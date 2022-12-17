ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa Police helicopters on patrol to keep Christmas shoppers safe

By Tim Reid
CBS 42
CBS 42
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PeJou_0jlcMxwg00

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. ( WIAT ) —  Tuscaloosa Police are taking steps to protect shoppers during the Christmas holiday season. Police helicopter pilots are busy flying in the skies above shopping centers and stores to make sure everyone is safe.

TPD pilot Jarrett Ivey says the operation is called “Shopper Chopper.” TPD’s aviation unit is comprised of four helicopters and five pilots. Each aircraft is equipped with night vision, heat-sensitive cameras and bright spotlights.

“Having helicopters is another tool for the police department,” Ivey said. “It gives us another tool from up above for what’s going on in the shopping area parking lots and if there’s anything we see, we can radio down to the ground units.”

Santa visits Rise Center students at University of Alabama

Pickens County resident Frank Duren is glad the force helicopters are watching out for criminals who might try to steal from shoppers. Duren spent Friday morning gift shopping with his daughter at Best Buy at Midtown Village.

“I think it’s a good idea. Crime is up this year and I have friends in law enforcement and I trust them all,” Duren said. “Tuscaloosa PD has a good supply of helicopters and great pilots to fly them and I appreciate them keeping us safe out here for the Christmas season.”

The “Shopper Chopper” program launched on Thanksgiving and will be in operation until Christmas Day.TPD has been doing this operation for 20 years and makes a number of criminal arrests every year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

12-year-old shot and killed in Center Point identified

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: Three people of interest are in custody. They were detained in a police pursuit. ORIGINAL: A 12-year-old was shot and killed overnight in Center Point. According to Birmingham Police, the shooting happening around 2:00 a.m. in the 500 block of 16th Avenue Northwest. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Missing 83-year-old found safe: Bessemer Police

UPDATE: Jackie Gamble has been found safe in Aiken, South Carolina, according to Bessemer Police. Original: Bessemer Police searching for missing 83-year-old BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Bessemer Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 83-year-old man. According to police, Jackie Clyde Gamble was last seen on December 20 around 12 p.m. in […]
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

List of warming stations in central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With an arctic front bringing weather to dangerously low temperatures in central Alabama, several cities have begun opening warming stations for those who need shelter from the cold. Here is a list of the cities that have opened up warming stations in the area: Birmingham Adamsville Oxford Anniston Gadsden Hanceville This […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Red Cross helping during holidays

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been a tough year for so many, dealing with inflation, viruses, hurricanes and other natural disasters. Red Cross is there through it all but they need your help to help the most vulnerable. Brad Kieserman, VP of Disaster Operations and Logistics, joined CBS 42 discuss what they need from everyone. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham man shot, killed over the weekend identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man who was shot and killed over the weekend has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Charles Anthony Smith, 33, was shot Sunday night while in the 1500 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue Southwest. Smith was found around 7:30 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene at […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Northport apartment fire under investigation

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — An early Monday morning apartment complex fire is under investigation.   Four families were displaced after fire destroyed several units at the Saddlewood Apartment complex. Resident Victory Walker says it happened so fast, she evacuated and made sure she and her children left their apartment. “I heard my cousin yelling fire, fire […]
NORTHPORT, AL
CBS 42

Shelby County schools hold active shooter training during winter break

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been nearly seven months since the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, TX, where a gunman shot and killed 19 children and two teachers. The massacre prompted a national conversation about gun violence and sparked changes in school safety, including in Alabama. On Tuesday, Shelby County schools used the […]
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Fire destroys home in Center Point neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Center Point Fire is working to put out a fire at a home in the 600 block of 27th Avenue NW. The fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived. They can not provide us with much information at this time, but they say it is likely a complete loss.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Sunday morning homicide under investigation in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 400 block of 4th Street. The incident happened on Sunday, Dec. 18 around 10 a.m. according to BPD. Officers were called to the location where they found a man suffering a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in Sunday morning Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday morning. According to BPD, around 10 a.m., officers received calls that a man had been shot in the 400 block of 4th Street. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

16-year-old girl shot on Jefferson Avenue

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department says a 16-year-old girl was shot in the leg around 8 p.m. Saturday night. Officers were dispatched to the 2700 Block of Jefferson Avenue on report of a person shot, according to BPD. Officers arrived on the scene and discovered a 16 year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

One man dead following shooting on Tuscaloosa Ave. SW

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead after a shooting in Birmingham Sunday night. The shooting happened in the 1500 Block of Tuscaloosa Avenue SW. Police were dispatched to the scene at approximately 7:39 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a car engulfed in flames and a person laying...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

73K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy