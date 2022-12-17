ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, NY

City of Long Beach revokes chair and table permit at restaurant Riptides

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

Long Beach business, Riptides, says they are battling the city after it revoked the permits that allowed the shop to put tables and chairs on the boardwalk.

Back in 2021 the city of Long Beach and the owners of the food kiosk, Riptides, entered into an amended lease agreement which allowed the restaurant to have nine tables on the boardwalk at a cost of $100 per table for the season.

Earlier in December, the owner of Riptides got a letter from the city saying the tables are no longer allowed and that they'd have to be removed by Jan. 3.

The owner of the restaurant does not understand why that deal is suddenly being revoked.

“We have a lease in place with the tables and chairs, we pay our rent-on time,” says Brian Braddish, Riptides owner. “Myself and my wife are hardworking people. I have no idea where this is coming from.”

A Long Beach spokesperson says all the boardwalk vendors received the same letter, not just Riptides.

Braddish is afraid his restaurant could soon be boarded up and shut down unless the picnic tables are allowed to stay.

"They'll put me out of business not having these tables. People come there to enjoy the view," Braddish said.

The city wrote a statement leaving the possibility for the tables to be allowed back in the future.

"The parties are currently in negotiations on the matter. The city is hopeful an agreement will be reached that allows tables and chairs to legally remain on the boardwalk in-season for the enjoyment of all," the statement said.

Braddish says he will fight this in court if he needs to. He is flying back to New York from Puerto Rico Monday morning to deal with this situation.

