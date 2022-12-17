ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph, MA

Comments / 0

 

whdh.com

Parents asking for answers after student stabbed at Medford High School

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Parents are asking for answers after a student was stabbing during a fight in a bathroom at Medford High School on Monday. Officers responding to a reported stabbing at Medford High School on Winthrop Street around 10:10 a.m. determined that a fight had occurred in a men’s bathroom and one of the students involved had been stabbed in the torso.
MEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Gesture made by students from one eastern MA school towards a student of color from another school sparks investigation

A gesture reportedly made by multiple students from one school towards a student of color from another school has caused an eastern Massachusetts high school to launch an investigation. The following is a statement released by Medway Public Schools Superintendent Armand Pires and High School Principal John Murray:. “Medway High...
MEDWAY, MA
whdh.com

Medford teachers vote to ratify new contract

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - After months of rallying, members of the Medford Teachers Association (MTA) voted to ratify a new contract on Monday. The new contract has been accepted by the Medford School Committee. Medford teachers haven’t had a contract in more than a year and a half. They were...
MEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Swampscott chiropractor arraigned for alleged indecent assault on patient

SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Swampscott-based chiropractor is facing assault and battery charges after a patient told police she was indecently assaulted during a session, according to officials. The Essex District Attorney’s Office said Dr. Ilan S. Amar turned himself in on an arrest warrant and was arraigned on charges...
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
whdh.com

Community gathers to support Quincy HS principal after racist graffiti

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway at Quincy High School after school officials say they found racist graffiti targeting the principal in a boys bathroom stall. The superintendent says the graffiti, which read, “We want a white principal,” above a hanging stick figure, is believed to have been...
QUINCY, MA
nbcboston.com

Increased Police Presence at Medford High School After Boy was Stabbed

A boy was hospitalized and another taken into custody after a fight at a bathroom at Medford High School Monday, police in the Massachusetts city said. The injured boy, who was cut in the chest, first went to the nurse's office, then was taken to the hospital, according to Medford Police Captain Paul Covino.
MEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

School community sounds off after stabbing at Medford HS

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Parents and students voiced concerns for school safety at a meeting of the Medford School Committee on Monday night, hours after a fight in a school bathroom ended in a stabbing. A juvenile is facing a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon following...
MEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Massachusetts doctor arrested for assaulting an officer during Jan. 6 Capitol riot

ASHLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts doctor was arrested Tuesday on assault charges in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Jacquelyn Starer, 68, of Ashland, Massachusetts, is facing charges including civil disorder, assaulting an officer, disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds; and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds.
ASHLAND, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Medford HS enters lockdown after 1 student arrested, another injured in bathroom fight

MEDFORD, Ma — Students at Medford High School entered a lockdown after a student was taken to the hospital after a fight in a men’s bathroom Monday morning. According to a Medford police spokesperson, one of the students involved went to the nurse’s office after the incident, where they discovered non-life-threatening lacerations. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. The other individual involved in the altercation has been taken into custody, according to police.
MEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Juvenile facing assault charge after stabbing at Medford HS

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A juvenile is facing a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon following an alleged stabbing during a fight in a bathroom at Medford High School on Monday, officials said. Officers responding to a reported stabbing at Medford High School on Winthrop Street around...
MEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Haverhill football coaches, player arraigned in hazing investigation

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Haverhill High School football coaches and an 18-year-old were arraigned in Haverhill District Court Tuesday on charges stemming from three alleged hazing incidents, officials said. Head football coach Timothy O’Connor, 48, was charged with intimidation of a witness, failure to file a 51A, and failure...
HAVERHILL, MA
whdh.com

Deer falls through pool cover in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A deer fell through a pool cover outside a home on Plymouth Street in Bridgewater Tuesday evening. Police responded to the home around 8:15 p.m. after the homeowner called for assistance. Officers removed pool cover so deer could exit the pool. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television....
BRIDGEWATER, MA
1420 WBSM

Rockland Baseball Bat Killer to Be Paroled

ROCKLAND — A man who murdered a man with a baseball bat in Rockland in 1994 will be released on parole, according to a decision from the state parole board earlier this month. Steven James was 17 years old when he and his friends got in a fight with...
ROCKLAND, MA
framinghamsource.com

OB-GYN Doctor Arrested In Connection with Insurrection at U.S. Capitol

BOSTON – Dr. Jacquelyn J. Starer, 68, of Ashland, was arrested Tuesday, December 20, by the FBI, in connection with the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. The U.S. Justice Department charged her with felony civil disorder, assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, and entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building as well as engaging in physical violence in a restricted building.
ASHLAND, MA

