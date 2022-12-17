Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Washington Missourian
Tracy tapped to lead ECC's Center for Workforce Development
East Central College has hired the former executive director of the Jefferson County Economic Development Corporation to lead its Center for Workforce Development (CWD). Todd Tracy, 52, was hired Dec. 12 and will begin work as the CWD director Jan. 3, 2023, according to a release from the college.
Washington Missourian
Union cheerleaders finish second in Class 4A Small Division
Moving up a class this season, the Union cheerleading squad added a second-place state plaque to the trophy case. Union finished second in the Class 4A Small Division to Poplar Bluff. The team had been the two-time defending champion in the Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association Class 3A Small Division.
earnthenecklace.com
Dan Gray Leaving FOX 2 News: Is the KPLR-TV Veteran Anchor Retiring?
Dan Gray is a great example of professionalism and positivity. With more than 50 years of experience in broadcasting, Gray has covered everything from politics and science to religion. He is undoubtedly an icon for his viewers in St. Louis, Missouri. Now, veteran anchor Dan Gray is leaving FOX 2 News after 15 years. Since then, St. Louis residents have had questions about his departure from KPLR-TV. They are especially curious as to whether or not he plans to retire or relocate from the city. Here’s what the anchor has to say about his departure.
Washington Missourian
Volunteers place 500 wreaths in Union
More than 100 volunteers ensured that veterans buried in and around Union are remembered over the holiday season. Wreaths Across America was held for the first time in the Union area Saturday, with more than 100 volunteers braving a wind chill of 17 degrees to place wreaths on the graves of 500 veterans.
Washington Missourian
Borgia cheerleaders continue state title run
St. Francis Borgia’s cheerleading program continued its redecoration program of the Ray DeGreeff Memorial Gymnasium walls. Competing Dec. 11 in Cape Girardeau, the team captured the Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association Class 2A Small title.
Longtime FOX 2, KPLR 11 stalwart Dan Gray retires
From Rome to right here in St. Louis, Dan Gray has documented history for more than half a century as a journalist.
Washington Missourian
Lady Jays fall to Holt
Holt was able to keep the Lady Jays grounded in Thursday’s GAC Central matchup. Washington (3-3, 1-1) fell to the Lady Indians (2-5, 1-0) on the road in Wentzville, 49-37.
Washington Missourian
Lady Knights take seventh at Sullivan Tournament
After two losses at the Peoples Bank Holiday Tournament in Sullivan, the St. Francis Borgia basketball Lady Knights grabbed a win Friday. Borgia (2-5) defeated Miller Career Academy (3-5) in the tournament’s seventh-place game, 37-32.
Washington Missourian
Boys Basketball — Owensville at St. Clair
St. Clair defeated Owensville, 60-48, Friday, Dec. 16, in Four Rivers Conference play. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
Washington Missourian
Borgia, New Haven look to end 2022 with win
Somebody will end 2022 with a win. St. Francis Borgia hosts New Haven Wednesday in a nonconference girls basketball game. Both teams are coming off of Monday losses.
Washington Missourian
Texwrap spending $5M to expand Washington plant
Texwrap, a Washington-based shrink wrap production company, will create an additional 35 new jobs in Washington as part of a planned expansion in the city, according to city officials. “It is exciting that they’ve decided to reinvest in Washington. They have been good partners so it is great to see...
Washington Missourian
Windsor knocks off wrestling Wildcats
It was a full night of boys wrestling Thursday at Union High School. Windsor, from Imperial, claimed a 60-18 dual meet win over the Wildcats in Union’s old gym.
Washington Missourian
Tigers claw Shamrocks in FRC tilt
Three days after being denied their first Four Rivers Conference win in overtime, the St. James Tigers made sure they wouldn’t need an extra session. St. James (3-5, 1-1) won at New Haven (2-7, 0-2), 67-32.
Washington Missourian
Union edges St. James in overtime contest
It’s been considered one of the toughest gyms for a visiting team in the Four Rivers Conference. But Chris Simmons and the Union boys basketball Wildcats have figured out the gym’s secrets, winning for the third visit in a row Tuesday, 79-78.
Washington Missourian
Lady Jays knock off Hermann in OT
Playing to an extra period, Washington’s basketball Lady Jays were able to put the first blemish on Hermann’s season Tuesday. Washington (3-2) defeated the Lady Bearcats (5-1) in overtime at Blue Jay Gym, 40-38.
Washington Missourian
Union rail transfer station approved
After waiting more than two months, the Union Board of Aldermen unanimously approved a zoning change Monday that will allow for a rail transfer station to be built just east of Highway 47. The vote changes the zoning on property the Missouri Eastern Railroad, a subsidiary of Joplin-based Jaguar Transport...
Washington Missourian
Indians win FRC opener against New Haven
Pacific set the pace and dared New Haven to keep up in Tuesday night’s Four Rivers Conference battle. The Indians (3-5, 1-0) won on their home court in the league opener, besting the visiting Shamrocks (2-5, 0-1), 62-32.
Washington Missourian
Franklin County region braces for bitter cold weather
Franklin County is expected to see freezing temperatures and snowfall over the next few days making holiday travel a bit more challenging. The U.S. National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch in effect from Thursday morning through Friday afternoon, and a wind chill watch from Thursday evening through Saturday morning for portions of central and east central Missouri, including Franklin County, and south central and southwest Illinois.
St. Louis Will Definitely Freeze Its Ass Off This Weekend
We're in for low temps and maybe some blizzard-like low visibility
Washington Missourian
OATS bus service being stalled by driver shortage
Concerns are being raised about the future of OATS, a private, not-for-profit transit agency that serves primarily rural residents, seniors and people with disabilities in Franklin County. Union Transportation Committee member Russell Rost said he was contacted by members of People First of Missouri, who wanted to make people aware...
Comments / 0