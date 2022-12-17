Effective: 2022-12-19 15:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-20 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Benton; Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter Threat for River Ice Formation and Ice Jams Increases by Late Week Very cold temperatures moving into the region by late this week through the weekend will bring favorable conditions for rapid river ice formation and ice jams. The threat for ice jams is highest on the Rock, Fox, and Kankakee rivers. Although confidence in the exact timing and location of potential ice jams is low at this time, temperatures and river levels will be consistent with past periods of time when ice jams have occurred. This outlook means that elevated water levels and potential impacts are possible, but not yet certain. Persons should closely monitor forecasts including the possibility of flood watches, warnings, and advisories.

BENTON COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO