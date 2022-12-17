Read full article on original website
Super Sized Salon Star Jamie Lopez Dead at 37
Family and friends are mourning the loss of reality TV star Jamie Lopez. The star of Super Sized Salon, which premiered earlier this year on We TV, has died, her company announced on Dec. 19. She was 37 years old. According to TMZ, who first reported the news, sources close...
Emily in Paris Season 3: The Stars' Finale Reactions
Warning: This article includes spoilers from Emily in Paris season three. Hope you've brushed up on your math, because this love triangle has gotten even more complicated. The season three finale...
Lucien Laviscount Teases His Future on Emily in Paris Season 4
Warning: This article includes spoilers from Emily in Paris season three. Don't count Alfie out just yet. The third season of Netflix's Emily in Paris didn't end well for the English heartthrob,...
Get a Peek at New Seasons of Succession & True Detective
It's not TV, it's HBO—and there's a lot of it. On Dec. 21, the network revealed a sneak peek at their upcoming 2023 offerings and it might be wise to start clearing your calendar now. The teaser...
Meghann Fahy Shares BTS The White Lotus Snaps—Including Theo James Feeding Adam DiMarco
Watch: The White Lotus Season 3: EVERYTHING We Know. While there may be tension at the White Lotus Sicily, this cast got along swimmingly. Though season two is (unfortunately) over, White Lotus star Meghann Fahy has revealed just how close the show's stars became while filming in Italy, recently sharing a number of behind-the-scenes snaps on her Instagram. In the sweet slideshow, Fahy poses with Leo Woodall and Haley Lu Richardson, the cast goes swimming off a rocky outcropping and Theo James feeds Adam DiMarco at a table.
General Hospital Stars Pay Tribute to Sonya Eddy After Her Death
The General Hospital family is mourning the loss of one of their own. Following the death of longtime cast member Sonya Eddy on Dec. 19 at the age of 55, her co-stars began sharing tributes of the actress on social media. "At a loss for words," former General Hospital cast...
Demi Moore Jokes About Entering Her “Unhinged Grandma Era” Amid Daughter Rumer’s Pregnancy
Watch: Demi Moore REACTS to Daughter Rumer Willis’ Pregnancy News. Demi Moore is more than happy to take on her biggest role yet: Grandma. After daughter Rumer Willis announced she and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas are expecting their first baby together, the G.I. Jane alum celebrated the news with her own post dedicated to the couple.
Octavia Spencer Mourns Death of General Hospital Actress Sonya Eddy
Octavia Spencer is mourning the loss of a friend. The Hidden Figures star paid tribute to late General Hospital actress Sonya Eddy, following her death on Dec. 19 at age 55. "My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night," Spencer wrote Dec. 20 on Instagram. "The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her. My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!"
RHOP's Ashley Darby Just Gave An Update on Budding Relationship with Luke Gulbranson
Watch: Luke Gulbranson Updates Budding Romance With Ashley Darby. Looks like The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby is officially taken. After going on a handful of sporty dates with Winter House star Luke Gulbranson, Ashley revealed that she and her fellow Bravolebrity have taken their budding romance one step further on the Dec. 19 episode of Betches Media's Mention It All podcast: meeting Luke's family in Minnesota.
Jessica Simpson Shares Festive Holiday Pics With Husband Eric Johnson and Their Kids
Watch: Jessica Simpson Admits She Gained and Lost "100lbs" 3 Times. Jessica Simpson is rocking around the Christmas tree with her family. The "With You" singer, 42, shared a series of snaps of her family getting in the holiday spirit. Alongside selfies with husband Eric Johnson and kids Maxwell Drew...
Chris Pratt Shares Rare Photo of His and Anna Faris’ Son Jack
Watch: Chris Pratt CRIED During the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer?. ‘Tis the season for Chris Pratt to spread a little Christmas cheer. As for the proof? The Terminal List star recently shared a festive photo of his 10-year-old son, Jack—whom he shares with ex Anna Faris—to Instagram. Alongside the Dec. 18 pic of his son gazing at a pair of elves, the actor captioned the post, "Freddy the Elf is back for the 4th year. This year he brought his sister Angel. The magic of Christmas is well upon us."
Brad Pitt Celebrates Birthday With Rumored Girlfriend Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt is celebrating another year of life with good company. Before turning 59 on Dec. 18, the Babylon star enjoyed a pre-birthday dinner with Ines de Ramon. In pictures obtained by E! News,...
Emily in Paris Season 3 Has a Mad Men Easter Egg
Was there really a Mad Men Easter egg in Emily in Paris season three? Well, oui! In episode two, titled "What's It All About...," Emily (Lily Collins) is left perplexed over her relationship...
Melanie Lynskey Is Getting a Very Familiar Co-Star in Season 2 of Yellowjackets
Watch: Melanie Lynskey Teases "Insane" Yellowjackets Season 2. Yellowjackets is keeping it all in the family. Jason Ritter is joining the upcoming second season of Showtime's Yellowjackets, which stars his wife Melanie Lynskey, according to Variety. Specific details—as with most things Yellowjackets—remain under wraps for now. It will...
Captain Lee Rosbach's Fate on Below Deck Revealed
Watch: Below Deck's Captain Lee Promises a "Wild Season" After the longtime Below Deck star announced he's leaving the season 10 charter due to ongoing nerve issues affecting his ability to walk, his fate on the hit Bravo series was revealed on the Dec. 19 episode. "My mind's there, my...
Gwen Stefani Reveals Her and Blake Shelton's Bathroom Is Decorated With Tabloid Covers
Watch: Gwen Stefani Apologizes to Blake Shelton for BIG Marriage Oops. No doubt Gwen Stefani has great taste, but this design choice might be a bit bananas (b-a-n-a-n-a-s) for some fans. The singer, 53, recently revealed the unique décor she and Blake Shelton have in their home. "When we...
Allison Holker Shares Heartbreaking Selfie With Stephen “tWitch” Boss One Week After His Death
Watch: Allison Holker Shares Heartbreaking Selfie With Stephen "tWitch" Boss. Allison Holker is remembering her forever dance partner, Stephen "tWitch" Boss. The So You Think You Can Dance star paid tribute to her late husband a week after his death at age 40. "My ONE and ONLY," Holker captioned her...
Mean Girls the Musical Star Stephanie Bissonnette Dead at 32
The Broadway community is mourning the loss of a talented performer. On Dec. 18, Mean Girls the Musical announced dance teacher and choreographer Stephanie Bissonnette has died. She was 32. "Our...
RHOSLC's Heather Gay Shares New Insight Into What Caused Her Mysterious Black Eye
Watch: Heather Gay Sounds Off on RHOSLC's Future Without Jen Shah. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's biggest mystery has been solved…sort of. Ever since the Bravo series' season three trailer dropped earlier this year, fans have had one lingering question: who or what gave Heather Gay a black eye? The reality star gave more insight as to what really happened on the show's Dec. 21 episode, including why she is withholding information, for now.
Agatha: Coven of Chaos Taps Broadway Legend for New Role
Watch: Kathryn Hahn Shares "Fondness" for "WandaVision" Agatha is getting some very iconic company. Broadway legend and three-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone has joined the cast of the WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos, according to Deadline. While LuPone's exact role is unknown, the outlet reports "she may be...
