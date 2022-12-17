Read full article on original website
Blake Lively Jokes That Her Latest Sandwich Order Is a Dead Giveaway That She's Pregnant
"Tell me you're pregnant without telling me you're pregnant," said the soon-to-be mom of four of her lunch from Stein's Market and Deli Blake Lively is eating for two — and doing it well. The actress, 35, who is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds, showed off her mouth-watering order from Stein's Market and Deli in New Orleans on Instagram and gave her followers a foodie tip: "Order 'The Rachel' extra crispy meat and bread." The Rachel is a hot Pastrami sandwich with Swiss cheese and...
JoJo Siwa Says She 'Got Tricked into Being Told That I Was Loved' Following Breakup from Avery Cyrus
The Dance Moms alum was first linked to the content creator in August after they filmed a TikTok video together JoJo Siwa is speaking out about heartbreak. In a video posted to her mom Jessalynn Siwa's Instagram Story on Monday, the 19-year-old singer seemingly confirmed her split from TikTok creator Avery Cyrus in an emotional video. " 'Cause I got used!" JoJo said as she paced a room, talking to an unseen person after the latter asked why she was mad. JoJo then added, "For views and for clout, and I got tricked into...
Pregnant Rumer Willis Joined by Mom Demi Moore and Sisters at Doctor's in Fun Family Photo
Rumer Willis announced her first pregnancy with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas on Instagram Tuesday Demi Moore and her family can't wait to meet their newest addition. On Wednesday, the grandma-to-be, 60, shared a photo from an ultrasound appointment for pregnant daughter Rumer Willis, where she posed with daughter Tallulah's dog Pilaf and the rest of her daughters in a fun family photo. "Saying hello to the little nibblet!! Overjoyed for you, my sweet Rumer," wrote the G.I. Jane actress. "It's an honor to witness your journey into motherhood, and can't wait to welcome...
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet 'Are Spending Some of the Holiday Together': 'They're Friends' (Source)
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet jointly announced their breakup last January Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet remain the friendliest of exes. A source tells PEOPLE that Momoa, 43, and Bonet, 55, "have stayed close" since they jointly announced their split this past January. "They are friends," the source tells PEOPLE. "They spend time together when Jason is in Los Angeles. Jason is handy and often did things around the house when they lived together." "He still helps Lisa out now," the source continues, adding that the former couple are...
Alyssa Milano Celebrates 50 With Make-Up Free Selfie: 'This is 50. No Filter. No Touching Up'
The Who's the Boss star shared a morning selfie Monday complete with bedhead and zero make-up Alyssa Milano kicked off her milestone birthday with a fresh face and an inspiring post. The Who's the Boss star took to Instagram on Monday to share a morning selfie complete with bedhead and zero make-up, wearing a Yankees T-shirt. "This is 50. No filter. No touching up. No make up," MIlano wrote alongside a picture of herself in bed with a relaxed smile. "I will spend this day, the same as every...
Steve Burton Mourns Death of General Hospital Costar Sonya Eddy: 'We Had So Much Fun'
Steve Burton posted a tribute to his late costar Tuesday, following her death on Monday at the age of 55 Steve Burton is mourning the loss of his friend and costar Sonya Eddy. On Tuesday, the General Hospital alum, 52, shared a tribute to the late actress, who died on Monday aged 55. "At a loss for words. Devastated.💔 @sonyaeddy is one of the greatest," wrote Burton on Instagram, alongside an image of the pair on set. "We worked together for a long time :) and we had so much fun," he added....
Diddy Gifts Daughters Jessie and D'Lila Matching Range Rovers at Twins' Lavish Sweet 16
Diddy shares twins Jessie and D'Lila with late ex Kim Porter Sean "Diddy" Combs' twin daughters are growing up! On Saturday night, the iconic producer threw a lavish party celebrating his daughters, Jessie James and D'Lila Star, as the twins turn 16. The twins changed outfits several times during their futuristically-themed event, which included performances from older brother Quincy Combs, as well as Coi Leray. At one point in the festivities, Diddy, 53, led his daughters outside where he presented the teens with a pair of matching black-and-white Range...
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Meets Santa in Sweet Photos: 'We Didn't Scream'
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes recently welcomed son Bronze, joining daughter Sterling Skye, 21 months Sterling Skye is getting into the Christmas spirit! On Monday, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes brought their 21-month-old daughter to meet Santa Claus, snapping pictures with the jolly man during a holiday party. The Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared a snap on Instagram of her and Sterling both sitting on Santa's lap while Patrick crouches and smiles beside them. Brittany looks festive in a green off-the-shoulder gown while her little girl sports a red and...
Rumer Willis Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting Her First Baby with Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas
Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' oldest daughter, Rumer Willis, will make the former spouses grandparents for the first time Rumer Willis is going to be a mom! The actress and singer, 34, is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, the pair revealed in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday. Willis and Thomas made the special announcement with a carousel of bump photos. In the first snap, the father-to-be wrapped his hand around her growing belly and gave it a sweet kiss while Willis smiled. She also showed off her...
