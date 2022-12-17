Read full article on original website
Among the Holiday Lights, a Local Couple Gets Engaged at Shady Brook Farm
The couple took to the holiday lights for their special moment.Photo byShady Brook Farm. Known for its fantastic light display, this one Bucks County farm just saw a couple celebrate their love among the holiday festivities. Vittoria Woodill reported on the romantic moment for CBS Philadelphia.
phillyvoice.com
Parents of Pennsylvania girl, whose hair got tangled in Chuck E. Cheese ticket machine, file lawsuit in Scranton
The parents of a girl whose hair got caught in a ticket machine at a Pennsylvania Chuck E. Cheese have sued the Bucks County company that manufactures the equipment for the family entertainment and pizza chain. Attorneys filed the lawsuit in Scranton last week on behalf of the couple from...
conshystuff.com
A Night at Studio 54 – Conshy Adult Prom on February 25th
A Night at Studio 54 – Conshy Adult Prom on February 25th. Right before the shut down in March of 2020 a really fun event was held in February at the Great American Pub here in Conshohocken. It was our first Conshohocken Adult Prom. We took 2021 off and in 2022 we had Back to the 80’s. As you can imagine it was an 80’s themed prom. There were some traditional prom dresses and suits/tuxedos along with some amazing 80’s inspired outfits. This year, prepare for A Night at Studio 54. The famous time frame of Studio 54 was opened on April 26th 1977 and closed in early 1980. Studio 54 reopened in 1981 under different management but we’re not here for a history lesson, we’re here for a party! And what a party…
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza in Monroe County PA
Nestled in the heart of the Pocono Mountains, Monroe County is widely recognized as a place for vacationing and romantic weekend getaways. Don't forget the Pizza. From NY-Style of Pizza that tastes like it's from New York Pizza at Brothers Pizzeria to giant 18 Inch Pies at Biggie's Pizza, We have you covered at these staff picks of The Best Pizza Shops and Restaurants in Monroe County, PA.
playpennsylvania.com
Pennsylvania Casinos Deliver Promotional Gifts For The Holiday Season
The holidays are all about giving and Pennsylvania casinos take that to heart. PA casinos are offering customers a variety of promotions to make this holiday season one to remember. Appreciating heroes at Live! Casino Philadelphia. Stop in Live! Casino Philadelphia after a Flyers or Sixers game this month and...
thevalleyledger.com
Holiday Jazz Cafe at Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts
(Photo Credit: Christmas City Studio) Enjoy some exceptional jazz music at the Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts’ Holiday Jazz Cafe this evening at 7 PM. Led by the school’s jazz program director, Mike Lorenz, this event is sure to impress jazz lovers with some great standards and holiday tunes performed by the school’s various jazz ensembles.
thevalleyledger.com
Couple to Expand Healthy Juicing Operation with Building in Easton
EASTON, Pennsylvania _ Jackie and Wilson Rueda, owners of Green Vida Company, have purchased a commercial property at 104 North Fourth Street to expand their organic cold press juicing business. The local business owners aquired the property with a commercial loan arranged by Jeff Barber of Lehigh Financial Group LLC.
These Bucks County Restaurants are Considered Essential Dining Spots for Locals and Visitors
Several restaurants in the Bucks County area are being considered essential stops for locals and visitors throughout the year. Robin Shreeves wrote about the eateries for The Keystone. The Black Bass Hotel, located at 3774 River Road in Lumberville, was originally built in 1745 and is one of the oldest...
Winter solstice 2022: How short is the shortest day of the year? Sunrise and sunset times for the first day of winter in the Lehigh Valley.
As the 2022 winter solstice arrives, nights in the Lehigh Valley — and the rest of the northern hemisphere — are as long as they’re going to get. The solstice on Wednesday marks the first day of winter, and the sun will be up for just a little longer than a standard workday.
South Jersey family thankful of kindness, Christmas miracle on Ben Franklin Bridge
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia version of the Christmas Miracle, this one started on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge. One South Jersey family has a lot to celebrate this holiday season, thanks to the kindness of one very special stranger.The family's last name is Stahl, but we're not related."We've literally done it hundreds of times in the last 35 years," Ed Stahl said.Ed and Shelly Stahl love walking across the Ben Franklin Bridge, but on Nov.13, Ed fell to the ground in full cardiac arrest."I remember at one point after we had passed the top of the bridge getting a little bit...
Popular Local Restaurant Being Featured on Andrew Zimmern’s ‘Family Dinner’
A famous chef brought his television show to the Newtown restaurant. One of Bucks County’s most popular eateries is being featured on a major televisions show, hosted by Andrew Zimmern, one of cooking’s biggest names. Jeff Werner wrote about the restaurant for the Newtown Patch. Vecchia Osteria by...
The Infuriating New Policy At a Philadelphia Target Store Caught Me By Surprise
A new procedure at a popular Target in South Philly caught me by surprise this past week, and I am. Not. A. Fan. My tale of woe took place at the Target store located at the corner of Washington and Broad in South Philly on Thursday when I went to buy body wash and other hygiene products (as I often do at that Target store).
PhillyBite
Best Boutique Shops in Pennsylvania
- If you want a unique and fun shopping experience, you might want to check out some of the best Pennsylvania boutique shops. These stores offer a variety of unique clothing and accessories for men, women, and children. These shops can help you find that perfect piece you have been searching for.
Couples outraged as N.J. wedding venue changes color scheme. ‘Please say this is a joke.’
A popular wedding venue took to social media earlier this month to announce the “exciting news” that it would be remodeling its ballroom. The spacious room at The Madison Hotel in Morristown, which featured a gold and white color scheme, was going to debut in “early 2023″ with black- or dark gray-painted walls and a blue carpet, according to photos posted by the hotel on Instagram and Facebook.
Iconic Frenchtown Brunch Spot Announces Permanent Closure After 18 Years
An iconic restaurant renowned for its farm-to-table brunch options is closing up shop at the end of the year after nearly two decades in Frenchtown.Julie Klein, owner of the Lovin’ Oven on Trenton Avenue, made the announcement on the eatery’s Facebook page Tuesday morning, stating that the restaura…
This Infamous Diner in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu Item
Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. Although PA didn't invent the diner, it certainly popularized it. With hundreds scattered across the state, Pennsylvania contains some of the country's best and most legendary diners that the country has to offer.
Schuylkill Haven bakery expands
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Boxes of cookies and cakes fill the seating area of The Cake Pros in Schuylkill Haven as workers try to keep up with the increase in orders during the holiday season. "Luckily, Christmas is on a Sunday this year, so we have all year to...
Five Montco Towns Among Best Philadelphia Suburbs To Live In
Among the many attractive Philadelphia suburbs in the region, some still offer something extra that puts them among the best places to live in, and five Montgomery County towns are among them, writes Patrick McNichol for Suburban Solutions. These Philadelphia suburbs in Montgomery County rate the best for the commute...
This Bucks County Wawa Location Just Sold a Winning Lottery Ticket Worth $50K
A lucky Bucks County resident just received an early Christmas gift after purchasing a winning lottery ticket from a local Wawa location. Mac Bullock wrote about the winner for the Daily Voice. A lucky Bucks County lottery player, who bought their ticket at the Wawa at 3328 Bristol Road in...
Phillymag.com
Just Listed in the Poconos: Open-Plan Cabin in Lake Ariel
Are you looking for a real slice of country living? You can chop firewood and raise chickens on this turnkey property — and yes, the chickens are included in the sale. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Last...
