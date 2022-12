PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - A Ponchatoula man wanted for capital murder in Texas has been located and taken into custody after authorities say he returned to his home area. Bradlyn Alex McKay, 18, was taken into custody Tuesday evening (Dec. 20) after the Ponchatoula Police Department posted his photo on Facebook several hours earlier.