Woman devastated to learn her husband left her for another woman because she owned a vacation cabin by the water
Cabin by the waterPhoto byIan Keefe/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. For many years I’ve worked in a women’s ministry group in a local church. Recently one of the participants came to me in tears and related this event to me. Jodie had been married for almost 15 years when her husband made this particular statement to her.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Mother Shares Heartbreaking Message About Her Son in 'Heaven'
Connie Boss Alexander shared a past FaceTime with her late son, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, and a wish to connect in the afterlife Stephen "tWitch" Boss's mother shared a tribute to her late son on Instagram Wednesday. The heartbreaking post featured a past FaceTime photo from a chat between Connie Boss Alexander and Stephen before his unexpected death. She poignantly captioned the photo: "Oh if only I could FT to heaven…" RELATED: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, Former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and SYTYCD All-Star, Dead at 40 The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and So You Think...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Host Christmas Party Where Affleck Sang to Star-Studded Crowd
Ben Affleck took the mic for a performance of John Legend's "By Christmas Eve" at the holiday party he and Jennifer Lopez hosted at their home Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are celebrating the season in style! The couple hosted a star-studded holiday bash at their Los Angeles home on Saturday night, which Entertainment Tonight reports was attended by the likes of Doja Cat, Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish, Eric André and more. Videos shared to social media show Lopez, 53, leading the crowd in a sweet rendition of "Jingle...
Iggy Azalea Shares Rare Photo with Son Onyx, 2, as They Match in Adorable Christmas Pajamas
The rapper shares son Onyx with ex Playboi Carti Iggy Azalea and her little boy are ready for the holidays! The "Fancy" rapper, 32, shared a rare snap with son Onyx, 2½, on her Instagram Story Tuesday, featuring the mother-son duo posing in matching Christmas pajamas in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. In the cute photo, Azalea and Onyx, whom she shares with ex Playboi Carti, both hold up peace signs as they show off their festive plaid pajamas. Onyx also sports a pair of red sunglasses in...
Lizzo Debuts 'Wolf Cut' Hairstyle in Viral New TikTok: 'Obsessed'
The "About Damn Time" singer showed off her latest look with a Gossip Girl-related video Lizzo is definitely a tastemaker, but this time she hopped on a viral hairstyle we can all get behind. The "Special" singer shared a couple of videos debuting her "wolf cut," a look that quickly gained momentum in the beauty space thanks to social media. While replicating the 'dos choppy layers and wispy bangs, the 34-year-old Grammy winner also took her version to longer and wavier lengths. Never one to miss out on a...
Diddy Spotted Kissing Instagram Model Jade Ramey During Malibu Date Night
Sean "Diddy" Combs is spending time with Instagram model Jade Ramey. Over the weekend, Combs and Ramey were seen snuggling up and kissing during a dinner outing at Nobu in Malibu. The Shade Room was first to share the photos. Earlier this month, Combs announced the arrival of a new...
See 'Bachelor' Matt James Attempt to Eat 100 Cookies at a Ski Resort: 'Never Turn Down a Cookie'
"What makes Beaver Creek different than any other mountain? At 3 o'clock every day at the base of the mountain, they pass out free chocolate chip cookies," James said in a video Matt James is up for a tasty challenge. On Tuesday, The Bachelor alum, who was on season 25 of the hit reality show, posted an Instagram Reel, featuring the fun activities he was up to at ski lodge in Colorado. "I attempted to eat 100 cookies at Beaver Creek," he captioned the post. In the video, he...
Offset Shares Family Photos as He Celebrates Son Jordan's 13th Birthday: 'Turned Me Into a Man'
The Migos rapper celebrated son Jordan's 13th birthday in an Instagram tribute posted late Tuesday night. "Can't believe I have a 13yr old. My first born, my King," he wrote. "You turned me into a man at 17. I love you son." The 31-year-old shared sweet photos of himself with...
Teen Mom Star Leah Messer Is in a 'Healing Process' After 'Difficult' Jaylan Mobley Split
In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Teen Mom star Leah Messer opens up about her split from Jaylan Mobley for the first time Leah Messer is opening up about her breakup with ex-fiancé Jaylan Mobley for the first time. As she continues to work through the split, the Teen Mom star exclusively tells PEOPLE she's "doing great." "The beginning of my breakup, it was difficult. But there's a healing process, there's a grieving process after any breakup," the reality star, 30, says. "You form an attachment with someone and a connection, and you get to...
Dolly Parton Says She Regrets Locking Away a 'Really Good Song' in 2045 Dollywood Time Capsule
Dolly Parton wrote and recorded a song that fans won't be able to hear until 2045 — and she's not happy about the wait. During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 76-year-old country icon spoke about creating an original song for her Pigeon Forge, Tennessee theme park Dollywood resort that was locked away in a time capsule and won't see the light of day for another 23 years.
Kourtney Kardashian and Kids Spoof 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' Parody in Funny TikTok Video
Kourtney Kardashian Barker and her kids are keeping up with the times. The Poosh founder and her two younger children filmed their take on a viral parody clip spoofing the reality star's former television show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Kourtney, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, mouthed the words to...
