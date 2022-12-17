Read full article on original website
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
52nd and Chambers crash; driver disregarded stop sign
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a collision that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 20 near 52nd and Chambers. It happened at approximately 6:19 a.m. Police say unit#1 was traveling north on 52nd Street, disregarded a stop sign, and collided with unit #2 – which was traveling east on Chambers Street.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 4-year-old dead after 'longstanding abuse,' 3 charged
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man and two women are charged in connection with the "longstanding abuse" of a 4-year-old Milwaukee girl who died after she was rushed to Children's Wisconsin on Dec. 16. Police say all three of them lied about what happened to the girl they took in due to the child's mother going through tough times.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Palmyra women held hostage, Milwaukee man arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was arrested Wednesday morning, Dec. 21 after police said a woman he'd been holding hostage escaped. The incident began shortly after 3 a.m. MPD said two Palmyra women, ages 34 and 26, were held against their will near 79th and Hampton. One of the women...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
School staff member punched; Milwaukee woman charged
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman has been charged after police said she punched a school staff member in November. Prosecutors have charged Tangreanna Shanks-Wallace, 24, with battery to a school district officer. Police were called to an elementary school near 3rd and Concordia on Nov. 9. A criminal complaint states...
Man killed by police officer at Vets Place Center in Milwaukee
A 66-year-old man was shot and killed by police Tuesday morning near 34th and Wells in Milwaukee, according to MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman.
nbc15.com
Racine man accused of hacking Ring doorbell accounts, livestreaming swatting calls
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Racine man is one of two defendants accused of hacking people’s Ring doorbell accounts and using them to livestream the police response to fake calls on social media. Homes across the U.S. were used in the “swatting” scheme, including Illinois, Michigan, California, Florida, Georgia,...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
D.A.R.E. classes in local schools discontinued by Washington County Sheriff, WI
December 21, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis has issued a statement in light of a comment made at a recent D.A.R.E. fifth grade graduation ceremony in West Bend. D.A.R.E. is a drug awareness program offered at about a dozen grade schools in...
wtmj.com
Wisconsin braces for potential blizzard leading into Christmas
MILWAUKEE — Much of Wisconsin is preparing for a white Christmas directly following what might be one of the region’s biggest December blizzards in years with weather experts bracing for the potential of half a foot of snow or more overnight on Thursday heading into Friday morning. As...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine house fire; mother, 3 daughters left homeless
RACINE, Wis. - A mother and three daughters are homeless after fire destroyed their home on Randolph Street in Racine on Monday morning, Dec. 19. Racine firefighters were dispatched to the residence on Randolph near Maple Street around 8:45 a.m. Monday. Officials say nobody was home when the firefighters arrived. They saw heavy fire showing from a bedroom window and entering the attic space.
Here are the cities that have declared snow emergencies
With a significant winter storm on the way for the end of this week, some cities in Southeastern Wisconsin are getting ahead of the game and issuing snow emergencies.
wisconsinrightnow.com
EXCLUSIVE: Drunk Driver Accused of Killing Racine Nurse, 20, Is Not A US Citizen, Has Immigration Hold
Ernest Regalado Rodriguez, the accused drunk driver charged in the crash that killed 20-year-old nurse Johanna Pascoe in Caledonia, Wisconsin, has an immigration hold in the Racine County Jail, according to records obtained by Wisconsin Right Now. Regalado Rodriguez, 21, of Racine, is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of...
2 men shot and killed while in their car near Appleton and Congress
Two men were shot and killed near Appleton and Congress on Sunday, Milwaukee police say. The shooting happened around 7:43 p.m.
WISN
Milwaukee winter storm to 'wreck havoc' city officials say
MILWAUKEE — Today, Milwaukee city officials held a conference on preparations forextreme weather expected in the next few days. High winds and very cold temperatures on Thursday and Friday will impact power lines, causing power outages, fallen trees and dangerous conditions for driving. The Milwaukee Fire Department will have...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man arrested for 4th OWI, allegedly shouts racial/homophobic slurs at deputies
UNION GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man is facing charges after blowing four stop signs and nearly driving a deputy off the road. According to a release, on Monday, December 19, 2022, at around 8:25 p.m., an off-duty Racine County Sheriff’s sergeant was driving his vehicle in the Village of Union Grove when he observed a gray pick-up truck driving recklessly.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting near Appleton and Congress, 2 dead
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men were killed in a shooting Sunday night, Dec. 18 near Appleton and Congress. The medical examiner identified them as Kentrell Malone, 26, and Benitaz Pinkin, 23. Both died at the scene. Family members shared photos of Pinkin with FOX6 News and said he went by Ben.
School bus crash near 52nd and Chambers
No word on injuries from a crash involving a school bus and an SUV that happened outside an Ascension Hospital.
seehafernews.com
32 Dogs Rescued from Commercial Breeders, Now In Shelters in Green Bay and Milwaukee
The Wisconsin Humane Society is looking for new homes for 32 dogs and puppies which they rescued from large-scale commercial breeders. The canines were surrendered to the National Mill Dog Rescue Organization, and are now in shelters in Green Bay and Milwaukee. The Wisconsin Humane Society is performing medical and...
WISN
Waukesha apartment fire: 3 families displaced
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Waukesha Fire Department says three families have been displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment building Saturday night. Fire crews said they responded near Shepherd Court and Nike Drive just before 10 p.m. That is a few blocks away from East Main Street.
CBS 58
Health professionals say Ascension puts 'profits over people' after cut to St. Francis Hospital
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Local health professionals are pushing back on a recent decision by Ascension Medical Group to close a labor and delivery unit at St. Francis Hospital in Milwaukee. "They've yanked the rug out from beneath the south side of Milwaukee," Wisconsin Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals...
Lanes reopen after crash on I-43 NB in Ozaukee County
All lanes are blocked on I-43 northbound at Pioneer Road due to a crash in Ozaukee County. The closure is expected to last at least two hours.
