Memphis, TN

ClutchPoints

Kings’ Domantas Sabonis records crazy feat not done by LeBron James or any other player in 52 years

Domantas Sabonis has been dominant for the the Sacramento Kings in recent weeks, and his incredible play has allowed him to make history not seen in 52 years. While several players today like LeBron James, Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic (to name a few) could easily record triple-doubles and put up crazy numbers, what Sabonis […] The post Kings’ Domantas Sabonis records crazy feat not done by LeBron James or any other player in 52 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ClutchPoints

Ja Morant on pace to put up stats no Grizzlies player has ever done

There’s no question Ja Morant is a superstar. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, Morant has blossomed into one of the absolute best players in the league, let alone at his position. This season, he is on pace to do something no Grizzlies player has ever done before as per the […] The post Ja Morant on pace to put up stats no Grizzlies player has ever done appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

James Wiseman’s career night with Warriors gets reality check from Steve Kerr

Honing in on his numbers alone against the Brooklyn Nets makes it seem like James Wiseman made a convincing case for a permanent rotation spot with the Golden State Warriors. He poured in a career-high 30 points on Wednesday night, shooting 12-of-14 from the field and draining his only 3-point attempt. Wiseman’s blend of size, […] The post James Wiseman’s career night with Warriors gets reality check from Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James’ subtle edit on IG post draws mixed reactions on NBA Twitter

Fans can debate all day long about the merits of LeBron James’ career, and whether his body of work makes him worthy of the GOAT title. However, one thing cannot be questioned. James uses social media to his advantage at an unparalleled level – from his Taco Tuesday antics, to his emoji-riddled tweets, and to […] The post Lakers star LeBron James’ subtle edit on IG post draws mixed reactions on NBA Twitter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

De’Aaron Fox hints at message to referee that got him ejected in Kings vs. Lakers

Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox fired back at the official who ejected him in their game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. Fox was ejected late in the fourth quarter after he complained about a no-call on what was a clear foul from Patrick Beverley. It’s understandable that he would be frustrated with such […] The post De’Aaron Fox hints at message to referee that got him ejected in Kings vs. Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Damian Lillard breaking Blazers scoring record

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James gave Damian Lillard his flowers after the veteran guard became the Portland Trail Blazers’ no. 1 scorer. Lillard surpassed Clyde Drexler for the scoring record on Monday in their showdown with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He needed just 21 points to set a new all-time mark for Portland, and […] The post Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Damian Lillard breaking Blazers scoring record appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Julius Randle’s stern message after Knicks’ 8-game win streak ends

All good things come to an end. With every fleeting high comes an inevitably crushing low, and the New York Knicks learned that the hard way on Wednesday night. Despite Julius Randle’s best efforts, the Knicks saw their eight-game winning streak come to an end after losing to the Toronto Raptors, 113-106, due to an incredible 52-point explosion from Pascal Siakam.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Raptors star Pascal Siakam joins LeBron James, Stephen Curry as kings of New York

Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam joined an elite club of NBA stars after exploding for 52 points in their win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. New York has always been considered the mecca of basketball, thanks to its passionate fanbase. With that said, it’s always hard for opposing teams to score […] The post Raptors star Pascal Siakam joins LeBron James, Stephen Curry as kings of New York appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic reveals 1 big mistake of Timberwolves fan in Mavs’ revenge game

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks got their revenge on the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Mavs fans may have an enemy supporter to thank for that. The Mavs were no match to the Timberwolves during the Monday showdown, and it certainly didn’t help that Doncic was ejected late in the third quarter of the game. As […] The post Luka Doncic reveals 1 big mistake of Timberwolves fan in Mavs’ revenge game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

1 Joel Embiid development makes Sixers ‘hard team to guard,’ per Tobias Harris

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers are on a roll. Winners of their last six games, the Sixers are looking strong on both sides of the floor. Their strides on offense look particularly promising as Joel Embiid starts to show more of his playmaking abilities. In a dominant, nearly-wire-to-wire victory over the Detroit Pistons, Embiid tallied […] The post 1 Joel Embiid development makes Sixers ‘hard team to guard,’ per Tobias Harris appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

New Flex NBA Products feature LeBron, KD, Steph, Luka, and Giannis

New Flex NBA products have just arrived. Check out how much these new Flexagons can add to your collection and up your chances of winning some Flex competitions, featuring some of today’s greatest like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry, as well as new draft picks that will serve as the future of the League.
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant gets brutally honest on Nets not playing on Christmas

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets may be one of the most talented teams in the NBA right now, but they won’t be playing on Christmas day. Durant has no qualms about that or whatsoever, though, admitting that he might be the one to blame for their exclusion. To recall, there were plenty of uncertainty about his future in Brooklyn during the offseason. When the NBA was scheduling games, it was unclear if KD and his running mate Kyrie Irving would even be part of the team when the holiday season rolls around.
CLEVELAND, NY
ClutchPoints

Raptors star Pascal Siakam leaves NBA Twitter in awe with 52-point outburst to snap Knicks’ win streak

The Toronto Raptors have been mired in a bit of a slump as of late. They entered their Wednesday night clash against the New York Knicks as owners of the league’s current longest losing streak. In contrast, the Knicks had won eight in a row to that point. But Pascal Siakam doesn’t care about what’s happened over the past few weeks. He put his foot down, in Madison Square Garden, no less, and led the Raptors to a much-needed victory.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

