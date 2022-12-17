Newton Falls edges Champion; Haidet pours in 21

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trailing at halftime, Newton Falls found their way to achieve a 5-1 start following their 54-49 victory over Champion.

Mac Haidet drained a pair of three-pointers and led all scorers with 21 points for Newton Falls. Alex Pennington added 11 points and made a trio of three-point shots.

The Tigers (5-1) will welcome LaBrae on Tuesday.

Champion was led by Joey Fell’s 13 points. Nick Vesey also scored 11 points.

The Golden Flashes will welcome Crestview on Tuesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.