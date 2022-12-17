ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parsons, KS

Comments / 2

Related
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri vehicle repair shop gives away two cars

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Christmas may still be a handful of days away, but two Jasper County, Missouri residents each received a gift today (12/21) — and it was not just any ordinary gift. “Dry Fork Diesel and Auto Repair” gave away two cars to two different people.
JASPER COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Suspect in Baxter Springs attack takes his own life

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — Cherokee County authorities released information on a brief manhunt that ended when the suspect took his own life. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Joseph Gunsolus attempted to shoot a woman west of Baxter Springs Tuesday afternoon. When his gun jammed, he struck her in the head before running into a wooded area.
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

GMFS Half-Hour Highlights!

With dangerously cold weather approaching, the boys share information on warming stations in Jasper, Newton, McDonald, and Barton Counties – a trio of camels cause a bit of chaos after escaping a living nativity – and Santa is making one last stop locally… on Christmas Eve! All that and more in our Half-Hour Highlights!
BARTON COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

New officers join the Joplin Police Department

JOPLIN, Mo. — Seven new police officers have joined the “Joplin Police Department”. They recently finished the police academy, and are now taking part in an eight-week field training program. They’re learning how to handle different types of calls, working with firearms, and other fieldwork. Next,...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin senior residents publish second collaborative murder mystery

JOPLIN, Mo. — The final product of a special year-long project arrives just in time for Christmas. The second installment of “The Old and the Beautiful” murder mystery novel was shipped to Wildwood Senior Living in Joplin. The book holds a special meaning for the facility. Four of its residents helped contribute to the book and can now call themselves published authors.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Jay woman gets deferred sentence in teen overdose case

JAY, Okla. – A Jay woman pleaded guilty to a charge of child neglect, admitting she waited 17 hours to seek medical help after her boyfriend’s teenage son overdosed on Xanax. Stephanie Nicole Detring, 32, was charged in August 2021 in Delaware County District Court. At her plea...
JAY, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

ODET confirms large meth bust in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Officers say a search warrant executed at a Joplin home resulted in a huge bust for the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team and Joplin SWAT. Authorities served a Narcotics Search Warrant at 2106 Virginia Ave Wednesday morning and say they uncovered “a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine.”
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Fairland Police Chief resigns

FAIRLAND, Okla. — Fairland Police Chief Gordon Williams, Jr. resigned his post earlier this month. Williams cited “personal reasons” in his resignation email. “First and foremost, I would like to thank each and every one of you for the opportunity to have served as the chief of police in the community we all love and call home. I will forever cherish the memories and friends I have made here. Unfortunately, I regret to inform you due to personal reasons I have to resign as the Chief Of Police in Fairland Oklahoma effective immediately. I will always love this community and look forward to the potential it has.”
FAIRLAND, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas to enact DUI enforcement campaign

PARSONS, Kans. – The Parsons Police Department and other Four State law enforcement agencies will implement a week-long DUI traffic enforcement campaign. The campaign is from Monday through January 2. “Keep in mind that if you are going to be using any impairing substance- don’t even consider driving,” said...
PARSONS, KS
koamnewsnow.com

ODET and Joplin PD SWAT serve Narcotics Search Warrant in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. - About 7:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, December 21, 2022, tipsters alerted us of a SWAT operation southeast of 20th and Main in Joplin. Commander Chad Allison of the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team (ODET) confirms they served a Narcotics Search Warrant at 2106 S Virginia with the assistance of Joplin SWAT.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Freeman Auxiliary brings Christmas early to Ronald McDonald House

JOPLIN, Mo. — Christmas continues to come early for the Ronald McDonald House in Joplin. Tuesday, it was a $6,900 check from Reece-Nichols Real Estate. Today, it was toys and essential gifts from Freeman Auxiliary volunteers. They’ll go to families that are temporarily staying at the house through the...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin Habitat For Humanity unveils first-ever duplex

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s a first for the Joplin Area Habitat For Humanity. The first duplex for the organization. It’s located in the 1400 block of East 6th Street. One of its residents is Teresa Davis–who played a key role in the build. As for the...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Carl Junction morning fire ruled an accident

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Fire officials in Carl Junction say a fire Wednesday morning at a local business was an accident. It happened just before 10:30 at Generations Construction off West Zora Street in Jasper County. Carl Junction Fire Chief Joe Perkins tells us it was contained to a...
CARL JUNCTION, MO
kggfradio.com

Pittsburg Man Arrested for Theft

A Pittsburg man is arrested in Cherokee County. Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a Weir home yesterday afternoon after an unknown person was discovered inside a residence. Law enforcement arrived and apprehended the suspect, who was reportedly intoxicated. Inside the suspect's vehicle, deputies discovered electronics, which had been stolen from an area health organization.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Cherokee County Deputies arrest home intruder in Weir, Kansas

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. - Cherokee County Deputies were dispatched to a Weir home on December 19 after they received reports of an unknown person in a resident's home. When officers arrived at the scene, they located the suspect who was intoxicated, according to the police. After making the arrest, deputies...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
pittks.org

MEDIA RELEASE – Death Investigation

PITTSBURG, KANSAS – — On Sunday night, December 18, 2022, at approximately 7:35 PM, law enforcement officers from the Pittsburg Police Department, along with first responder units from the Pittsburg Fire Department and Crawford County EMS, were dispatched to the 700 block of N. Broadway St., in Pittsburg, in reference to a report of an unresponsive person being located in a vehicle on a parking lot located along the west side of that block. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased 32-year-old male subject in the vehicle, who sustained what appeared to be a self inflicted gunshot wound.
PITTSBURG, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Public meeting for bridge rehab near Barton Co. and Stockton Lake

DADE COUNTY, Mo. — MoDOT has invited the public to a virtual (online) meeting to learn more about a project to replace or rehabilitate three bridges in Dade County. Missouri Route 215 over Stockton Lake (rehabilitation) Route D over Horse Creek near Golden City (replacement) Route K over Jordan...
DADE COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy