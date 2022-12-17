ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Larry Gene Echols

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Larry Gene Echols. Larry Echols is wanted on a felony warrant of “Domestic Violence.”. 40-year-old Echols is 5’9” tall, weighs 182 pounds, and has brown eyes with black hair. If you know where Larry...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Corvette runs over man in bushes, people help lift car off

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — People ran to help a man who was run over by a corvette while sleeping in bushes Tuesday morning in North Fresno. The Fresno Police Department was called out to the Krispy Kreme Doughnuts near Blackstone and Bullard Avenues for reports of a car that had hit a person.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Suspect faces several charges following string of burglaries in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now behind bars following a string of commercial burglaries in Visalia. The Visalia Police Department says Robert Lingberg was arrested Tuesday morning after he was caught near Caldwell Avenue and Shady Street. According to officers, Lingberg was involved in several burglaries south...
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Suspect wanted for armed robbery after stealing cash, cigarettes from store clerk

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help Tuesday in identifying a suspect they say robbed a Johnny Quick over the weekend. According to Fresno Police, someone walked into the Johnny Quick near Willow and Alluvial Avenue and demanded both cash and cigarettes from the clerk. This happened on Sunday, Dec. 18, around 12:01 a.m.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Seatbelt saved drivers life after collision rips car to pieces, says CHP

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The California Highway Patrol took to social media on Tuesday to remind drivers that seatbelts save lives. CHP Fresno posted a collection of photos that show a car torn to pieces following a speeding collision. “THEY SAY A PICTURE IS WORTH A THOUSAND WORDS. Well...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man dead after being stabbed by brother in Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was killed Wednesday afternoon following a stabbing in Clovis. The Clovis Police Department says officers were called just after 4 p.m. regarding a disturbance that took place at an apartment complex near Peach and Gettysburg. That disturbance, investigators say, ended in a fatal...
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

Man pinned between vehicles passes out, rescued by witnesses

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now recovering in the hospital after officers say he was pinned between two vehicles in Fresno. According to Fresno Police, a man was standing right next to his truck parked at the Airways Golf Course when it started to roll. Officers say...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Kamari Joel Grigsby

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Kamari Joel Grigsby. Kamari Grigsby is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Domestic Violence. 19-year-old Grigsby is 6' 3" tall, 160 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Kamari Grigsby is hiding,...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Next of kin needed for Oakhurst man who died in hospital

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help in finding the next of kin of a man who recently died. Deputies say 77-year-old Robert Nolan Clodgo died in a Fresno County hospital on December 17th. According to the sheriff’s...
OAKHURST, CA
KMPH.com

17 drivers cited, 6 arrested following DUI checkpoint in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Six drivers were arrested over the weekend during a DUI checkpoint down Shaw Avenue in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says officers held the DUI checkpoint on Saturday from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. and spoke with 322 drivers. Of that 322, Fresno Police say...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Woman killed in head-on crash in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman died after crashing head-on with a big rig in Hanford early Monday morning. CHP says the woman was traveling north on Hwy. 43 when she crossed over the center line and was hit by an oncoming big rig. The woman was pronounced dead...
HANFORD, CA
KMPH.com

2-year-old from Merced overdoses on fentanyl, father arrested

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A father was arrested Sunday after police say his toddler overdosed on fentanyl in Merced. The Merced Police Department was called out to the Mercy Medical Center after they say a 2-year-old child tested positive for fentanyl. Authorities say the parents of the child brought...
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Retired Fresno County judge arrested for domestic violence

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A retired federal judge is now out on bail after he was arrested by Fresno Police for domestic violence. 82-year-old Oliver Wanger was arrested over the weekend but posted bail after spending just two hours in jail. He is a pillar of the community and...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

