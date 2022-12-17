ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

whopam.com

Positivity rate climbs, Ky. reports 6,376 new COVID-19 cases

The COVID-19 positivity rate jumped a percentage point since last week, as the state reported 6,376 new cases. Up from 8.63 percent, the positivity rate is now at 9.85 percent—just an example of one of many illnesses tracing its way through Kentucky and the country. There were also 45 newly reported deaths, putting the death toll in the Commonwealth at 17,625 since the pandemic began.
wpsdlocal6.com

Northern Kentucky woman receives west Kentucky tornado relief check, despite not filing a disaster claim

PADUCAH — More tornado relief checks are ending up in the wrong hands. We've had at least 10 viewers reach out to us saying they received a check from the state of Kentucky, even though they never filed a claim with FEMA. Each check is made out for $1,000. The Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet says more than 10,000 checks were sent, for a total of $10 million.
WBKO

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet urges travelers to drive carefully

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Severe weather is predicted this weekend and coupled with holiday travel, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says that road conditions are likely to be hazardous. Wes Watt, a public information officer for KYTC, said, “In terms of winter weather, we’re not exactly sure at this point....
WBKO

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Andy Beshear declares state of emergency during winter weather update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear is set to give a winter weather update today. Today, Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of an arctic front that is expected to bring a flash freeze and severely cold temperatures, with rain changing to snow Thursday night across much of the Commonwealth. Temperatures may stay below freezing through the Christmas holiday and into early next week.
wymt.com

Ky. doctor provides tips on staying safe amid ‘tripledemic’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As people come together for the holidays, Kentucky is facing a ‘tripledemic.’. “We’ve had COVID for the last two or three years it’s not gone away and actually we’re probably starting to see a little bit of an increase over the wintertime so that’s one virus,” said Dr. Jeff Foxx.
harlanenterprise.net

Ky. respiratory roundup: Hospitals filling, Covid-19 map greener

The federal risk map for Covid-19 in Kentucky got greener in the last week, but some Kentucky hospitals are filling up with increasing cases of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus. The University of Kentucky‘s Chandler Hospital is at capacity and its Kentucky Children’s Hospital is close to full, the Lexington...
WBKO

Mammoth Cave’s secondary roads will be closed early ahead of winter weather

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - In anticipation of a winter storm predicted for the area on Thursday night, Flint Ridge, Dennison Ferry, Joppa Ride, and Houchins Ferry Roads in Mammoth Cave National Park will be closed at 3:30 pm CST on Thursday, December 22. The secondary roads will remain closed...
bereadylexington.com

KY Transportation Cabinet Asks Drivers to Be Ready for Winter Driving

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists to prepare for winter weather. The forecast is being monitored closely by the District 7 Office. Weather information stations across Kentucky provide data to the Transportation Operations Center in Frankfort. The TOC is staffed 24 hours daily and distributes information to the twelve highway districts across the state.
Wave 3

Emergency rooms filling up as sickness slams Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Emergency rooms at Lexington hospitals are filling up, but medical officials say if you are really sick and need urgent care, they will see you. Doctors from Lexington’s three major hospitals held an online media briefing Monday morning to talk about the surge in patients they are seeing.
WBKO

Kentucky State Police offers winter driving tips to motorists

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentuckians are being dealt with a wintery forecast through the weekend. KSP is asking motorists to be aware that weather conditions may change rapidly over the next few days. “With possible inclement weather approaching our area, we are asking motorists to reduce speeds and allow...
