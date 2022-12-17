Read full article on original website
Grandmother Transferred From Hospital To Homeless Shelter. No One Told Her Family. Then She Vanished.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Tennessee Grandmother Still Missing After Stranger Drops Her Off In Heavily Wooded AreaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.FYF Sports Debates PodcastCharlotte, NC
Tennessee Will Pay People $5,000 And $15,000 To RelocateC. HeslopTennessee State
Shaquille O'Neal Hired His Father To Work For Him For $500,000 Per Year After Learning He Made Just $60,000 In The Army
Shaquille O'Neal once paid his father $500,000 per year to work for him after finding out that he made $60,000 in the army.
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Kings’ Domantas Sabonis records crazy feat not done by LeBron James or any other player in 52 years
Domantas Sabonis has been dominant for the the Sacramento Kings in recent weeks, and his incredible play has allowed him to make history not seen in 52 years. While several players today like LeBron James, Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic (to name a few) could easily record triple-doubles and put up crazy numbers, what Sabonis […] The post Kings’ Domantas Sabonis records crazy feat not done by LeBron James or any other player in 52 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant on pace to put up stats no Grizzlies player has ever done
There’s no question Ja Morant is a superstar. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, Morant has blossomed into one of the absolute best players in the league, let alone at his position. This season, he is on pace to do something no Grizzlies player has ever done before as per the […] The post Ja Morant on pace to put up stats no Grizzlies player has ever done appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Timberwolves Anthony Edwards goes full LeBron James on epic Luka Doncic chase-down block
There’s no denying that Anthony Edwards has now established himself as one of the most dangerous offensive threats in the NBA today. However, what some folks might tend to overlook is the Minnesota Timberwolves star puts in on the defensive end. In case you’re one of those who have...
James Wiseman’s career night with Warriors gets reality check from Steve Kerr
Honing in on his numbers alone against the Brooklyn Nets makes it seem like James Wiseman made a convincing case for a permanent rotation spot with the Golden State Warriors. He poured in a career-high 30 points on Wednesday night, shooting 12-of-14 from the field and draining his only 3-point attempt. Wiseman’s blend of size, […] The post James Wiseman’s career night with Warriors gets reality check from Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James’ subtle edit on IG post draws mixed reactions on NBA Twitter
Fans can debate all day long about the merits of LeBron James’ career, and whether his body of work makes him worthy of the GOAT title. However, one thing cannot be questioned. James uses social media to his advantage at an unparalleled level – from his Taco Tuesday antics, to his emoji-riddled tweets, and to […] The post Lakers star LeBron James’ subtle edit on IG post draws mixed reactions on NBA Twitter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The underlying reason behind unrest, ‘frustration’ among Bulls vets, revealed
Everything is not alright within the Chicago Bulls right now. It actually feels that this team is on the brink of imploding anytime soon. At this point, it wouldn’t be surprising if the front office announces a major blockbuster trade in the immediate future. As it turns out, there...
De’Aaron Fox hints at message to referee that got him ejected in Kings vs. Lakers
Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox fired back at the official who ejected him in their game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. Fox was ejected late in the fourth quarter after he complained about a no-call on what was a clear foul from Patrick Beverley. It’s understandable that he would be frustrated with such […] The post De’Aaron Fox hints at message to referee that got him ejected in Kings vs. Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Damian Lillard breaking Blazers scoring record
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James gave Damian Lillard his flowers after the veteran guard became the Portland Trail Blazers’ no. 1 scorer. Lillard surpassed Clyde Drexler for the scoring record on Monday in their showdown with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He needed just 21 points to set a new all-time mark for Portland, and […] The post Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Damian Lillard breaking Blazers scoring record appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants Kayvon Thibodeaux responds to Kevin Durant calling out refs for screwing over Commanders
Kayvon Thibodeaux and the Giants defeated the Commanders 20-12 in Week 15, but not without some scrutiny from many Washington fans, including Nets’ star Kevin Durant. After Durant called out the G-Men, Thibodeaux was quick to respond and proved he wasn’t afraid of the 12-time All-Star. With time...
Julius Randle’s stern message after Knicks’ 8-game win streak ends
All good things come to an end. With every fleeting high comes an inevitably crushing low, and the New York Knicks learned that the hard way on Wednesday night. Despite Julius Randle’s best efforts, the Knicks saw their eight-game winning streak come to an end after losing to the Toronto Raptors, 113-106, due to an incredible 52-point explosion from Pascal Siakam.
Raptors star Pascal Siakam joins LeBron James, Stephen Curry as kings of New York
Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam joined an elite club of NBA stars after exploding for 52 points in their win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. New York has always been considered the mecca of basketball, thanks to its passionate fanbase. With that said, it’s always hard for opposing teams to score […] The post Raptors star Pascal Siakam joins LeBron James, Stephen Curry as kings of New York appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luka Doncic reveals 1 big mistake of Timberwolves fan in Mavs’ revenge game
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks got their revenge on the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Mavs fans may have an enemy supporter to thank for that. The Mavs were no match to the Timberwolves during the Monday showdown, and it certainly didn’t help that Doncic was ejected late in the third quarter of the game. As […] The post Luka Doncic reveals 1 big mistake of Timberwolves fan in Mavs’ revenge game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 Joel Embiid development makes Sixers ‘hard team to guard,’ per Tobias Harris
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers are on a roll. Winners of their last six games, the Sixers are looking strong on both sides of the floor. Their strides on offense look particularly promising as Joel Embiid starts to show more of his playmaking abilities. In a dominant, nearly-wire-to-wire victory over the Detroit Pistons, Embiid tallied […] The post 1 Joel Embiid development makes Sixers ‘hard team to guard,’ per Tobias Harris appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joel Embiid’s post-injury assessment of James Harden will thrill Sixers fans
PHILADELPHIA — James Harden’s foot injury is firmly a thing of the past now. The Philadelphia 76ers have now won six games in a row following Harden’s clunky return to the court. The Sixers torched the Detroit Pistons by a score of 113-93, showing once again how good they can be when Harden and Joel Embiid play well together.
Kevin Durant, Nets inflict historic beatdown on Stephen Curry-less Warriors
The Brooklyn Nets’ last two starts could be summed up using two words: uninspired and unfocused. Brooklyn fell behind by 18 and 19 points early in wins over the Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons. The team emphasized the importance of opening with greater urgency heading into Wednesday’s matchup with the Golden State Warriors.
New Flex NBA Products feature LeBron, KD, Steph, Luka, and Giannis
New Flex NBA products have just arrived. Check out how much these new Flexagons can add to your collection and up your chances of winning some Flex competitions, featuring some of today’s greatest like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry, as well as new draft picks that will serve as the future of the League.
Kevin Durant gets brutally honest on Nets not playing on Christmas
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets may be one of the most talented teams in the NBA right now, but they won’t be playing on Christmas day. Durant has no qualms about that or whatsoever, though, admitting that he might be the one to blame for their exclusion. To recall, there were plenty of uncertainty about his future in Brooklyn during the offseason. When the NBA was scheduling games, it was unclear if KD and his running mate Kyrie Irving would even be part of the team when the holiday season rolls around.
Raptors star Pascal Siakam leaves NBA Twitter in awe with 52-point outburst to snap Knicks’ win streak
The Toronto Raptors have been mired in a bit of a slump as of late. They entered their Wednesday night clash against the New York Knicks as owners of the league’s current longest losing streak. In contrast, the Knicks had won eight in a row to that point. But Pascal Siakam doesn’t care about what’s happened over the past few weeks. He put his foot down, in Madison Square Garden, no less, and led the Raptors to a much-needed victory.
