Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Allan H. Knupp, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Allan H. Knupp, 84, died Monday evening, December 19, 2022 at Sharon Regional. He was born February 27, 1938 in Youngstown, a son of Harold A. and Frances M. Enyeart Knupp and was a lifelong Hubbard resident. Mr. Knupp was a 1956 graduate of Hubbard...
27 First News
James T. Robinson II, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James T. Robinson II, 67, of Canfield, died Friday afternoon, December 16, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman. He was born February 25, 1955 in Tacoma, Washington, a son of James and Evelyn (Clay) Robinson. He lived in the area most of his life.
27 First News
Shirley A. (Gantz) O’Hanlon, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. O’Hanlon, 90, of Alliance passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. She was born in Minerva, Ohio on August 24, 1932, the daughter of the late Albert R. and Annabelle (Thompson) Gantz. She retired as Head Cook from Tobin Juvenile Justice Center.
27 First News
John C. Campbell, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. John C. Campbell will be held Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at J.E. Washington Funeral Home, 2234 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Campbell departed this life Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at his residence in Youngstown,...
27 First News
Arlene Ruth Fisher, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arlene Ruth Fisher, 84, of Newton Falls, Ohio passed peacefully on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Country Club Rehabilitation in Newton Falls with her family by her side. She was born in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania on June 16, 1938, the daughter of Kenneth and Mildred...
27 First News
Larry Carroll, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that the family of Larry Carroll, 80, shares that our cherished husband, father, grandfather and brother died on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Larry was born in Youngstown, Ohio on October 30, 1942, to the late Lawrence J. and Darrold Carroll.
27 First News
Timothy W. Stuchell, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy W. Stuchell passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022. Arrangements handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Timothy W. Stuchell, please visit our floral store.
27 First News
Ginger Lee Casey, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Ginger Lee Casey, 68, departed this life after a short illness on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Caprice Health Care Center peacefully in her sleep. Ginger was born January 4, 1954, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of William C. Howell...
27 First News
Tommy Woolf, Jr., Berlin Center, Ohio
BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tommy Woolf, Jr., 52, of Berlin Center, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Tommy was born on March 18, 1970 in Alliance, Ohio to Tommy and Elaine (Blake) Woolf. Tommy was a graduate of Sebring...
27 First News
Chaney standout inks NLI to Michigan
Hewlett helped lead the Cowboys to a 10-2 season his senior year with 317 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, 2 sacks and 3 forced fumbles. Hewlett helped lead the Cowboys to a 10-2 season his senior year with 317 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, 2 sacks and 3 forced fumbles.
27 First News
Andre Allen, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andre Allen, 51, of 499 Lane Drive, S.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, December 16, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at his residence, following complications from an extended illness. He was born February 6, 1971 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Glenn Perry and Joyce...
27 First News
Kevin Kenneth Howard, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin Kenneth Howard, 59, of Columbiana passed away Monday afternoon, December 19, 2022, at Mercy Health Youngstown. Kevin was born on October 15, 1963, son of Wilbur and Nancy Howard. He graduated from Springfield Local High School in 1982. A loving son, husband, father and...
27 First News
Richard A. Hettrick, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. Hettrick, age 85 of Hubbard, passed away at home on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Richard was born June 21, 1937 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Berl M. and Ruth A. Kesner Hettrick. He was a graduate of Hubbard High School. Richard was...
27 First News
Ursuline senior lineman makes commitment official
This past season, Frasco earned Division III all-state first team honors. This past season, Frasco earned Division III all-state first team honors. Child rescued, 1 flown to hospital in Struthers fire. Campbell, Poland and Springfield fire departments helped Struthers at the scene. Newton Falls working to bring back police department.
27 First News
Charlet Smith, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlet Smith, 69, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, December 15, with her loving family by her side. She was born September 29, 1953, in Youngstown, a daughter of George and Margo Greathouse Anderson. Charlet was a 1972 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and worked...
27 First News
Marlene Scott, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Marlene Scott, 69, Youngstown peacefully departed this life on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Caprice Healthcare Center Facility in North Lima, Ohio. Ms. Scott was born April 9, 1953 in Youngstown, a daughter of Robert Lee Scott and Bernice King. A devoted homemaker, Marlene...
27 First News
Nicholas Louis Pannunzio, Jr., Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center in Hubbard, with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating, for Nicholas L. Pannunzio Jr., age 91, who passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022 with his family at his side at his home.
27 First News
Philip Paul Acitelli, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Philip Paul Acitelli, 80, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022, at his home. He was born July 8, 1942, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Philip P. and the late Pauline (Patrick) Acitelli. Philip was a 1960 graduate of South...
27 First News
Ursuline volleyball standout makes family history
Ursuline's Trinity Lamb officially signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her volleyball career at Central State University. Ursuline's Trinity Lamb officially signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her volleyball career at Central State University. Child rescued, 1 flown to hospital in Struthers fire. Campbell, Poland and...
27 First News
Brian E. Sheffield, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian E. Sheffield, 62, passed away peacefully, Sunday evening, December 18, 2022, at Hospice House after suffering a stroke at home. Brian was born December 10, 1960, in Youngstown, a son of the late Charles E. Sheffield and Ruth Allene Millard Sheffield and was a lifelong area resident.
Comments / 0