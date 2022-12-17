Read full article on original website
Positivity rate climbs, Ky. reports 6,376 new COVID-19 cases
The COVID-19 positivity rate jumped a percentage point since last week, as the state reported 6,376 new cases. Up from 8.63 percent, the positivity rate is now at 9.85 percent—just an example of one of many illnesses tracing its way through Kentucky and the country. There were also 45 newly reported deaths, putting the death toll in the Commonwealth at 17,625 since the pandemic began.
‘Mad cow ‘ blood donor ban lifted by FDA, Kentucky Blood Center follows suit
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Blood Center has reinstated eligibility for donors who were previously deferred from blood donation due to travel or residence in the United Kingdom, France or Ireland after new guidance from the FDA. The deferral was related to a “theoretical risk” of transmitting mad...
Northern Kentucky woman receives west Kentucky tornado relief check, despite not filing a disaster claim
PADUCAH — More tornado relief checks are ending up in the wrong hands. We've had at least 10 viewers reach out to us saying they received a check from the state of Kentucky, even though they never filed a claim with FEMA. Each check is made out for $1,000. The Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet says more than 10,000 checks were sent, for a total of $10 million.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet urges travelers to drive carefully
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Severe weather is predicted this weekend and coupled with holiday travel, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says that road conditions are likely to be hazardous. Wes Watt, a public information officer for KYTC, said, “In terms of winter weather, we’re not exactly sure at this point....
Newest data shows state’s low levels on COVID but slight increase in highest levels; flu is widespread
Data released this week by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows that COVID-19 community levels remain low in an increasing number of Kentucky counties, with fewer in the medium category and a slight increase in high levels. The COVID Community Levels map, generated from data compiled by the U.S....
VIDEO: CASA of South Central Kentucky hosting flexible training classes
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - CASA of South Central Kentucky will be hosting training classes this winter for volunteers who wish to join the program. Every Thursday in February and the first Thursday in March, CASA will be offering training classes but this term there will be a more flexible schedule.
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Andy Beshear declares state of emergency during winter weather update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear is set to give a winter weather update today. Today, Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of an arctic front that is expected to bring a flash freeze and severely cold temperatures, with rain changing to snow Thursday night across much of the Commonwealth. Temperatures may stay below freezing through the Christmas holiday and into early next week.
Ahead of temperatures dropping, Kentucky experts offer tips on protecting pipes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Temperatures across the state are expected to dip near or below zero at the end of the week. State officials are already making preparations as the forecast develops. But in the meantime, there are some things you can do to protect your pipes from bursting on the first days of Winter.
Ky. doctor provides tips on staying safe amid ‘tripledemic’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As people come together for the holidays, Kentucky is facing a ‘tripledemic.’. “We’ve had COVID for the last two or three years it’s not gone away and actually we’re probably starting to see a little bit of an increase over the wintertime so that’s one virus,” said Dr. Jeff Foxx.
Safety tips for extreme cold set to hit Kentucky
With dangerously cold temperatures ahead for the Bluegrass, it is important to be prepared with the proper safety measures.
Kentucky Electric Cooperative urges members to be ready for winter weather
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Snow and bitterly cold temperatures are on the way. The next couple of days could also be harsh on utility companies. Joe Arnold with the Kentucky Electric Cooperative says the best way for their co-ops to stay ready is for their members to stay ready. Throughout...
Kentucky matching program provides nearly $15 million to help employees with child care costs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky program is set to use $15 million to help employers in the state offer their workers money for child care. The main goal of the program is to get more people back to work. "We've got a real chance here, and we need to...
Ky. respiratory roundup: Hospitals filling, Covid-19 map greener
The federal risk map for Covid-19 in Kentucky got greener in the last week, but some Kentucky hospitals are filling up with increasing cases of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus. The University of Kentucky‘s Chandler Hospital is at capacity and its Kentucky Children’s Hospital is close to full, the Lexington...
Mammoth Cave’s secondary roads will be closed early ahead of winter weather
MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - In anticipation of a winter storm predicted for the area on Thursday night, Flint Ridge, Dennison Ferry, Joppa Ride, and Houchins Ferry Roads in Mammoth Cave National Park will be closed at 3:30 pm CST on Thursday, December 22. The secondary roads will remain closed...
KY Transportation Cabinet Asks Drivers to Be Ready for Winter Driving
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists to prepare for winter weather. The forecast is being monitored closely by the District 7 Office. Weather information stations across Kentucky provide data to the Transportation Operations Center in Frankfort. The TOC is staffed 24 hours daily and distributes information to the twelve highway districts across the state.
Kentucky animal shelter at ‘nearly double capacity’, holding candlelight vigil
The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter is reportedly at a critical capacity level.
Do These Very Important Things Before the Extreme Cold Hits Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois
The Tristate is about to get hit with the coldest temperatures we've seen in a long time. Things are about to come to a freezing halt Thursday evening into Friday morning. The temps are going to get dangerously low with wind chills expected as low as -22 degrees and blowing snow with limited visibility.
Emergency rooms filling up as sickness slams Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Emergency rooms at Lexington hospitals are filling up, but medical officials say if you are really sick and need urgent care, they will see you. Doctors from Lexington’s three major hospitals held an online media briefing Monday morning to talk about the surge in patients they are seeing.
Could the state be overpromising on the economy? Would he ever consider a Senate or presidential run? We asked Governor Andy Beshear in a year-end interview
2022 was another year for the record books — in good ways and bad. WUKY asked the governor to weigh in on the coming economy, the state of the pandemic, his political future, and what he sees as the biggest challenge facing Kentucky.
Kentucky State Police offers winter driving tips to motorists
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentuckians are being dealt with a wintery forecast through the weekend. KSP is asking motorists to be aware that weather conditions may change rapidly over the next few days. “With possible inclement weather approaching our area, we are asking motorists to reduce speeds and allow...
