Missouri vehicle repair shop gives away two cars
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Christmas may still be a handful of days away, but two Jasper County, Missouri residents each received a gift today (12/21) — and it was not just any ordinary gift. “Dry Fork Diesel and Auto Repair” gave away two cars to two different people.
Suspect in Baxter Springs attack takes his own life
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — Cherokee County authorities released information on a brief manhunt that ended when the suspect took his own life. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Joseph Gunsolus attempted to shoot a woman west of Baxter Springs Tuesday afternoon. When his gun jammed, he struck her in the head before running into a wooded area.
GMFS Half-Hour Highlights!
With dangerously cold weather approaching, the boys share information on warming stations in Jasper, Newton, McDonald, and Barton Counties – a trio of camels cause a bit of chaos after escaping a living nativity – and Santa is making one last stop locally… on Christmas Eve! All that and more in our Half-Hour Highlights!
New officers join the Joplin Police Department
JOPLIN, Mo. — Seven new police officers have joined the “Joplin Police Department”. They recently finished the police academy, and are now taking part in an eight-week field training program. They’re learning how to handle different types of calls, working with firearms, and other fieldwork. Next,...
Joplin senior residents publish second collaborative murder mystery
JOPLIN, Mo. — The final product of a special year-long project arrives just in time for Christmas. The second installment of “The Old and the Beautiful” murder mystery novel was shipped to Wildwood Senior Living in Joplin. The book holds a special meaning for the facility. Four of its residents helped contribute to the book and can now call themselves published authors.
Jay woman gets deferred sentence in teen overdose case
JAY, Okla. – A Jay woman pleaded guilty to a charge of child neglect, admitting she waited 17 hours to seek medical help after her boyfriend’s teenage son overdosed on Xanax. Stephanie Nicole Detring, 32, was charged in August 2021 in Delaware County District Court. At her plea...
ODET confirms large meth bust in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Officers say a search warrant executed at a Joplin home resulted in a huge bust for the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team and Joplin SWAT. Authorities served a Narcotics Search Warrant at 2106 Virginia Ave Wednesday morning and say they uncovered “a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine.”
Fairland Police Chief resigns
FAIRLAND, Okla. — Fairland Police Chief Gordon Williams, Jr. resigned his post earlier this month. Williams cited “personal reasons” in his resignation email. “First and foremost, I would like to thank each and every one of you for the opportunity to have served as the chief of police in the community we all love and call home. I will forever cherish the memories and friends I have made here. Unfortunately, I regret to inform you due to personal reasons I have to resign as the Chief Of Police in Fairland Oklahoma effective immediately. I will always love this community and look forward to the potential it has.”
Kansas to enact DUI enforcement campaign
PARSONS, Kans. – The Parsons Police Department and other Four State law enforcement agencies will implement a week-long DUI traffic enforcement campaign. The campaign is from Monday through January 2. “Keep in mind that if you are going to be using any impairing substance- don’t even consider driving,” said...
ODET and Joplin PD SWAT serve Narcotics Search Warrant in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. - About 7:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, December 21, 2022, tipsters alerted us of a SWAT operation southeast of 20th and Main in Joplin. Commander Chad Allison of the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team (ODET) confirms they served a Narcotics Search Warrant at 2106 S Virginia with the assistance of Joplin SWAT.
Freeman Auxiliary brings Christmas early to Ronald McDonald House
JOPLIN, Mo. — Christmas continues to come early for the Ronald McDonald House in Joplin. Tuesday, it was a $6,900 check from Reece-Nichols Real Estate. Today, it was toys and essential gifts from Freeman Auxiliary volunteers. They’ll go to families that are temporarily staying at the house through the...
“Children’s Haven of Southwest Missouri” receives donation from the “Kiwanis Club of Joplin”
JOPLIN, Mo. — The “Kiwanis Club of Joplin,” presented a check to “Children’s Haven of Southwest Missouri” on Tuesday for a little more than $2,200. It came during the club’s Christmas party at “Twin Hills.”. The money came from the club’s annual...
Joplin Habitat For Humanity unveils first-ever duplex
JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s a first for the Joplin Area Habitat For Humanity. The first duplex for the organization. It’s located in the 1400 block of East 6th Street. One of its residents is Teresa Davis–who played a key role in the build. As for the...
Carl Junction morning fire ruled an accident
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Fire officials in Carl Junction say a fire Wednesday morning at a local business was an accident. It happened just before 10:30 at Generations Construction off West Zora Street in Jasper County. Carl Junction Fire Chief Joe Perkins tells us it was contained to a...
Pittsburg Man Arrested for Theft
A Pittsburg man is arrested in Cherokee County. Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a Weir home yesterday afternoon after an unknown person was discovered inside a residence. Law enforcement arrived and apprehended the suspect, who was reportedly intoxicated. Inside the suspect's vehicle, deputies discovered electronics, which had been stolen from an area health organization.
Cherokee County Deputies arrest home intruder in Weir, Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. - Cherokee County Deputies were dispatched to a Weir home on December 19 after they received reports of an unknown person in a resident's home. When officers arrived at the scene, they located the suspect who was intoxicated, according to the police. After making the arrest, deputies...
MEDIA RELEASE – Death Investigation
PITTSBURG, KANSAS – — On Sunday night, December 18, 2022, at approximately 7:35 PM, law enforcement officers from the Pittsburg Police Department, along with first responder units from the Pittsburg Fire Department and Crawford County EMS, were dispatched to the 700 block of N. Broadway St., in Pittsburg, in reference to a report of an unresponsive person being located in a vehicle on a parking lot located along the west side of that block. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased 32-year-old male subject in the vehicle, who sustained what appeared to be a self inflicted gunshot wound.
Public meeting for bridge rehab near Barton Co. and Stockton Lake
DADE COUNTY, Mo. — MoDOT has invited the public to a virtual (online) meeting to learn more about a project to replace or rehabilitate three bridges in Dade County. Missouri Route 215 over Stockton Lake (rehabilitation) Route D over Horse Creek near Golden City (replacement) Route K over Jordan...
Update: Preliminary hearing set for fatal Oklahoma love triangle shooting continued
MIAMI, Okla. — A preliminary hearing is set for Monday morning in Ottawa County for a woman accused of participating in the fatal shooting of a woman allegedly romantically linked to her husband. Charlana Nichelle Kelly, 53, of Miami, is charged in Ottawa County District Court on a complaint...
