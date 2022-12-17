Read full article on original website
Five injured in I-24 accident
Five people were injured in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning on I-24 in Christian County. It happened about 9:15 a.m. near the 75 mile-marker on the Eastbound side and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says four people were taken by ambulance to Tennova Health and one was flown by Air Evac to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
Several People Injured Interstate 24 Wreck
Several people were injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Wednesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car was in the emergency lane when the driver attempted to get back in the westbound lanes and pulled into the path of a truck. Three ambulances were...
Traffic Alert: Hwy 81 South closed due to overturned semi
MCCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Highway 81 South is closed between Revelett Stroud Road and Highway 2226, according to McLean County Sheriff’s Office. They say that closure is due to a crash involving an overturned semi. We are working to learn more about the situation. We will update this...
Prepare in advance for impending bitter cold, snow
State and local officials are urging Kentuckians to be prepared for the arrival of bitterly cold temperatures and some snow Thursday evening, with the arctic air to remain in place through much of the holiday weekend. Governor Andy Beshear on Wednesday morning declared a state of emergency in advance of...
Woman Severely Injured In Lafayette Road Wreck
A woman was severely injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Lafayette Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was northbound when the driver lost control and ran off the road causing the vehicle to overturn, and ejecting her. The driver was flown from the scene to a Nashville hospital with what were termed severe injuries.
Hopkinsville Woman Transported Following Sunday Night North Main Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman injured in a wreck on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say just before 7 pm an SUV driven by 70-year-old Glenda Russell was northbound when a mechanical issue caused her vehicle to slow down. Russell’s vehicle was then struck by a car driven by 36-year-old Bradley Hansell, of Hopkinsville, from behind.
Evidence discussed in hearing for Clearman Court murder suspect
Evidence and likely indictment were the discussion during a pretrial hearing in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday morning for Clearman Court murder suspect Bobby Spikes. Spikes has been awaiting possible indictment out of Trigg County in relation to the death of 34-year-old Candace Marcel of Hopkinsville, who was found deceased in a vehicle on Cerulean Road in Trigg County in December of 2021. The discovery of her body is what led law enforcement to Marcel’s Clearman Court home, where Stanley Bussell was found dead.
1 killed after crash on I-24 in Clarksville
One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 in Montgomery County Wednesday morning.
Kentucky transportation crews to pretreat roads ahead of snow expected Thursday
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says crews on Tuesday will start ramping up pretreating efforts along highways in west Kentucky in anticipation of snowfall Thursday night. Local 6 is issuing a Weather Authority Alert for Thursday night through Saturday. Dangerously cold temperatures are expected, and Local 6 Chief Meteorologist Trent...
Cadiz Man Enters Plea In East 2nd Street Shooting
A Cadiz man charged in connection to a February 2020 shooting in Hopkinsville entered an Alford plea in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday morning. Travis Mayes was charged with first-degree assault after police said he shot Derrell Bateman in the abdomen on East 2nd Street. Bateman was flown to a Nashville hospital for treatment and identified Mayes as the shooter.
Woman injured in vehicle versus pole accident
A vehicle versus utility pole accident Monday morning on South Virginia Street injured the driver. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 25-year old Sara Brunson of Hopkinsville was northbound near the intersection with East 21st Street when she went off the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a utility pole.
Another grenade found near Cadiz bridge
For the second time this month, a person magnet fishing pulled a grenade from Little River in Cadiz. It was in the water near the bridge on South Road between US 68 and Main Street, according to Cadiz police, who say Fort Campbell EOD was called again to remove the device from the scene.
Woman Injured Sunday In Christian County Three Vehicle Crash
A wreck on US 68 in Christian County sent a woman to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Ronda Johnson was crossing US 68 from Petsch Lane and pulled into the path of a vehicle driven by April McGowan. The crash caused...
Alexis Cartwright
(Age 48, of Yuma, AZ formerly of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Thursday December 22nd at 1pm at Lamb Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Thursday from 11am till the service hour at Lamb Funeral Home.
An arctic kind of Christmas is heading into Hopkinsville
Hopkinsville might not see a white Christmas, but it’s going to be bitter cold and blustery heading into the holiday weekend with an arctic cold front pushing through the region. Temperatures will plunge from a high of about 49 degrees during the day Thursday to low of 1 degree...
Carolyn Adams
(Age 74, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Thursday December 22nd at 12noon at Freeman Chapel CME Church. Burial will follow in Cave Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 10am till the service hour at the church. Adams & Sons Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Magnet fishing leads to discovery of another grenade in Trigg County river
For the second time in two weeks, Fort Campbell EOD had to be called to Trigg County after a magnet fisherman pulled a grenade out of a river along South Road.
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest In Christian County
A traffic stop on Hopkinsville Bypass in Christian County led to a drug arrest Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped 54-year-old Teresa Hayes after her vehicle crossed the center yellow line multiple times and she failed to use a turn signal. A law enforcement K9 reportedly...
