about family issues, and he has some words of advice for Master P and his son Romeo Miller who aren’t on the same page at the moment. On Sunday (December 18), Benzino hopped on Twitter to give a message to Master P and Romeo about being celebrities and arguing in public. According to the former rapper, family issues should be kept private because no one wins otherwise.
HipHopDX.com
9th Wonder Reflects On His Producer Journey While Celebrating Fruity Loops 25th Anniversary
9th Wonder is celebrating the popular digital audio workstation program FL Studio (formerly FruityLoops) by looking back on his decorated career. On Sunday (December 18), the legendary producer took to his Instagram with a post celebrating the 25th anniversary of FL Studio. In his post, 9th shared a picture of the program’s user interface before going down memory lane and remembering his experiences with the software.
HipHopDX.com
Young Thug Names Hip Hop Experts/Authors On Witness List Ahead Of RICO Trial
Young Thug has submitted a list of witnesses ahead of his forthcoming RICO trial, and it includes multiple Hip Hop experts. According to documents obtained by AllHipHop, Thug’s lawyer submitted the defense’s list of expert witnesses on Sunday (December 18). Among the names is Hip Hop historian/expert Dr....
HipHopDX.com
21 Savage Gifts Young Nudy Gold Rolex Watch For His Birthday: 'You Snapped!'
21 Savage just hooked Young Nudy up for his 30th birthday, gifting the rapper with a gold Rolex watch. In a video posted to Instagram on Sunday (December 18), Nudy showed off the new jewelry as he expressed his love for his cousin and frequent collaborator. “Ay, bitch. I love...
HipHopDX.com
Young Thug’s Sister Unpacks Meaning Behind Rapper’s Stage Name
Young Thug’s sister has taken a moment to break down how her brother got his stage name, and noted that his moniker doesn’t mean what people think it means. Thug’s sister Dolly White reshared a tweet she’d written to her Instagram Story, which noted that “Thug” actually stands for “Truly Humble Under God.”
HipHopDX.com
Common Makes Broadway Debut In 'Between Riverside and Crazy'
Common has made his Broadway debut in the show Between Riverside and Crazy, which opened in New York City on Monday (December 19). Between Riverside and Crazy follows an ex-cop and his paroled son as they try to keep ownership of their rent-controlled apartment in the Upper West Side. Common stars as the son Junior.
HipHopDX.com
Smino Honored With His Own Day In St. Louis
St. Louis, MI - Smino‘s fifth annual ‘Kribmas’ show in his hometown of St. Louis ended with the rapper being honored with his own day. The holiday concert went down on Sunday (December 18) to a packed crowd. At the end of the show, a member of Smino’s team came out on stage to surprise him with a video – and it featured St. Louis mayor Tishaura Jones announcing the news.
HipHopDX.com
Jermaine Dupri Takes Credit For New York Radio Playing Southern Hip Hop
Jermaine Dupri is taking credit for New York radio stations playing southern Hip Hop, and he’s making a convincing claim. During a recent visit to The Gauds Show, JD spoke briefly on his upcoming Verzuz battle with Diddy and mentioned how he was a dominant force on New York radio. According to Dupri, he knew the weight New York radio carried when it came to music back in the day, so he had to infiltrate it, which led to excellent results.
HipHopDX.com
Kendrick Lamar Wraps Up ‘Big Steppers’ Tour In New Zealand: ‘We Will Be Back'
Kendrick Lamar wrapped up his The Big Steppers Tour in New Zealand over the weekend but he’s not closing the door on hitting the road in the future. K. Dot went back-to-back at Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on December 16 and December 17 to finish off the global tour, which consisted of 76 shows in 16 countries spanning three different continents.
HipHopDX.com
Zaytoven Teams Up With Big Trill To Launch New Label
Zaytoven has just announced he has launched his very own record label called ZTP alongside music executive Big Trill and they’re calling out to all creatives. On Tuesday (December 20), Zaytoven took to his Instagram account with the announcement by sharing a photo of himself and Trill posing for the camera. In his caption, Zay revealed the name of his new label and the plan he has to see the company grow.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby Drops First-Ever Music Video Shot At World Cup
Doha, Qatar - Lil Baby dropped off an inspirational anthem celebrating another memorable World Cup coming to a close with Argentina leaving Qatar as champions. “The World Is Yours To Take” arrived on Sunday (December 18) courtesy of Baby and Tears For Fears, whose 1985 hit “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” — which Nas famously sampled — is sampled on the record.
