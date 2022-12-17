ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
NECN

Suspended Mass. State Police Troopers Continue Push to Be Reinstated

The Massachusetts State Police union is in its second day of arbitration hearings to try to get seven troopers back on the force after they were suspended in connection with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The troopers were suspended without pay under a mandate Gov. Charlie Baker signed in August 2021...
NECN

Shoebert Alert? Seal Spotted in Cape Cod Cranberry Bog

A seal made its way into one of Cape Cod's famous cranberry bogs this weekend, and animal rescue groups were monitoring the "unusual" situation. The gray seal was swimming in the Falmouth since at least Saturday, according to NOAA Fisheries New England/Mid-Atlantic. "While the location is unusual for a seal,...
FALMOUTH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy