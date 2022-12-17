Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Bryan police investigating robberies at Dollar General stores
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department is investigating a pair of robberies that happened Monday night at separate Dollar General stores. The first happened just before 7 p.m. at the Dollar General on S Texas Avenue between Glenwood Street and Wayside Drive. Police say the suspect entered the store, demanded cash, and left with an undisclosed amount.
wtaw.com
Bryan Woman Awaiting Three Trials Is Arrested After Attempting To Cash A Forged Check
A Bryan woman’s third arrest in the last seven months is on a charge of attempting to cash a forged check for $2,300 dollars. According to the arrest report from the Brazos County sheriff’s office, 38 year old Cynthia Durning told a deputy that someone gave her the check and they would split the cash.
KBTX.com
Navasota police provide updates on recent shootings, drug crimes
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department on Tuesday provided updates to several recent cases including shots fired at a home on December 15th and stolen property found during a traffic stop on December 14th. The details are shared below.
KBTX.com
Bryan police investigate early morning shooting
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning. Police say the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the 2400 block of Westwood Main Drive. Witnesses on scene told KBTX shots were fired into the home. No injuries were reported and no arrests...
kwhi.com
‘WELCOME TO WASHINGTON COUNTY’; SUSPECTS IN PURSUIT, SEARCH WERE TIED UP BY RANCHER AND HELD AT GUNPOINT BEFORE LAW ENFORCEMENT ARRIVED
A search for two suspects last month in Washington County came to an end in part because of the efforts of a local rancher. During her monthly report to Washington County Commissioners on Tuesday, E-911 Director Robyn Hood shared details about the call that came in for two men who fled an out-of-county traffic stop and led authorities on a high-speed chase reaching 150 mph. The two, who were said to be armed, abandoned their vehicle near Independence, leading to a search involving multiple agencies.
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Investigating Multiple Shootings
Three shootings are under investigation by Bryan police. Just after 3 a.m. Monday morning, officers responded to the 1000 block of Bittle Lane near Henderson Park for reports of shots fired. One person with minor injuries was found and treated at the scene by medics. Someone was taken to the...
wtaw.com
Bryan Man’s 32nd Trip To The Brazos County Jail On Charges That Includes His Seventh Parole Violation
In May 2012, a Brazos County district court jury sentenced a Bryan man to 16 years in prison for vehicle burglaries with two or more prior convictions. Since then, he has been arrested seven times for violating parole. The latest arrest of 48 year old Cephus Jackson Jr. was Sunday...
fox44news.com
Bryan shooting victim hospitalized
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is in the hospital after a Bryan shooting early Saturday morning. Bryan Police Department officers responded around 3:40 a.m. to the 3700 block of S Texas Avenue for a disturbance. While investigating the disturbance, officers heard multiple gunshots from across the parking lot at around 4 a.m. Officers found one victim with an apparent gunshot wound.
News Channel 25
1 injured in Bryan shooting, investigation continues
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday in the 900 block of West 17th Street. An unidentified person was taken to the hospital. The investigation remains ongoing.
kwhi.com
ONE PERSON ARRESTED ON MARIJUANA CHARGES
One person was arrested Sunday morning on marijuana charges. Brenham Police report that Sunday morning at 9:20, Corporal Jimmy Ha initiated a traffic stop near the 1800 block of Highway 290 West. An investigation was conducted and the driver Michaela Bocz, 25 of Hutto, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.
KBTX.com
Bryan police investigating shooting near busy intersection
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan Police Department is investigating a shooting on W. 17th St near San Jacinto Lane. Neighbors on the scene tell KBTX’s Rusty Surette that they heard multiple gunshots just after 6 p.m. and that one person was injured and transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
KWTX
Falls County man charged in murder of family member
RIESEL, Texas (KWTX) - A Falls County man has been arrested after shooting a family member Sunday morning. The Falls County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at 11 a.m. Dec. 18 at a residence on FM 1240 where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside the residence.
kwhi.com
THREE ARRESTED FOR THEFT OF MAIL
Three people were arrested for Theft of Mail after a traffic stop early Monday morning. Brenham Police report that early Monday morning at 1:25, Corporal David Dudenhoeffer conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of Highway 290 West. During the traffic stop, it was learned that the occupants of the vehicle were in possession of local mail from USPS drop boxes. Carlos Matute-Midence, 29 of Houston, and Jeniffer Reyes-Arauz, 27 of Houston, were charged with Theft of Mail greater than 30 Addresses and Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument. Also, Jaime Lopez-Arevalo, 22 of Houston, was charged with Theft of Mail greater than 30 Addresses, Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, (Cocaine). All three subjects were transported to the Washington County Jail where they were booked in and released to jail staff.
Central Texas man arrested after fatally shooting male family member
A Central Texas man is in custody after fatally shooting a male family member, officials said.
Suspect in custody after man shot to death, Falls County Sheriff's Office says
RIESEL, Texas — Falls County Sheriff's office says one man is dead after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in his home on Sunday, Dec. 18 at about 11 a.m. in Riesel, Texas. Police say the man who died was Lawrence Howard Ostwald. According to police, Falls County Sheriff's Office responded...
KBTX.com
Bryan police hear gunshots, help shooting victim in shopping center parking lot
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Police say a man’s condition is stable after he was shot early Saturday morning on Texas Avenue in Bryan. Bryan police say around 3:40 a.m. officers responded to a disturbance in the 3700 block of Texas Avenue near Dunn Street and shortly after arriving on the scene, they heard gunfire across the parking lot.
Navasota Examiner
Cracked out, crack out
A naked man was reported walking and screaming in the middle of the roadway near the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 379 and Foster Street Wednesday, Dec. 14. Officers responded to the welfare check at approximately 10:30 p.m. and located 41-year-old Marcus Richardson of Navasota was under the influence of narcotics.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN KILLED IN THREE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT ON HIGHWAY 290
A Brenham man was killed in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday night on Highway 290 West. DPS reports the crash happened around 7:45 p.m. near Shady Acres Lane, between Brenham and Burton. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz, a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane of Highway...
Washington County police in search of man on the run
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas — A man is wanted by Washington County Police for fleeing officers during a traffic stop on Highway 290 in Brenham at approximately 7:45 a.m., according to DPS. The man is described as a Hispanic male, according to authorities, but a name, age, height, or physical...
What could go wrong? Waller cops pulling over drivers to hand out gift cards
Not all are thrilled by the gesture, some questioning its safety and legality.
