BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Basin Electric says construction of a new 27-mile transmission line between New Town and Tioga will be complete by the end of the year. The Neset-to-Northshore project, as it is called, should be in operation in January. It’s one of five projects Basin Electric is currently working on through the year 2026, which will assist in powering nearly 350 miles of transmission lines through western North Dakota. The overall investment in these expansion projects is roughly $725 million.

NEW TOWN, ND ・ 7 HOURS AGO