ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Emily in Paris Season 3 Has a Mad Men Easter Egg

Was there really a Mad Men Easter egg in Emily in Paris season three? Well, oui! In episode two, titled "What's It All About...," Emily (Lily Collins) is left perplexed over her relationship...
E! News

General Hospital Stars Pay Tribute to Sonya Eddy After Her Death

The General Hospital family is mourning the loss of one of their own. Following the death of longtime cast member Sonya Eddy on Dec. 19 at the age of 55, her co-stars began sharing tributes of the actress on social media. "At a loss for words," former General Hospital cast...
E! News

RHOP's Ashley Darby Just Gave An Update on Budding Relationship with Luke Gulbranson

Watch: Luke Gulbranson Updates Budding Romance With Ashley Darby. Looks like The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby is officially taken. After going on a handful of sporty dates with Winter House star Luke Gulbranson, Ashley revealed that she and her fellow Bravolebrity have taken their budding romance one step further on the Dec. 19 episode of Betches Media's Mention It All podcast: meeting Luke's family in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
E! News

Octavia Spencer Mourns Death of General Hospital Actress Sonya Eddy

Octavia Spencer is mourning the loss of a friend. The Hidden Figures star paid tribute to late General Hospital actress Sonya Eddy, following her death on Dec. 19 at age 55. "My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night," Spencer wrote Dec. 20 on Instagram. "The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her. My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!"
E! News

Chris Pratt Shares Rare Photo of His and Anna Faris’ Son Jack

Watch: Chris Pratt CRIED During the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer?. ‘Tis the season for Chris Pratt to spread a little Christmas cheer. As for the proof? The Terminal List star recently shared a festive photo of his 10-year-old son, Jack—whom he shares with ex Anna Faris—to Instagram. Alongside the Dec. 18 pic of his son gazing at a pair of elves, the actor captioned the post, "Freddy the Elf is back for the 4th year. This year he brought his sister Angel. The magic of Christmas is well upon us."
E! News

Super Sized Salon Star Jamie Lopez Dead at 37

Family and friends are mourning the loss of reality TV star Jamie Lopez. The star of Super Sized Salon, which premiered earlier this year on We TV, has died, her company announced on Dec. 19. She was 37 years old. According to TMZ, who first reported the news, sources close...
E! News

Agatha: Coven of Chaos Taps Broadway Legend for New Role

Watch: Kathryn Hahn Shares "Fondness" for "WandaVision" Agatha is getting some very iconic company. Broadway legend and three-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone has joined the cast of the WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos, according to Deadline. While LuPone's exact role is unknown, the outlet reports "she may be...
E! News

Melanie Lynskey Is Getting a Very Familiar Co-Star in Season 2 of Yellowjackets

Watch: Melanie Lynskey Teases "Insane" Yellowjackets Season 2. Yellowjackets is keeping it all in the family. Jason Ritter is joining the upcoming second season of Showtime's Yellowjackets, which stars his wife Melanie Lynskey, according to Variety. Specific details—as with most things Yellowjackets—remain under wraps for now. It will...
E! News

Meghann Fahy Shares BTS The White Lotus Snaps—Including Theo James Feeding Adam DiMarco

Watch: The White Lotus Season 3: EVERYTHING We Know. While there may be tension at the White Lotus Sicily, this cast got along swimmingly. Though season two is (unfortunately) over, White Lotus star Meghann Fahy has revealed just how close the show's stars became while filming in Italy, recently sharing a number of behind-the-scenes snaps on her Instagram. In the sweet slideshow, Fahy poses with Leo Woodall and Haley Lu Richardson, the cast goes swimming off a rocky outcropping and Theo James feeds Adam DiMarco at a table.
E! News

Captain Lee Rosbach's Fate on Below Deck Revealed

Watch: Below Deck's Captain Lee Promises a "Wild Season" After the longtime Below Deck star announced he's leaving the season 10 charter due to ongoing nerve issues affecting his ability to walk, his fate on the hit Bravo series was revealed on the Dec. 19 episode. "My mind's there, my...
E! News

RHOSLC's Heather Gay Shares New Insight Into What Caused Her Mysterious Black Eye

Watch: Heather Gay Sounds Off on RHOSLC's Future Without Jen Shah. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's biggest mystery has been solved…sort of. Ever since the Bravo series' season three trailer dropped earlier this year, fans have had one lingering question: who or what gave Heather Gay a black eye? The reality star gave more insight as to what really happened on the show's Dec. 21 episode, including why she is withholding information, for now.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
E! News

Kate Walsh Gives Rare Look Into Her Home With Fiancé Andrew Nixon

Watch: Kate Walsh Talks Emily in Paris Season 3 & Grey's Anatomy Future. Kate Walsh is practicing the art of balance in her private sanctuary. The Emily in Paris star opened the doors to her seaside abode situated on the Australian coast during a house tour with The Spruce. Kate purchased the home—recently flipped with a clean and modern aesthetic that reflects its surroundings—after meeting now-fiancé Andrew Nixon during a trip Down Under. The decision to have a home in Perth, she said, was a "no-brainer."
ARIZONA STATE
E! News

E! News

228K+
Followers
58K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy