KFYR-TV
Home Sweet Home auctioned off to Minot locals
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – The city of Minot has auctioned off the former Minot gift shop, Home Sweet Home for $500. It was sold to locals Jacob and Amy Jenkins. The building used to be a gift shop, and when it shut down in 2018, the city purchased the house.
KFYR-TV
Warming center provides retreat from dangerous temperatures
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – When conditions are this cold, getting stranded outside would be deadly. With that in mind, a homeless shelter in Minot has a warming shelter that’s open during the freezing days and nights. Alyson Heisler, the development associate at Project Bee, says they typically send...
KFYR-TV
Minot Meals on Wheels, volunteers back on the road after snow days
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Meals on Wheels in Minot is open again after the snowstorm last week forced the nonprofit to take a three-day hiatus. Staff and volunteers, some with frozen toes, carried hot meals to homes. We noticed one of the homes had a frozen doorbell. Jordan Hughes,...
KFYR-TV
New Town lends a set of wheels when Minot High bus breaks down
NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – In times of need, a helping hand is always appreciated. Sometimes, wheels work just as well. The Minot High boys basketball team bus experienced a “fender bender” en route to Tuesday night’s game at Watford City. Minot Public Schools Activities Director...
KFYR-TV
Bank donates $2,500 and more to Minot domestic violence organization
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – The Domestic Violence Crisis Center in Minot is approaching its goal of raising $15,000. Aspire Credit Union contributed a $2,500 check. In addition to the check, they donated cars full of food and dozens of gifts for the residents. Jill McDonald, the executive director of...
KFYR-TV
Renovations at Minot State’s Hartnett Hall underway
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Renovations are underway at Hartnett Hall on the Minot State campus. It’s expected to be completed in a year. The renovation began at the end of last year when they received $25 million of ARPA funds. Brent Winiger, the VP of Administration and Finance,...
KFYR-TV
Stranded Minot State students treated to pizza party while waiting out snow
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Some students at Minot State University who couldn’t get their holiday break started just yet due to the winter storm found themselves stuck on campus Friday. Roughly 75 students were waiting in the Beaver Dam at the MSU Student Center for conditions to improve for...
KFYR-TV
New transmission line nearing completion between New Town, Tioga
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Basin Electric says construction of a new 27-mile transmission line between New Town and Tioga will be complete by the end of the year. The Neset-to-Northshore project, as it is called, should be in operation in January. It’s one of five projects Basin Electric is currently working on through the year 2026, which will assist in powering nearly 350 miles of transmission lines through western North Dakota. The overall investment in these expansion projects is roughly $725 million.
valleynewslive.com
Highway 52 reopens after several drivers are rescued
NORTH DAKOTA (Valley News Live) - U.S. Highway 52 between Jamestown and Minot reopened on Saturday, December 17. The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol say drivers should slow down, allow plenty of time and drive for conditions. While most other major interstates and highways opened...
KFYR-TV
Former state champion picked to build Minot North girls tennis program
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot Public Schools named the woman tasked with building the Minot North girls tennis team on Wednesday. Gwen Mathews will be the Sentinels head coach, the first in program history. Mathews was an assistant on the Minot High girls tennis team under Head Coach Scott...
KFYR-TV
No changes in bond for Williston man charged with possession of explosives
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williams County district court judge said there would be no change made to the bond for a man charged with possessing more than 1,500 pounds of explosives. Ross Petrie appeared in court Wednesday following additional charges made in relation to his arrest in October. Both...
kfgo.com
Woman killed in two-vehicle weekend crash in central North Dakota
ANAMOOSE, N.D. (KFGO) – The state patrol has released the name of a woman who was killed in a head-on collision on Hwy. 52 in McHenry County in central North Dakota. Killed was 38-year-old Miranda Weninger of Anamoose. Her car collided with a pickup driven by 88-year-old Donald Weninger of Harvey. He suffered serious injuries and first was first taken to the hospital in Harvey and then to Trinity Hospital in Minot.
KFYR-TV
Minot man resentenced to life without parole for father’s killing
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The courts have resentenced a Minot man convicted of killing his father in 2019 to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The Ward County Clerk of Court’s office confirmed the sentencing with Your News Leader. A jury found Christopher guilty in Dec....
Name of victim in Williston Murder released
UPDATE: Dec. 16, 3:05 p.m. WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — The name of the victim has been released by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office after last night’s arrest of Jacob Long. According to the WCSO, the victim was 30-year-old Megan Lindquist of Washington. She had been living in Williston with the suspect, Jacob Long, and is […]
