Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Avatar: The Way of WaterEven though Avatar is the highest-grossing film of all-time, it seemed like its sequels were doomed to remain in development for decades before audiences would ever get the chance to return to Pandora. In addition to inventing new technology for the ambitious undertaking of topping his previous success, James Cameron often made contradictory comments regarding what exactly was in store for the franchise. It seems like the storyline for the sequels and their production order may have changed a few times during the writing process, as at one point Cameron discussed the possibility of a prequel film that would explore the initial colonization of Pandora by humans. Among the noted storylines that he stated could appear in the film was the return of Dr. Grace Augustine (Sigourney Weaver), in what would presumably be a digitally de-aged performance.

18 HOURS AGO