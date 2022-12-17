ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Rex Ryan's Comment On The Cowboys Is Going Viral

The Dallas Cowboys blew a massive lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon and Rex Ryan wasn't happy about it. The Cowboys were up 27-10 in the first half before losing in overtime on a walk-off interception, 40-34. The loss sent them to 10-4, though they did clinch a playoff spot thanks to the New York Giants win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

Why Deion Sanders’ hiring has been a ‘huge mess’ for Colorado football commits

Deion Sanders is well-respected throughout the sports world. His coaching prowess has been impressive without question, as he helped to draw no shortage of attention to Jackson State football. He is now preparing to take over head coaching duties for Colorado football. However, his hiring has been a ‘huge mess’ for some previous Buffaloes’ commits, […] The post Why Deion Sanders’ hiring has been a ‘huge mess’ for Colorado football commits appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOULDER, CO
ClutchPoints

Why USC football’s Dorian Singer addition will propel Caleb Williams to second Heisman Trophy

In his first season as USC’s starting quarterback, Caleb Williams lit the Pac-12 ablaze. While a loss in the Pac-12 Championship kept them out of the playoffs, Williams did enough to earn the 2022 Heisman. While it is far too early to say that he will win it again in 2023, there is a real […] The post Why USC football’s Dorian Singer addition will propel Caleb Williams to second Heisman Trophy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Video: Disturbing Fight Breaks Out At NFL Stadium

A disturbing fight broke out at an NFL stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Tennessee Titans at home on Sunday. But while the Chargers were beating the Titans on the field, the fans were fighting in the stadium. This is just the latest of many fan...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Penalty on Terry McLaurin is a very bad look for the NFL

As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football.
MARYLAND STATE
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts headline list of six Pro Bowl QBs

The 2023 NFL Pro Bowl rosters have been announced and there’s no position more contentious than quarterback. Announced as the six QBs making the cut are Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen, and Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow for the AFC while Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, Minnesota Vikings’ Kirk Cousins, and Seattle Seahawks’ […] The post Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts headline list of six Pro Bowl QBs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Quentin Johnston drops Fiesta Bowl injury update that will fire up TCU football fans

TCU football is currently in the process of gearing up for the Fiesta Bowl. The Horned Frogs are going to need all hands on deck against the Michigan Wolverines to kickoff the College Football Playoff. They recently received a pivotal injury update on star wide receiver Quentin Johnston, per Steven Johnson. “Quentin Johnston says he’s […] The post Quentin Johnston drops Fiesta Bowl injury update that will fire up TCU football fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FORT WORTH, TX
ClutchPoints

Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ insane streak comes to an end after brutal interception vs. Rams

While Aaron Rodgers propelled the Green Bay Packers to a crucial Monday Night Football win against the Los Angeles Rams, it did come with some ugly history to it. Rodgers finished with one touchdown against one interception in the game, all while completing 22-of-30 passes for 229 yards in the 24-12 win. His interception, however, […] The post Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ insane streak comes to an end after brutal interception vs. Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Tua Tagovailoa Pro Bowl snub draws rabid reactions all over NFL Twitter

If it were up to the fans — and fans only — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa would be a shoo-in Pro Bowler for this season. Unfortunately for Tagovailoa, even though he has officially gotten the most number of fan votes among NFL players, he still missed the Pro Bowl vote. Apparently, he was not […] The post Tua Tagovailoa Pro Bowl snub draws rabid reactions all over NFL Twitter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts injury draws strong statement from Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is in danger of missing their Week 16 showdown with the Dallas Cowboys due to a shoulder injury, though Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is not ruling out all possibilities Hurts injured his throwing shoulder during the third quarter of their Week 15 meeting with the Chicago Bears. There have […] The post Eagles QB Jalen Hurts injury draws strong statement from Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Patriots QB Mac Jones speaks out on viral Jakobi Meyers blunder

FOXBOROUGH – Jakobi Meyers might have hit the lowest point a player could reach in an NFL game. The New England Patriots receiver not only committed a major gaffe, but also a gaffe that ultimately decided who won the game. As you likely know by now, Meyers inexplicably threw...
ClutchPoints

Ron Rivera’s Pro Bowl announcement prank leaves one player in tears

Four Washington Commanders players have just gotten terrific news — but not before getting taken on a short emotional rollercoaster ride by head coach Ron Rivera. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, punter Tress Way, and special teams player Jeremy Reaves have all made the Pro Bowl this season, with Rivera breaking the news to them one by one.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Jalen Hurts’ latest injury update a bad sign for Cowboys clash

When the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve, they may be without their superstar quarterback Jalen Hurts. This past weekend, as the Eagles took on the Chicago Bears, Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained shoulder. His availability for Sunday is now being questioned. Via ESPN’s Adam Schefter: “Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts officially […] The post Jalen Hurts’ latest injury update a bad sign for Cowboys clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

