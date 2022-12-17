Read full article on original website
Joplin Habitat For Humanity unveils first-ever duplex
JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s a first for the Joplin Area Habitat For Humanity. The first duplex for the organization. It’s located in the 1400 block of East 6th Street. One of its residents is Teresa Davis–who played a key role in the build. As for the...
“Cookies for Heroes” brings cheer to McDonald Co. community
McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A local construction company once again paired up with a McDonald County church to bring Christmas cheer in the form of cookies. Daniel Cowin Construction partnered up with Tri-City Full Gospel Church to bake some cookies for the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office and the Pineville Marshall Office.
“Children’s Haven of Southwest Missouri” receives donation from the “Kiwanis Club of Joplin”
JOPLIN, Mo. — The “Kiwanis Club of Joplin,” presented a check to “Children’s Haven of Southwest Missouri” on Tuesday for a little more than $2,200. It came during the club’s Christmas party at “Twin Hills.”. The money came from the club’s annual...
Local Amazon Warehouse Partners with Jefferson Elementary
JOPLIN, Mo. — Area Amazon staff workers have partnered with Jefferson Elementary school to help the school’s families in need this holiday season. For over 10 years, Jefferson Elementary has hosted an annual “Penny Wars” event to support holiday needs for families. Classes were challenged to drop pennies and dollar bills into buckets to earn positive points toward their class total. Silver coins were placed in rival class buckets to subtract points. After four weeks of collection, the class with the highest score earned a pizza party.
Freeman Auxiliary brings Christmas early to Ronald McDonald House
JOPLIN, Mo. — Christmas continues to come early for the Ronald McDonald House in Joplin. Tuesday, it was a $6,900 check from Reece-Nichols Real Estate. Today, it was toys and essential gifts from Freeman Auxiliary volunteers. They’ll go to families that are temporarily staying at the house through the...
New officers join the Joplin Police Department
JOPLIN, Mo. — Seven new police officers have joined the “Joplin Police Department”. They recently finished the police academy, and are now taking part in an eight-week field training program. They’re learning how to handle different types of calls, working with firearms, and other fieldwork. Next,...
Joplin senior residents publish second collaborative murder mystery
JOPLIN, Mo. — The final product of a special year-long project arrives just in time for Christmas. The second installment of “The Old and the Beautiful” murder mystery novel was shipped to Wildwood Senior Living in Joplin. The book holds a special meaning for the facility. Four of its residents helped contribute to the book and can now call themselves published authors.
Carthage School Board announces new Superintendent
CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage R-9 Board of Education released their choice for the position of Superintendent on Tuesday. Conway, Missouri native, Dr. Luke Boyer accepted the role and will replace Dr. Mark Baker, who served as Superintendent for six years. Boyer’s contract begins July 1st of next year.
“Blue Sage Cannabis Deli” breaks ground on new location
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage business will soon expand, and will do so, less than two years after opening its doors. The “Blue Sage Cannabis Deli” broke ground Tuesday, where its new facility will sit. Its current location is on “Peach Tree Lane,” but the new one...
Missouri vehicle repair shop gives away two cars
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Christmas may still be a handful of days away, but two Jasper County, Missouri residents each received a gift today (12/21) — and it was not just any ordinary gift. “Dry Fork Diesel and Auto Repair” gave away two cars to two different people.
Area Senior Centers close due to incoming winter weather
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Area Agency on Aging Region X announced on Facebook that some area senior centers will close out of caution for the projected inclement weather, and all services provided by the Agency, such as lunch, will not be available. The Area Agency on Aging central office...
Arizona man accused of ‘swatting’ Oklahoma schools in 2021 arrested in North Carolina
An Arizona man accused of calling in an active shooter and bomb threat that prompted Vinita High School in Oklahoma to lock down the school for several hours is in custody in a North Carolina jail.
Cave Springs infant killed by husky
CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — A dog killed a four-day-old baby in Cave Springs last week, according to Nathan Smith, Benton County prosecutor. On Dec. 14, 2022, the husky put its mouth on the baby's head. The husky's tooth penetrated the baby's head. The child was brought to Arkansas Children's...
Fairland Police Chief resigns
FAIRLAND, Okla. — Fairland Police Chief Gordon Williams, Jr. resigned his post earlier this month. Williams cited “personal reasons” in his resignation email. “First and foremost, I would like to thank each and every one of you for the opportunity to have served as the chief of police in the community we all love and call home. I will forever cherish the memories and friends I have made here. Unfortunately, I regret to inform you due to personal reasons I have to resign as the Chief Of Police in Fairland Oklahoma effective immediately. I will always love this community and look forward to the potential it has.”
A Blue Christmas for the Christmas Blues
Many people find the holidays to be stressful due to personal reasons or situations such as health issues, grief, broken relationships and etc. Father Ted Estes of St. Phillip’s Episcopal Church in Joplin shares how this Wednesday night can be help people find peace during the holidays.
ODET confirms large meth bust in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Officers say a search warrant executed at a Joplin home resulted in a huge bust for the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team and Joplin SWAT. Authorities served a Narcotics Search Warrant at 2106 Virginia Ave Wednesday morning and say they uncovered “a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine.”
Public meeting for bridge rehab near Barton Co. and Stockton Lake
DADE COUNTY, Mo. — MoDOT has invited the public to a virtual (online) meeting to learn more about a project to replace or rehabilitate three bridges in Dade County. Missouri Route 215 over Stockton Lake (rehabilitation) Route D over Horse Creek near Golden City (replacement) Route K over Jordan...
GMFS Half-Hour Highlights!
With dangerously cold weather approaching, the boys share information on warming stations in Jasper, Newton, McDonald, and Barton Counties – a trio of camels cause a bit of chaos after escaping a living nativity – and Santa is making one last stop locally… on Christmas Eve! All that and more in our Half-Hour Highlights!
Joplin Airport gearing up for winter elements
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Regional Airport officials are keeping a close eye on the forecast. Airport Manager Bart Starkey, who was hired to replace the retired Steve Stockam in August, says they can only use F.A.A approved materials on runways. They can’t use salt— only things that are non-corrosive. So it’s a timing issue when it comes to snowfall — and they have to watch to see what it’s doing first.
“Radio makeover” for Jasper County’s 911 operations
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Jasper County 911 operations are getting a massive makeover, an upgrade worth tens of millions of dollars, in fact. There are new radio towers also servers and software to support them, just the start of the upgrade at the Jasper County emergency services dispatch center. “We...
