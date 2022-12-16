ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Four things to know ahead of Saturday's Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl

By Carlos De Loera
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lt1AT_0jlcR6IL00

Saturday's second annual Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl will not be the only postseason college football game to be played at SoFi Stadium over the next several weeks. The Inglewood venue will also host the national title game on Jan. 9.

But first things first: the bowl game that bears the name of a late-night talk show host features Washington State (7-5) and Fresno State (9-4), two teams that are squaring off for the first time since the 1994 season.

Here are four things to watch when Washington State plays Fresno State in the Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. PST.

Expect great quarterback play

After returning from an ankle injury he suffered during the Bulldogs' game against USC in September, QB Jake Haener has won six straight games.

Since October, Haener has thrown 14 touchdowns and only two interceptions. In four out of his last six starts he has thrown for more than 300 yards and multiple touchdowns and has not thrown an interception in five games.

For the Cougars, Cam Ward — a third-year transfer from University of the Incarnate Word — could pose problems for the Fresno State defense with his throwing and scrambling ability. Ward passed for 3,094 yards and 23 touchdowns for WSU while also rushing for five touchdowns this season.

"You do your best to keep guys like that in the cage, but they're bound to get out," Fresno State defensive back Evan Williams said. "We've had a great look from our scout QBs ... running around extending plays, forcing us to, you know, latch on to receivers and run around and track them down. So it's definitely a challenge for the back end."

Bulldogs defensive coordinator Kevin Coyle also acknowledged the difficulties of defending Ward.

"He does extend plays and run probably more than anybody we have faced all year long," he said. "We just cannot allow him to pick up the first downs running the football when when we have [receivers] covered.... he's got one of the quickest releases that I've seen."

Daiyan Henley's homecoming, of sorts

The Cougars will be without star linebacker Daiyan Henley after the L.A. native opted out of the bowl game. Henley was among the most prolific defensive players in the Pac-12 this season, ranking second in the conference in total tackles and third in tackles for loss. According to ESPN , Henley is also tied for fourth in the FBS for most forced fumbles.

On Friday, Henley announced on social media that he has declared for the 2023 NFL draft.

"It's time to chase my dreams, I am beyond excited to say I am declaring for the 2023 NFL draft, and furthering my career in the sport I love!!" he wrote . "I am forever a Coug straight from Crenshaw to the Palouse go Cougs!!!

"I will still be on the sidelines with my brothers one last time coaching staff. And for that, I want to say thank you, coach [Jake] Dickert for allowing me to stay alongside my teammates."

Fresno State DB Evan Williams' pro potential

Coyle has seen a lot high-level of football in his more than 40 years of coaching, including more than 15 in the NFL.

When asked in a news conference earlier this week if Williams had what it takes to play at the next level, Coyle did not hesitate.

"In my mind, there's no question. Evan has all the attributes that you look for in a safety," he said. "Evan has the combination of the physical tools but the mental makeup that you really look for at that level. So, one day, I expect to be sitting on the couch watching him do his thing at the next level."

WSU's defense still feels familiar

After defensive coordinator Brian Ward took the head coaching position at Arizona State, Dickert took the reins of the defense, reassuming a position he held with the team for two seasons. While the unit will be without its star player, the Cougars' personnel feels confident and revitalized with their group ahead of Saturday's game.

"Oh, it's been, you know, great being back with Jake," said Washington State defensive tackles coach Pete Kaligis. "It's been fun, like old times when we're back together in Wyoming, so we haven't really missed a beat. I've always enjoyed working with him. I love his preparation. I love his detail and what he does."

Cougar defensive end Brennan Jackson shared his joy of having Dickert back as the leader of the defense.

"It's been awesome seeing [him] back on. You know, the coaching aspect of coaching a defense, he told us the other day in a meeting, was like riding a bike and he was just so excited." Jackson noted. "So he's been bringing that energy to practice. It's been so fun, just seeing him run around and really get into it. So I'm super excited for this."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Imari Conley decommits from Fresno State

One day ahead of Signing Day Central high school senior safety Imari Conley announced on social media that he has decommitted from Fresno State and opened his recruitment. Conley originally committed to the Bulldogs on June 28 after receiving an offer from JD Williams.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Friends mourn the loss of N-Kya, her unborn son Noah

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Friends of N-Kya Rebecca Logan, who was stabbed to death and then set on fire, say she lightens up every room she walked into. “She was loveable, she was caring…she had this infectious laugh that made you just want to laugh even more,” said her friend Alessandra Torres. Torres grew up […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man found dead near field in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Coroners office has identified the man found dead near a field Wednesday morning as 80-year-old Luis Ibanez Torres of Fresno. Police say they responded to a call Wednesday around 7:00 a.m. from field workers regarding a man laying on the shoulder of the road near American and […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Brothers Suspected in Fresno Homicide Arrested in Tulare County

Two brothers suspected of killing a man in southeast Fresno were arrested and jailed in Tulare County on Wednesday, according to Fresno police. Anthony Segura, 32, and Ryan Segura, 31, are believed by authorities to be responsible for the shooting death of Kenyatta Williams, 25. Williams was visiting friends at...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Get Ready for Heavy Rain on Valley Floor, Huge Sierra Snowfall

Fresno and other Valley cities can expect up to two inches of rain in a series of storms beginning Thursday night and ending as late as Monday morning. The forecast from the National Weather Service in Hanford also calls for significant snow in the Sierra over the weekend. So much...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman dead after head-on crash near Hanford, CHP says

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –  A woman died in a crash near Hanford Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says a woman in her 40s crashed head-on into a semi-truck around 5:00 a.m. near Highway 43 and 10th Avenue just outside of Hanford. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured, according to CHP.  The […]
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man charged in stabbing, burning pregnant sister enters plea

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man accused of fatally stabbing and then setting his pregnant sister on fire entered a not-guilty plea on Friday, according to court officials. According to Fresno County District Attorney, 41-year-old, Aaron Dudley has been charged with two counts of murder for the death of his 26-year-old sister N-Kya Logan and […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: Man threatening people with a gun in Hanford arrested

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in Hanford was arrested for allegedly brandishing and threatening multiple people on Sunday morning according to the Hanford Police Department. Officers say, police were dispatched to the 600 block of East Birch Street for a report of a man, identified as 25-year-old, Justin Lira, allegedly in the street with […]
HANFORD, CA
clovisroundup.com

Clovis Police arrest Porch Pirate after Traffic Stop

December14th: A traffic stop ended with the arrest of a suspected porch pirate after an observant Clovis Police Officer recognized the suspect vehicle near Clovis/Barstow. While on patrol just before 8PM last night, a CPD officer noticed a car from a case that he had taken just hours earlier for a package theft that had occurred in the Harlan Ranch area.
CLOVIS, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
486K+
Followers
77K+
Post
226M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy