ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Report: Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot Superman Wonder Woman Cameos Cut from “The Flash” Movie Coming This Spring

By Roger Friedman
Showbiz411
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Next Move for Taylor Is as Obvious as It Is Exciting — Here’s Why

The end of “Tridge” hints at a thrilling new beginning for our favorite world-renowned psychiatrist. Over the millennia, we have oftentimes crossed our fingers and hoped against hope that The Bold and the Beautiful would finally let Taylor get her man. Not because Ridge was especially good for or to her, though (he wasn’t); she just wanted him so badly, and we adored her so much, that we wanted her to have him.
Showbiz411

“Saturday Night Live” Sources: Insiders Knew Cecily Strong was Leaving, But Exit Was Kept Quiet EXCLUSIVE

EXCLUSIVE It was certainly a surprise last night when “Saturday Night Live” posted a goodbye to Cecily Strong just as the dress rehearsal began at 9pm. Strong had signed up for a new season even though she missed the first couple of episodes. She hadn’t even filmed a spot of the show’s opening credits and people feared she wasn’t coming back. There was never any mention of her returning just for a handful of episodes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy