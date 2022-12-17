Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
Video: Porch pirate steals Christmas presents, toys from family in southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. — A porch pirate was caught on camera stealing multiple packages not only from one home, but several, a neighbor says. He decided to go on a shopping spree around the neighborhood near Clinton and Temperance in southeast Fresno. According to Brandon Marshall, the accused thief stole...
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Larry Gene Echols
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Larry Gene Echols. Larry Echols is wanted on a felony warrant of “Domestic Violence.”. 40-year-old Echols is 5’9” tall, weighs 182 pounds, and has brown eyes with black hair. If you know where Larry...
KMPH.com
Corvette runs over man in bushes, people help lift car off
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — People ran to help a man who was run over by a corvette while sleeping in bushes Tuesday morning in North Fresno. The Fresno Police Department was called out to the Krispy Kreme Doughnuts near Blackstone and Bullard Avenues for reports of a car that had hit a person.
KMPH.com
Driver shot, killed while handing loaded gun to passenger, deputies say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man now faces an involuntary manslaughter charge after officers say he shot a driver over the weekend. According to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, David Clay, 24 of Clovis, was inside a vehicle around midnight on Dec. 18 with his passenger, Javier McCoy, 24 of Fresno.
KMPH.com
1 dead, unbuckled kids injured after pin-in crash in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — One woman is now dead after a major pin-in car crash Wednesday morning in Fresno County, north of Fowler. CHP was called to a major crash around 10:00 a.m. on Clovis Avenue, just south of Jefferson Avenue. When they arrived, they found two cars...
KMPH.com
Suspect wanted, needs to be identified following commercial burglary in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help Monday as they look for a man wanted for commercial burglary. According to the Fresno Police Department, a man broke into the Di Cicco’s restaurant on Clinton between Marks and West on Dec. 2.
KMPH.com
Suspect faces several charges following string of burglaries in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now behind bars following a string of commercial burglaries in Visalia. The Visalia Police Department says Robert Lingberg was arrested Tuesday morning after he was caught near Caldwell Avenue and Shady Street. According to officers, Lingberg was involved in several burglaries south...
KMPH.com
Suspect wanted for armed robbery after stealing cash, cigarettes from store clerk
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help Tuesday in identifying a suspect they say robbed a Johnny Quick over the weekend. According to Fresno Police, someone walked into the Johnny Quick near Willow and Alluvial Avenue and demanded both cash and cigarettes from the clerk. This happened on Sunday, Dec. 18, around 12:01 a.m.
KMPH.com
Seatbelt saved drivers life after collision rips car to pieces, says CHP
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The California Highway Patrol took to social media on Tuesday to remind drivers that seatbelts save lives. CHP Fresno posted a collection of photos that show a car torn to pieces following a speeding collision. “THEY SAY A PICTURE IS WORTH A THOUSAND WORDS. Well...
KMPH.com
Man dead after being stabbed by brother in Clovis, police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was killed Wednesday afternoon following a stabbing in Clovis. The Clovis Police Department says officers were called just after 4 p.m. regarding a disturbance that took place at an apartment complex near Peach and Gettysburg. That disturbance, investigators say, ended in a fatal...
KMPH.com
Man pinned between vehicles passes out, rescued by witnesses
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now recovering in the hospital after officers say he was pinned between two vehicles in Fresno. According to Fresno Police, a man was standing right next to his truck parked at the Airways Golf Course when it started to roll. Officers say...
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Kamari Joel Grigsby
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Kamari Joel Grigsby. Kamari Grigsby is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Domestic Violence. 19-year-old Grigsby is 6' 3" tall, 160 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Kamari Grigsby is hiding,...
KMPH.com
Animal shelter in dire need of food, only a week’s worth of supplies left
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Cats and dogs at the Valley Animal Center are in dire need of food. The Fresno shelter took to social media to ask for the public’s help, as they say only a week’s worth of food is left. Valley Animal Center is a...
KMPH.com
Firefighters help change lightbulbs on 40ft high church cross in downtown Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Firefighters with the Fresno Fire Department helped a church change the lightbulbs on a cross that was 40 feet high Sunday afternoon in downtown Fresno. Members of the First Mexican Baptist Church say that there is only about 20 of them at the church, and...
KMPH.com
Next of kin needed for Oakhurst man who died in hospital
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help in finding the next of kin of a man who recently died. Deputies say 77-year-old Robert Nolan Clodgo died in a Fresno County hospital on December 17th. According to the sheriff’s...
KMPH.com
17 drivers cited, 6 arrested following DUI checkpoint in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Six drivers were arrested over the weekend during a DUI checkpoint down Shaw Avenue in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says officers held the DUI checkpoint on Saturday from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. and spoke with 322 drivers. Of that 322, Fresno Police say...
KMPH.com
Woman killed in head-on crash in Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman died after crashing head-on with a big rig in Hanford early Monday morning. CHP says the woman was traveling north on Hwy. 43 when she crossed over the center line and was hit by an oncoming big rig. The woman was pronounced dead...
Community rallies to help rebuild Fresno restaurant
Nearly three weeks ago, a fire tore through Zamora's Carnitas in central Fresno.
KMPH.com
2-year-old from Merced overdoses on fentanyl, father arrested
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A father was arrested Sunday after police say his toddler overdosed on fentanyl in Merced. The Merced Police Department was called out to the Mercy Medical Center after they say a 2-year-old child tested positive for fentanyl. Authorities say the parents of the child brought...
KMPH.com
Retired Fresno County judge arrested for domestic violence
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A retired federal judge is now out on bail after he was arrested by Fresno Police for domestic violence. 82-year-old Oliver Wanger was arrested over the weekend but posted bail after spending just two hours in jail. He is a pillar of the community and...
