Eagles could spoil Christmas for the Cowboys, clinch No.1 seed with a road win in DallasJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Joe and Jill Biden held a private memorial service for Biden's first wife and baby 50 years after their deathsMargaret MinnicksGreenville, DE
Philadelphia Welcomed 3 Buses of Migrants Days Before ChristmasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Where Are the Best Coffee Shops in Philadelphia?East Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
NFL MVP Frontrunner Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
The Eagles can handle a Jalen Hurts injury thanks to Urban Meyer's incompetence
Urban Meyer didn’t coach anywhere in 2022. After being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars following less than a year on the job — a truly gruesome statement that somehow doesn’t capture just how bad his 2021 was — Meyer returned to the broadcast booth as a college football analyst for Fox Sports.
Look: Rex Ryan's Comment On The Cowboys Is Going Viral
The Dallas Cowboys blew a massive lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon and Rex Ryan wasn't happy about it. The Cowboys were up 27-10 in the first half before losing in overtime on a walk-off interception, 40-34. The loss sent them to 10-4, though they did clinch a playoff spot thanks to the New York Giants win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football.
Commanders’ Terry McLaurin Reveals What Official Told Him Before Costly Penalty in Loss to Giants
The Washington Commanders (7-6-1) dropped a pivotal NFC East matchup to the New York Giants (8-5-1), 20-12, in Week 15 Sunday night after a series of questionable calls with the game on the line. Receiver Terry McLaurin was flagged for an illegal formation penalty on the Commanders’ final drive after...
Why Deion Sanders’ hiring has been a ‘huge mess’ for Colorado football commits
Deion Sanders is well-respected throughout the sports world. His coaching prowess has been impressive without question, as he helped to draw no shortage of attention to Jackson State football. He is now preparing to take over head coaching duties for Colorado football. However, his hiring has been a ‘huge mess’ for some previous Buffaloes’ commits, […] The post Why Deion Sanders’ hiring has been a ‘huge mess’ for Colorado football commits appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Why USC football’s Dorian Singer addition will propel Caleb Williams to second Heisman Trophy
In his first season as USC’s starting quarterback, Caleb Williams lit the Pac-12 ablaze. While a loss in the Pac-12 Championship kept them out of the playoffs, Williams did enough to earn the 2022 Heisman. While it is far too early to say that he will win it again in 2023, there is a real […] The post Why USC football’s Dorian Singer addition will propel Caleb Williams to second Heisman Trophy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on resting starters before playoffs
Usually when a team clinches a postseason berth, they’ll look to rest their starters; but not head coach Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers. San Fran might be NFC West champions, but Shanahan is still looking for the 49ers to mesh on the field. San Francisco clinched the...
Video: Disturbing Fight Breaks Out At NFL Stadium
A disturbing fight broke out at an NFL stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Tennessee Titans at home on Sunday. But while the Chargers were beating the Titans on the field, the fans were fighting in the stadium. This is just the latest of many fan...
NBC Sports
Penalty on Terry McLaurin is a very bad look for the NFL
As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football.
Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts headline list of six Pro Bowl QBs
The 2023 NFL Pro Bowl rosters have been announced and there’s no position more contentious than quarterback. Announced as the six QBs making the cut are Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen, and Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow for the AFC while Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, Minnesota Vikings’ Kirk Cousins, and Seattle Seahawks’ […] The post Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts headline list of six Pro Bowl QBs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Quentin Johnston drops Fiesta Bowl injury update that will fire up TCU football fans
TCU football is currently in the process of gearing up for the Fiesta Bowl. The Horned Frogs are going to need all hands on deck against the Michigan Wolverines to kickoff the College Football Playoff. They recently received a pivotal injury update on star wide receiver Quentin Johnston, per Steven Johnson. “Quentin Johnston says he’s […] The post Quentin Johnston drops Fiesta Bowl injury update that will fire up TCU football fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ insane streak comes to an end after brutal interception vs. Rams
While Aaron Rodgers propelled the Green Bay Packers to a crucial Monday Night Football win against the Los Angeles Rams, it did come with some ugly history to it. Rodgers finished with one touchdown against one interception in the game, all while completing 22-of-30 passes for 229 yards in the 24-12 win. His interception, however, […] The post Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ insane streak comes to an end after brutal interception vs. Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tua Tagovailoa Pro Bowl snub draws rabid reactions all over NFL Twitter
If it were up to the fans — and fans only — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa would be a shoo-in Pro Bowler for this season. Unfortunately for Tagovailoa, even though he has officially gotten the most number of fan votes among NFL players, he still missed the Pro Bowl vote. Apparently, he was not […] The post Tua Tagovailoa Pro Bowl snub draws rabid reactions all over NFL Twitter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts injury draws strong statement from Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is in danger of missing their Week 16 showdown with the Dallas Cowboys due to a shoulder injury, though Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is not ruling out all possibilities Hurts injured his throwing shoulder during the third quarter of their Week 15 meeting with the Chicago Bears. There have […] The post Eagles QB Jalen Hurts injury draws strong statement from Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants Kayvon Thibodeaux responds to Kevin Durant calling out refs for screwing over Commanders
Kayvon Thibodeaux and the Giants defeated the Commanders 20-12 in Week 15, but not without some scrutiny from many Washington fans, including Nets’ star Kevin Durant. After Durant called out the G-Men, Thibodeaux was quick to respond and proved he wasn’t afraid of the 12-time All-Star. With time...
Patriots QB Mac Jones speaks out on viral Jakobi Meyers blunder
FOXBOROUGH – Jakobi Meyers might have hit the lowest point a player could reach in an NFL game. The New England Patriots receiver not only committed a major gaffe, but also a gaffe that ultimately decided who won the game. As you likely know by now, Meyers inexplicably threw...
Ron Rivera’s Pro Bowl announcement prank leaves one player in tears
Four Washington Commanders players have just gotten terrific news — but not before getting taken on a short emotional rollercoaster ride by head coach Ron Rivera. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, punter Tress Way, and special teams player Jeremy Reaves have all made the Pro Bowl this season, with Rivera breaking the news to them one by one.
Jalen Hurts’ latest injury update a bad sign for Cowboys clash
When the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve, they may be without their superstar quarterback Jalen Hurts. This past weekend, as the Eagles took on the Chicago Bears, Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained shoulder. His availability for Sunday is now being questioned. Via ESPN’s Adam Schefter: “Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts officially […] The post Jalen Hurts’ latest injury update a bad sign for Cowboys clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dak Prescott drops truth bomb on Eagles rematch after early-season loss
The last time that the Dallas Cowboys took on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, they finished on the losing side. During the Week 7 contest, with Dak Prescott out of the lineup, the Cowboys fell 26-17. Now with the Cowboys set to take on the Eagles in a Christmas...
