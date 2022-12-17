ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WKRN

Prisoner Restitution Bill

A proposed Prisoner Restitution Bill would give ex-felons more time to pay court costs. A proposed Prisoner Restitution Bill would give ex-felons more time to pay court costs. Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris …. Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris dies at 72. Drugs recovered...
NASHVILLE, TN
tennessee.edu

Clinical Trials Network of Tennessee expands statewide network, providing innovative care for patients and delivering impact across Tennessee

MEMPHIS, TN – The Clinical Trials Network of Tennessee (CTN2) supports innovation in healthcare for the citizens of Tennessee by implementing industry-sponsored research from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC) in 87 current clinical trials across the state. Since its inception in 2018, CTN2 has provided over 400 clinical trial opportunities to UTHSC worth $24.5 million in estimated contract value and collected $2.6 million for its hospital and practice group sites. In fiscal year 2022, CTN2 exceeded its goal of $8 million in contract dollars to report a total of over $9.7 million.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Hundreds of Tennessee patients without doctor due to unpaid employees

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds of people in Tennessee are without a doctor after employees at three urgent care centers in the state did not receive their full paycheck. After two months of missing paychecks, employee Cindy Tennant at Advance Care Medical in Clarksville is labeling and packing medical supplies they will no longer use.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
truecrimedaily

Human heart found in pile of salt in Tennessee

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (TCD) -- Workers at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility reportedly unearthed a human heart in a pile of salt last week. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told WKRN-TV deputies received the call from the TDOT facility in McEwen on Thursday, Dec. 15, regarding some "items that were found of interest."
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN
wpln.org

Tennessee homelessness spiking compared to pre-pandemic count

One unknown in Tennessee during the pandemic has been how the state’s homeless population has changed — but new figures out Tuesday show a substantial rise since 2020. Just over 10,500 individuals were counted as homeless on one night in January 2022, according to the latest report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
TENNESSEE STATE
wpln.org

‘It’s basically retaliation’: Metro Council could be downsized by Tennessee’s Republican legislature

The Metro Council could get a lot smaller under an idea being floated in the Tennessee General Assembly, though this isn’t the first time the topic has come up. Republicans in the Legislature have confirmed to WPLN on background that discussions are taking place to downsize Nashville’s 40-member council. One of those members, John Rutherford, says he’s heard those rumblings, too.
NASHVILLE, TN
WBIR

TDH: Two pediatric deaths confirmed due to influenza

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — According to the Tennessee Department of Health, there have been two confirmed pediatric deaths due to influenza. One death was in Middle Tennessee and the other was in the East Grand Division, according to TDH. It is not too late to get your flu shot. TDH...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WKRN

Only shelter for Middle TN teenagers on "temporary pause"

The only shelter in all of middle Tennessee for teenagers suddenly closed its doors in the middle of the holiday season. The C.E.O. at Oasis Center says that it is a temporary pause, and that they lost so many staff members, it was no longer safe to operate the shelter.
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

Collegedale Police identify truck driver in train collission

COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Collegedale Police are updating their investigation into the train collision Tuesday on Apison Pike. The driver of the truck that was hit by the train was not local. He is 64 year old Jorge Luis Cruz-Vega from Martinez, Georgia. He drove for Starrette Houston Trucking...
COLLEGEDALE, TN
rejournals.com

Cushman & Wakefield adds managing director for Tennessee

Cushman & Wakefield’s Sunbelt Multifamily Advisory Group has hired Tyler Mayo as managing director to support the firm’s brokerage activities throughout Tennessee. Mayo joins Ian Anderson, who was hired as the Sunbelt Multifamily Advisory Group’s first Nashville broker in July of 2022. The two will work together to expand Cushman & Wakefield’s multifamily presence throughout Nashville and Middle and East Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Hundreds lay wreath at East TN veterans cemetery

Millions of people all over the country and hundreds right here in East Tennessee honored American heroes Saturday. Millions of people all over the country and hundreds right here in East Tennessee honored American heroes Saturday. Commissioners hear from public about McAlister’s …. The 15-year-old who was fired from...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
ucbjournal.com

Tennessee workers’ comp rates will decline for tenth consecutive year in 2023

Tennessee’s workers’ compensation system reforms began in 2014. Nashville – The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (TDCI) announces that workers’ compensation insurance premiums will decline for most Tennessee businesses in 2023 for the 10th consecutive year. “The continued insurance premium decrease benefits Tennessee’s business climate...
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

Homeless Coalition Respond to Critical Wamp Letter

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp sent a letter to the Hamilton County Commission criticizing the placement of certain individuals displaced by the Budgetel Evictions. Her criticism was aimed directly at the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition. In the letter, she says that many of the displaced residents...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

