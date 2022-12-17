HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center in Hubbard, with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating, for Nicholas L. Pannunzio Jr., age 91, who passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022 with his family at his side at his home.

HUBBARD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO