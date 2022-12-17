ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Santa Rosa COVID-19 clinic closed because of fire next door

By COLIN ATAGI THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 5 days ago
One of the main COVID-19 vaccination centers in Santa Rosa has been forced to close temporarily after a fire Friday in a neighboring business resulted in damage to the clinic, Sonoma County officials said.

Officials are trying to reopen Roseland Community Clinic, at 779 Sebastopol Road, “as quickly as possible,” officials said in a news release. A specific date was not provided, however.

The clinic has been a primary site for COVID-19 vaccinations and testing since April 2021.

A fire was reported at around 1:30 a.m. inside a former Dollar Tree adjacent to the clinic, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department. No information regarding the cause of the fire was available.

The building’s sprinkler system was activated, causing water damage to the former store’s wall that is shared with the clinic, according to the county.

Another vaccination clinic is available 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane.

Optional testing sites 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday include:

• Knox Presbyterian Church, 1650 W. Third St., Santa Rosa

• Sonoma Valley Community Health Center, 19270 Sonoma Highway, Sonoma

Optional testing sites 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday include:

• West County High School, 6950 Analy Ave., Sebastopol

• Lola’s, 440 Dutton Ave., Santa Rosa

Additional information is available on the clinic’s page at SoCoEmergency.org, including a calendar of vaccine clinics.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

Santa Rosa, CA
