Grafton, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

52nd and Chambers crash; driver disregarded stop sign

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a collision that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 20 near 52nd and Chambers. It happened at approximately 6:19 a.m. Police say unit#1 was traveling north on 52nd Street, disregarded a stop sign, and collided with unit #2 – which was traveling east on Chambers Street.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 4-year-old dead after 'longstanding abuse,' 3 charged

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man and two women are charged in connection with the "longstanding abuse" of a 4-year-old Milwaukee girl who died after she was rushed to Children's Wisconsin on Dec. 16. Police say all three of them lied about what happened to the girl they took in due to the child's mother going through tough times.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Palmyra women held hostage, Milwaukee man arrested

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was arrested Wednesday morning, Dec. 21 after police said a woman he'd been holding hostage escaped. The incident began shortly after 3 a.m. MPD said two Palmyra women, ages 34 and 26, were held against their will near 79th and Hampton. One of the women...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

School staff member punched; Milwaukee woman charged

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman has been charged after police said she punched a school staff member in November. Prosecutors have charged Tangreanna Shanks-Wallace, 24, with battery to a school district officer. Police were called to an elementary school near 3rd and Concordia on Nov. 9. A criminal complaint states...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Wisconsin braces for potential blizzard leading into Christmas

MILWAUKEE — Much of Wisconsin is preparing for a white Christmas directly following what might be one of the region’s biggest December blizzards in years with weather experts bracing for the potential of half a foot of snow or more overnight on Thursday heading into Friday morning. As...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine house fire; mother, 3 daughters left homeless

RACINE, Wis. - A mother and three daughters are homeless after fire destroyed their home on Randolph Street in Racine on Monday morning, Dec. 19. Racine firefighters were dispatched to the residence on Randolph near Maple Street around 8:45 a.m. Monday. Officials say nobody was home when the firefighters arrived. They saw heavy fire showing from a bedroom window and entering the attic space.
RACINE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee winter storm to 'wreck havoc' city officials say

MILWAUKEE — Today, Milwaukee city officials held a conference on preparations forextreme weather expected in the next few days. High winds and very cold temperatures on Thursday and Friday will impact power lines, causing power outages, fallen trees and dangerous conditions for driving. The Milwaukee Fire Department will have...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man arrested for 4th OWI, allegedly shouts racial/homophobic slurs at deputies

UNION GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man is facing charges after blowing four stop signs and nearly driving a deputy off the road. According to a release, on Monday, December 19, 2022, at around 8:25 p.m., an off-duty Racine County Sheriff’s sergeant was driving his vehicle in the Village of Union Grove when he observed a gray pick-up truck driving recklessly.
UNION GROVE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting near Appleton and Congress, 2 dead

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men were killed in a shooting Sunday night, Dec. 18 near Appleton and Congress. The medical examiner identified them as Kentrell Malone, 26, and Benitaz Pinkin, 23. Both died at the scene. Family members shared photos of Pinkin with FOX6 News and said he went by Ben.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Waukesha apartment fire: 3 families displaced

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Waukesha Fire Department says three families have been displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment building Saturday night. Fire crews said they responded near Shepherd Court and Nike Drive just before 10 p.m. That is a few blocks away from East Main Street.
WAUKESHA, WI

