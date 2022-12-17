In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Teen Mom star Leah Messer opens up about her split from Jaylan Mobley for the first time Leah Messer is opening up about her breakup with ex-fiancé Jaylan Mobley for the first time. As she continues to work through the split, the Teen Mom star exclusively tells PEOPLE she's "doing great." "The beginning of my breakup, it was difficult. But there's a healing process, there's a grieving process after any breakup," the reality star, 30, says. "You form an attachment with someone and a connection, and you get to...

12 HOURS AGO