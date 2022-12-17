Read full article on original website
WKRN
‘We’re working our way through the list’: TN Attorney General continues litigation in opioid crisis
WKRN
Prisoner Restitution Bill
tennessee.edu
Clinical Trials Network of Tennessee expands statewide network, providing innovative care for patients and delivering impact across Tennessee
MEMPHIS, TN – The Clinical Trials Network of Tennessee (CTN2) supports innovation in healthcare for the citizens of Tennessee by implementing industry-sponsored research from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC) in 87 current clinical trials across the state. Since its inception in 2018, CTN2 has provided over 400 clinical trial opportunities to UTHSC worth $24.5 million in estimated contract value and collected $2.6 million for its hospital and practice group sites. In fiscal year 2022, CTN2 exceeded its goal of $8 million in contract dollars to report a total of over $9.7 million.
WSMV
Hundreds of Tennessee patients without doctor due to unpaid employees
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds of people in Tennessee are without a doctor after employees at three urgent care centers in the state did not receive their full paycheck. After two months of missing paychecks, employee Cindy Tennant at Advance Care Medical in Clarksville is labeling and packing medical supplies they will no longer use.
wpln.org
Legal to outlawed: The year of Tennessee’s abortion ban in 10 stories
The year 2022 will become a generational marker for the issue of abortion. It was the year in which access vanished in Tennessee. The state now has arguably the strictest ban in the country. But it was not at all clear abortion would be outlawed at the beginning of the year.
Human heart found in pile of salt in Tennessee
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (TCD) -- Workers at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility reportedly unearthed a human heart in a pile of salt last week. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told WKRN-TV deputies received the call from the TDOT facility in McEwen on Thursday, Dec. 15, regarding some "items that were found of interest."
wpln.org
From a new school funding formula to the battle over charter schools, here are Tennessee’s top education stories from 2022
In 2022, Tennessee saw major changes to how it pays for education and who gets to administer and regulate it. WPLN has been there every step of the way to keep the Middle Tennessee community in the loop. In case you need a refresher, here are some of the top developments in Tennessee education from this year:
wpln.org
Tennessee homelessness spiking compared to pre-pandemic count
One unknown in Tennessee during the pandemic has been how the state’s homeless population has changed — but new figures out Tuesday show a substantial rise since 2020. Just over 10,500 individuals were counted as homeless on one night in January 2022, according to the latest report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
wpln.org
‘It’s basically retaliation’: Metro Council could be downsized by Tennessee’s Republican legislature
The Metro Council could get a lot smaller under an idea being floated in the Tennessee General Assembly, though this isn’t the first time the topic has come up. Republicans in the Legislature have confirmed to WPLN on background that discussions are taking place to downsize Nashville’s 40-member council. One of those members, John Rutherford, says he’s heard those rumblings, too.
smithcountyinsider.com
Tennessee Highway Patrol graduates 40 State Troopers; one assigned to Smith County
The Tennessee Highway Patrol graduated 40 new State Troopers at a ceremony conducted on Friday, December 16, 2022. One of the new troopers, Eric Ongaro, will serve in Smith County. Read the press release below for more information:. NASHVILLE — On December 16, Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security...
WBIR
TDH: Two pediatric deaths confirmed due to influenza
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — According to the Tennessee Department of Health, there have been two confirmed pediatric deaths due to influenza. One death was in Middle Tennessee and the other was in the East Grand Division, according to TDH. It is not too late to get your flu shot. TDH...
WKRN
Only shelter for Middle TN teenagers on "temporary pause"
The only shelter in all of middle Tennessee for teenagers suddenly closed its doors in the middle of the holiday season. The C.E.O. at Oasis Center says that it is a temporary pause, and that they lost so many staff members, it was no longer safe to operate the shelter.
WDEF
Collegedale Police identify truck driver in train collission
COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Collegedale Police are updating their investigation into the train collision Tuesday on Apison Pike. The driver of the truck that was hit by the train was not local. He is 64 year old Jorge Luis Cruz-Vega from Martinez, Georgia. He drove for Starrette Houston Trucking...
rejournals.com
Cushman & Wakefield adds managing director for Tennessee
Cushman & Wakefield’s Sunbelt Multifamily Advisory Group has hired Tyler Mayo as managing director to support the firm’s brokerage activities throughout Tennessee. Mayo joins Ian Anderson, who was hired as the Sunbelt Multifamily Advisory Group’s first Nashville broker in July of 2022. The two will work together to expand Cushman & Wakefield’s multifamily presence throughout Nashville and Middle and East Tennessee.
WATE
Hundreds lay wreath at East TN veterans cemetery
ucbjournal.com
Tennessee workers’ comp rates will decline for tenth consecutive year in 2023
Tennessee’s workers’ compensation system reforms began in 2014. Nashville – The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (TDCI) announces that workers’ compensation insurance premiums will decline for most Tennessee businesses in 2023 for the 10th consecutive year. “The continued insurance premium decrease benefits Tennessee’s business climate...
chattanoogacw.com
Tennessee man accused of setting Christmas tree, child's presents on fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee man has been arrested after allegedly setting a family's Christmas tree and gifts on fire. The Dyersburg Police Department (DPD) reports the man was an acquaintance of the woman and her brother who had earlier in the day been involved in an altercation. The man went to...
Middle Tennessee homes with huge Christmas light displays
Looking for that house that could rival the Griswold's light display? There are several to be found around Middle Tennessee that you can enjoy for free.
fox17.com
'It's a shock': Some Midstate schools see federal funds reductions for low-income students
Some Midstate schools are losing hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal Title I funds next school year. Title I funds help schools with a high percentage of low-income students. “There’s going to be a reduction services to poor, disadvantaged kids," Executive Director of the Professional Educators of Tennessee JC...
WDEF
Homeless Coalition Respond to Critical Wamp Letter
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp sent a letter to the Hamilton County Commission criticizing the placement of certain individuals displaced by the Budgetel Evictions. Her criticism was aimed directly at the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition. In the letter, she says that many of the displaced residents...
