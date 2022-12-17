A Night at Studio 54 – Conshy Adult Prom on February 25th. Right before the shut down in March of 2020 a really fun event was held in February at the Great American Pub here in Conshohocken. It was our first Conshohocken Adult Prom. We took 2021 off and in 2022 we had Back to the 80’s. As you can imagine it was an 80’s themed prom. There were some traditional prom dresses and suits/tuxedos along with some amazing 80’s inspired outfits. This year, prepare for A Night at Studio 54. The famous time frame of Studio 54 was opened on April 26th 1977 and closed in early 1980. Studio 54 reopened in 1981 under different management but we’re not here for a history lesson, we’re here for a party! And what a party…

