Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eliminating The Threat: 2 Braintree Dams Could Recieve Funding For RemovalDianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Burlington Mall Celebrates 40,000 Gifts Given to Local Families & ChildrenDianna CarneyBurlington, MA
Just Announced! Plymouth & Kingston's Free Holiday Lights Tour!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Red Sox Star Expected To Hit Free AgencyOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
whdh.com
Students concerned about their safety walk out of Medford High School following bathroom stabbing
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Medford High School students concerned about their safety walked out of classes on Wednesday after a boy was stabbed during a fight in a school bathroom earlier this week. More than 100 students left class, saying that not enough is being done to keep them safe.
whdh.com
Parents asking for answers after student stabbed at Medford High School
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Parents are asking for answers after a student was stabbing during a fight in a bathroom at Medford High School on Monday. Officers responding to a reported stabbing at Medford High School on Winthrop Street around 10:10 a.m. determined that a fight had occurred in a men’s bathroom and one of the students involved had been stabbed in the torso.
fallriverreporter.com
Gesture made by students from one eastern MA school towards a student of color from another school sparks investigation
A gesture reportedly made by multiple students from one school towards a student of color from another school has caused an eastern Massachusetts high school to launch an investigation. The following is a statement released by Medway Public Schools Superintendent Armand Pires and High School Principal John Murray:. “Medway High...
whdh.com
Medford teachers vote to ratify new contract
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - After months of rallying, members of the Medford Teachers Association (MTA) voted to ratify a new contract on Monday. The new contract has been accepted by the Medford School Committee. Medford teachers haven’t had a contract in more than a year and a half. They were...
whdh.com
Swampscott chiropractor arraigned for alleged indecent assault on patient
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Swampscott-based chiropractor is facing assault and battery charges after a patient told police she was indecently assaulted during a session, according to officials. The Essex District Attorney’s Office said Dr. Ilan S. Amar turned himself in on an arrest warrant and was arraigned on charges...
whdh.com
Community gathers to support Quincy HS principal after racist graffiti
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway at Quincy High School after school officials say they found racist graffiti targeting the principal in a boys bathroom stall. The superintendent says the graffiti, which read, “We want a white principal,” above a hanging stick figure, is believed to have been...
nbcboston.com
Increased Police Presence at Medford High School After Boy was Stabbed
A boy was hospitalized and another taken into custody after a fight at a bathroom at Medford High School Monday, police in the Massachusetts city said. The injured boy, who was cut in the chest, first went to the nurse's office, then was taken to the hospital, according to Medford Police Captain Paul Covino.
whdh.com
School community sounds off after stabbing at Medford HS
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Parents and students voiced concerns for school safety at a meeting of the Medford School Committee on Monday night, hours after a fight in a school bathroom ended in a stabbing. A juvenile is facing a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon following...
whdh.com
Massachusetts doctor arrested for assaulting an officer during Jan. 6 Capitol riot
ASHLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts doctor was arrested Tuesday on assault charges in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Jacquelyn Starer, 68, of Ashland, Massachusetts, is facing charges including civil disorder, assaulting an officer, disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds; and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds.
Medford HS enters lockdown after 1 student arrested, another injured in bathroom fight
MEDFORD, Ma — Students at Medford High School entered a lockdown after a student was taken to the hospital after a fight in a men’s bathroom Monday morning. According to a Medford police spokesperson, one of the students involved went to the nurse’s office after the incident, where they discovered non-life-threatening lacerations. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. The other individual involved in the altercation has been taken into custody, according to police.
whdh.com
Police respond to reports of a student stabbed during fight at Medford High School
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Medford police responded Monday morning to reports of a student getting stabbed during a fight in the boys’ bathroom at Medford High School. Several police cruisers and an ambulance responded to the scene around 9 a.m. and the school was placed in safe mode. First...
whdh.com
Teen arrested, faces firearm charges after reports of gun possession at Lawrence High School
LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 14-year-old student at Lawrence High School is facing multiple charges after police responded to a report of a gun being seen at the school, according to officials. Police said they were alerted after a student reached out to their parent via text message on Wednesday,...
whdh.com
Juvenile facing assault charge after stabbing at Medford HS
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A juvenile is facing a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon following an alleged stabbing during a fight in a bathroom at Medford High School on Monday, officials said. Officers responding to a reported stabbing at Medford High School on Winthrop Street around...
whdh.com
Haverhill football coaches, player arraigned in hazing investigation
HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Haverhill High School football coaches and an 18-year-old were arraigned in Haverhill District Court Tuesday on charges stemming from three alleged hazing incidents, officials said. Head football coach Timothy O’Connor, 48, was charged with intimidation of a witness, failure to file a 51A, and failure...
whdh.com
Deer falls through pool cover in Bridgewater
BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A deer fell through a pool cover outside a home on Plymouth Street in Bridgewater Tuesday evening. Police responded to the home around 8:15 p.m. after the homeowner called for assistance. Officers removed pool cover so deer could exit the pool. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television....
Rockland Baseball Bat Killer to Be Paroled
ROCKLAND — A man who murdered a man with a baseball bat in Rockland in 1994 will be released on parole, according to a decision from the state parole board earlier this month. Steven James was 17 years old when he and his friends got in a fight with...
whdh.com
Two teens arrested in connection with armed robbery of USPS carrier in Melrose
MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials with the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and United States Postal Service say two teens were arrested in connection with an armed robbery of a postal carrier in Melrose. Two 16-year-old males from Somerville were arraigned in juvenile court on Wednesday, accused of using “an...
framinghamsource.com
OB-GYN Doctor Arrested In Connection with Insurrection at U.S. Capitol
BOSTON – Dr. Jacquelyn J. Starer, 68, of Ashland, was arrested Tuesday, December 20, by the FBI, in connection with the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. The U.S. Justice Department charged her with felony civil disorder, assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, and entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building as well as engaging in physical violence in a restricted building.
whdh.com
Wellesley, Needham police warning residents of mailbox thieves stealing checks
WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Wellesley and Needham Police are warning residents of mailbox thieves who may be targeting cards with checks inside. Police are urging anyone who is sending last minute holiday cards to avoid outdoor blue mail boxes. Needham Police say several mailboxes in the town have been compromised...
South Shore resident loses $26,000 in ‘Grandparent Scam’, per police
HINGHAM, Mass. — Residents in a South Shore town are being warned after an elderly woman was scammed out of thousands of dollars on Tuesday. Hingham Police say the 87-year-old resident fell victim to the common “Grandparent Scam,” where the scammers pray on elderly victims, saying their grandchild is in danger.
Comments / 0