Bethlehem, PA

conshystuff.com

A Night at Studio 54 – Conshy Adult Prom on February 25th

A Night at Studio 54 – Conshy Adult Prom on February 25th. Right before the shut down in March of 2020 a really fun event was held in February at the Great American Pub here in Conshohocken. It was our first Conshohocken Adult Prom. We took 2021 off and in 2022 we had Back to the 80’s. As you can imagine it was an 80’s themed prom. There were some traditional prom dresses and suits/tuxedos along with some amazing 80’s inspired outfits. This year, prepare for A Night at Studio 54. The famous time frame of Studio 54 was opened on April 26th 1977 and closed in early 1980. Studio 54 reopened in 1981 under different management but we’re not here for a history lesson, we’re here for a party! And what a party…
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza in Monroe County PA

Nestled in the heart of the Pocono Mountains, Monroe County is widely recognized as a place for vacationing and romantic weekend getaways. Don't forget the Pizza. From NY-Style of Pizza that tastes like it's from New York Pizza at Brothers Pizzeria to giant 18 Inch Pies at Biggie's Pizza, We have you covered at these staff picks of The Best Pizza Shops and Restaurants in Monroe County, PA.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
playpennsylvania.com

Pennsylvania Casinos Deliver Promotional Gifts For The Holiday Season

The holidays are all about giving and Pennsylvania casinos take that to heart. PA casinos are offering customers a variety of promotions to make this holiday season one to remember. Appreciating heroes at Live! Casino Philadelphia. Stop in Live! Casino Philadelphia after a Flyers or Sixers game this month and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thevalleyledger.com

Holiday Jazz Cafe at Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts

(Photo Credit: Christmas City Studio) Enjoy some exceptional jazz music at the Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts’ Holiday Jazz Cafe this evening at 7 PM. Led by the school’s jazz program director, Mike Lorenz, this event is sure to impress jazz lovers with some great standards and holiday tunes performed by the school’s various jazz ensembles.
BETHLEHEM, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Couple to Expand Healthy Juicing Operation with Building in Easton

EASTON, Pennsylvania _ Jackie and Wilson Rueda, owners of Green Vida Company, have purchased a commercial property at 104 North Fourth Street to expand their organic cold press juicing business. The local business owners aquired the property with a commercial loan arranged by Jeff Barber of Lehigh Financial Group LLC.
EASTON, PA
CBS Philly

South Jersey family thankful of kindness, Christmas miracle on Ben Franklin Bridge

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia version of the Christmas Miracle, this one started on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge. One South Jersey family has a lot to celebrate this holiday season, thanks to the kindness of one very special stranger.The family's last name is Stahl, but we're not related."We've literally done it hundreds of times in the last 35 years," Ed Stahl said.Ed and Shelly Stahl love walking across the Ben Franklin Bridge, but on Nov.13, Ed fell to the ground in full cardiac arrest."I remember at one point after we had passed the top of the bridge getting a little bit...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Best Boutique Shops in Pennsylvania

- If you want a unique and fun shopping experience, you might want to check out some of the best Pennsylvania boutique shops. These stores offer a variety of unique clothing and accessories for men, women, and children. These shops can help you find that perfect piece you have been searching for.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NJ.com

Couples outraged as N.J. wedding venue changes color scheme. ‘Please say this is a joke.’

A popular wedding venue took to social media earlier this month to announce the “exciting news” that it would be remodeling its ballroom. The spacious room at The Madison Hotel in Morristown, which featured a gold and white color scheme, was going to debut in “early 2023″ with black- or dark gray-painted walls and a blue carpet, according to photos posted by the hotel on Instagram and Facebook.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Newswatch 16

Schuylkill Haven bakery expands

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Boxes of cookies and cakes fill the seating area of The Cake Pros in Schuylkill Haven as workers try to keep up with the increase in orders during the holiday season. "Luckily, Christmas is on a Sunday this year, so we have all year to...
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
Phillymag.com

Just Listed in the Poconos: Open-Plan Cabin in Lake Ariel

Are you looking for a real slice of country living? You can chop firewood and raise chickens on this turnkey property — and yes, the chickens are included in the sale. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Last...
LAKE ARIEL, PA

